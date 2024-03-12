Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Tradeweb Exchange-Traded Funds Update - February 2024

Mar. 12, 2024 3:20 AM ETVGIT, BNDX, LQD, SPY, VCIT, VGSH, SCHO, VGLT, IEF, USHY
Tradeweb profile picture
Tradeweb
159 Followers

Summary

  • Trading activity on the Tradeweb European ETF marketplace reached EUR 56.4 billion in February.
  • The proportion of transactions processed via Tradeweb’s Automated Intelligent Execution (AiEX) tool amounted to a platform record of 87.4%.
  • In February, trading activity in equity-based ETFs was around two-thirds of the total traded volume at 67%, while fixed income and commodities were at 30% and 3%, respectively.

Exchange Traded Fund. Investor concept. ETF. Stock market index fund

Funtap

The following data is derived from trading activity on the Tradeweb Markets institutional European- and U.S.-listed ETF platforms.

European-Listed ETFs

Total traded volume

Trading activity on the Tradeweb European ETF marketplace reached EUR 56.4 billion in February, while the

This article was written by

Tradeweb profile picture
Tradeweb
159 Followers
Tradeweb Markets Inc. (Nasdaq: TW) is a leading, global operator of electronic marketplaces for rates, credit, equities and money markets. Founded in 1996, Tradeweb provides access to markets, data and analytics, electronic trading, straight-through-processing and reporting for more than 40 products to clients in the institutional, wholesale and retail markets. Advanced technologies developed by Tradeweb enhance price discovery, order execution and trade workflows while allowing for greater scale and helping to reduce risks in client trading operations. Tradeweb serves approximately 2,500 clients in more than 60 countries. In an average trading day, Tradeweb facilitates more than $570 billion in notional value.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
VGIT--
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares
BNDX--
Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares
LQD--
iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
SPY--
SPDR® S&P 500 ETF Trust
VCIT--
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.