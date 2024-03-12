Pgiam/iStock via Getty Images

I presented my ‘Strong Buy’ thesis for Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) in my initiation report, highlighting their strengths in solution businesses. They hosted their capital market day on March 5th, with 8%-11% of Solutions revenue growth target over the next few years. I reiterate ‘Strong Buy’ rating with a fair value of $75 per share.

Outstanding Solutions Growth

My biggest takeaway from their CMD is the 8%-11% of Solutions revenue growth target for the medium term, as depicted in the slide below. As I highlighted in my initiation report, the Solutions business includes fast-growth portfolios such as anti-crime, regulatory technology, and financial technology etc.

Nasdaq CMD Presentation

In FY23, Nasdaq achieved 7% organic revenue growth for their Solutions. The stunning growth in the Solutions business is primarily propelled by several factors.

The closing of the Adenza acquisition is a milestone for Nasdaq in scaling their Solutions business. As disclosed in their Q4 FY23 result, Adenza added 23 new clients and expanded their relationships with 142 existing clients during the year. They have delivered strong cross-selling results between Adenza and Nasdaq.

The Solutions business comprises a group of high-growth portfolios including Anti-Financial Crime, Surveillance, Market Technology and Risk/regulatory reporting solutions. These portfolios play an important role in global financial systems. Importantly, many solutions are mandatory for financial institutions, as required by local regulators. With the rapid growth of Fintech and open financial systems, these risk management solutions are becoming increasingly important.

In addition, Nasdaq is levering their AI technology in their Solutions offerings, particularly within investment analytics, investor relations and anti-financial crimes, as highlighted in the earnings call.

Recent Result Recap and FY24 Outlook

In Q4 FY23, Nasdaq delivered 6.5% organic revenue growth and 6% organic annualized recurring revenue growth (ARR). Notably, the Solutions business represented 77% of group revenue and grew by 8.9% in organic revenue.

Nasdaq Quarterly Results

Due to Adenza deal, their gross debt leverage went up to 4.7x at the time of deal close, and they deleveraged to 4.3x as of the end of Q4 FY23. They generated $1.53 billion in FCF in FY23 and allocated $441 million toward dividends and repurchased $269 million of own shares. As depicted in the slide below, their capital allocation policy is quite reasonable: organic growth, tuck-in acquisitions, debt deleverage, dividend payout as well as moderate shares repurchase.

Nasdaq CMD Presentation

In terms of FY24 outlook, the company is guiding 5% growth in adjusted operating expenses. During the CMD, Nasdaq listed some initiatives, including cloud & AI, location strategy, and division efficiencies, aimed at controlling their operating expenses. Nasdaq is quite disciplined with their marketing spending and professional fees, and their management emphasized their efforts to reduce division deficiencies during the CMD.

I forecast Nasdaq’s operating margin will be primarily driven by disciplined cost management. They would generate tremendous operating leverage if they can grow their topline at HSD while controlling their operating expenses growth to be 5%-8% as they expected for the medium term.

Valuation Update

As discussed above, Nasdaq has a huge potential to achieve their operating leverage. In addition, their management expects $80 million in synergies from Adenza by FY25, with 70% of cost savings to be realized by FY24. According to my calculations, the cost savings in FY24 could contribute approximately 1.3% to their operating margin, which is quite remarkable.

For the normalized growth, the model assumes 9% organic revenue growth and 50bps growth from tuck-in acquisitions. The organic growth assumption aligns with their historical average, and I view it as a conservative assumption. With the close of Adenza, Nasdaq owns a high-quality growth portfolio of Solutions, potentially accelerating their group revenue growth in the future. With the operating leverage and potential synergies, I calculate their operating margin will reach 47.9% by FY33.

With these parameters, the fair value is calculated to be $75 per share, and the current stock price is only trading at 17x FCF, a quite cheap multiple for a growth company. The market has not recognized that Nasdaq is transitioning into a software and data analytics company, in my view.

Nasdaq DCF - Author's Calculations

Key Risks

Any big deal carries substantial integration risks, and Adenza is no exception. Their management has set quite high expectations for Adenza’s future growth, targeting mid-teens growth. To achieve the growth target, Nasdaq needs to fully integrate their sales personnel and effectively cross-sell multi-solutions to financial institutions customers. I acknowledge that they have made some progress in cross-selling during the last quarter.

In addition, while the company is deleveraging their debt structure, their gross debt leverage remains high at this moment. The good news is that 94% of their debts are in fixed terms, and the weighted average cost of debts is only 4.1% at this moment, as disclosed in their CMD.

Conclusion

Adenza is a transformative deal for Nasdaq, enhancing their capabilities in data analytics, risk and regulatory reporting, anti-financial crime technologies and more. The stock price is significantly undervalued, and I reiterate 'Strong Buy' rating with a fair value of $75 per share.