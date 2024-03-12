Gian Lorenzo Ferretti Photography

Real Estate Earnings Recap

Hoya Capital

In Part 1 of our Earnings Recap - Winners of REIT Earnings Season - we discussed the nine best-performing property sectors, a list that included Data Center, Retail, Hotel, and Single-Family Residential REITs, among others. We noted beneath the "Rates Up, REITs Down" headwinds, REITs delivered a surprisingly solid earnings season, and certainly better than the downbeat prevailing narrative of "CRE distress" would suggest. Of the 88 equity REITs that provide full-year Funds From Operations ("FFO") guidance, 59 REITs (67%) beat the midpoint of their forecast, - a "beat rate" that's ahead of the historical REIT sector average in Q4 of roughly 65%, and ahead of the 55% "beat rate" in Q4 of 2022. In Part 2, we discuss the Losers of REIT Earnings Season, and while there were no major "bombshells" this earnings season, there were pockets of relative weakness seen in the interest-rate-sensitive property sectors - net lease and office - along with goods-oriented sectors.

Surging interest expense was again the culprit behind much of this pain, underscoring the continued challenges facing more highly leveraged private real estate portfolios. Private real estate markets have been slow to "catch up" to the reality of higher interest rates - conditions have been reflected in public real estate markets since early 2022 - but we've begun to see a more evident re-pricing as the refinancing clock ticks ever-louder for private equity sponsors with their backs against the wall. Green Street Advisors' data shows that private-market values of commercial real estate properties have dipped by 21.4% from the April 2022 peaks - giving back not only all of their pandemic-era gains but also, essentially, all of the gains from the past decade. Excluding the brief pandemic dip, Green Street's CPPI Index declined in February to the lowest levels since March 2016 - nearly eight years ago. We've noted that the 25% drawdown level is a critical "capitulation threshold" - a level that matches the maximum Loan-to-Value ("LTV") ratio accepted by most lenders.

REITs with elevated debt ratios significantly underperformed this earnings season, which resulted in particularly sharp pressure on Small-Cap and Micro-Cap REITs. The average Debt Ratio (Debt/EV) among the Worst 25 Performers this earnings season topped 60%, far above the broader REIT sector average of around 40%. Apart from the impact of higher interest rates, other "misses" this quarter were largely company-specific issues. Many of the weakest performers are those that are in the midst of significant corporate restructurings following an acquisition and/or disposition, including W. P. Carey (WPC), Healthcare Realty (HR), Global Net Lease (GNL), and Ellington Financial (EFC). For others, supply growth has become a near-term headwind - notably in the pockets of multifamily, self-storage, and industrial - as projects that broke ground from mid-2021 through mid-2022 finally reach completion. Meanwhile, the Sunbelt vs. Coastal bifurcation hasn't completely dissipated, but market-level performance is becoming more localized.

Loser #1: Office

Office: (Final Grade: B) One step forward, one back. Office REIT results were actually decent relative to the dismal narrative - showing a much-needed pickup in leasing activity in late 2023 - but the prospects for a recovery rest at the feet of the Fed, as elevated rates continue to put downward pressure on both valuations and free cash flows, thereby fueling the self-reinforcing cycle of distress. While still 30-50% below pre-pandemic levels, daily utilization rates of office properties improved marginally in late 2023, aided by a softening labor market that has awarded employers some negotiating power to pull workers back into the office. REIT leasing activity jumped 24% in Q4 from the prior quarter to levels that are only 10% below the average pre-pandemic activity from 2017-2019. This rebound in activity, however, wasn't enough to reverse the negative trends in occupancy rates and rents, nor was it enough to offset the strong headwinds from higher interest expense. Rent spreads dipped into negative territory in Q4 for the first time in a decade, while average occupancy rates declined to 87% - also the lowest since the post-GFC period.

While trends in Sunbelt markets have been steadier throughout the pandemic than in Coastal markets, the jump in leasing activity in Q4 was driven by a rebound in leasing in coastal markets, led by strength in New York City and some tech-focused pockets on the West Coast. NYC-focused Vornado (VNO), SL Green (SLG), and Boston Properties (BXP) reported an average Q/Q increase of over 60% while West Coast-focused Kilroy (KRC) reported its best quarter of leasing since 2019, noting that much of its activity in San Fran and Seattle has been AI-related. Leasing activity remained weak for other coastal REITs, however, including Hudson Pacific (HPP), Empire State Realty (ESRT), and Paramount (PGRE), which were each at least 30% below pre-pandemic averages. Among Sunbelt REITs, Highwoods (HIW) was a notable upside standout, while Piedmont (PDM) also reported its best quarter of activity since 2019. For the year, Sunbelt-focused REITs reported leasing activity that is only about 10% below pre-pandemic levels, while Coastal REITs have reported leasing demand that is 23% below these comparable levels.

While property-level metrics have certainly weakened, the far more acute and potential existential headwind remains higher interest expense. Same-store NOI - a property-level metric - is actually still slightly above 2019 levels as higher rents have offset the occupancy drag, but FFO - a corporate-level metric - is expected to be about 20% below 2019-levels in 2024. REITs that carried elevated debt loads at the outset of the Fed's rate hiking cycle - especially variable rate debt - have reported sharp double-digit declines in FFO. Results from Philly-focused Brandywine (BDN) underscored the importance of interest rates on the ultimate path of these office REITs over the next few quarters. BDN expects healthy NOI growth of 2% in 2024 and flat occupancy rates, but still expects a 17% plunge in FFO in 2024 after a similar decline in 2023 amid surging interest rate expense. Hudson Pacific (HPP) posted a sector-worst FFO decline of -55% in 2023, but sees a modest recovery in 2024 as its studio assets come back online. On the flip side, Sunbelt-focused Cousins (CUZ) - which boasts the strongest balance sheet in the sector - expects its FFO to be 4% above 2019-levels in 2024. COPT Defense (CDP) has also been an upside standout after providing guidance calling for sector-leading FFO growth of 3.7% this year.

Loser #2: Commercial Mortgage REITs

Commercial Mortgage REITs: (Final Grade: C+) On the front lines of the office sector pain, results from commercial mortgage REITs showed a worsening of office delinquency rates. but relatively stable loan performance across other major property sectors. Commercial mREITs reported an average 1% decline in Book Value Per Share ("BVPS") in Q4 and reported aggregate EPS that was exactly even with the prior quarter - not a bad quarter overall - but there were a handful of notably weak reports. Two private-equity sponsored mREITs with a high degree of office loan exposure - KKR Real Estate (KREF) and Ares Commercial (ACRE) - reported very weak results and each cut their dividend. ACRE reported that its BVPS dipped by a sector-worst -8.4% in Q4, driven by a significant increase in its CECL reserve to reflect higher loss estimates for several office and residential construction loans. KREF reported that its BVPS declined 4.7%, losses driven by distress in its office loan book and downgrades to a pair of multifamily loans and a life sciences loan. Another office-focused lender - Granite Point (GPMT) - reported weak results as well, noting that 11.9% of its portfolio has a Risk Rating of 5 (default) - up from 8.6% last quarter. Results from Ladder Capital (LADR) were surprisingly solid, however, with no specific impairments and signaled that it is actually seeking to increase its exposure to office in 2024.

While the office sector was responsible for the majority of loan issues, we did see some limited pockets of loan distress in multifamily and in construction loans, but certainly not the types of widespread issues that recent reporting would suggest. Multifamily-focused Arbor Realty (ABR) has been an upside standout after its results showed significantly lower loan delinquency rates than several recent "short reports" had indicated. ABR reported a 0.5% increase in its BVPS and clarified assertions made regarding delinquency rates within its portfolio. ABR reported that delinquency rates were actually just 1.3% for December and 5.6% for January, explaining that the 16.5% "total delinquency rate" metric cited in press reports is skewed by the timing of the survey (mid-month vs. month-end). Meanwhile, Starwood Property (STWD) and Blackstone Mortgage (BXMT) - the two largest commercial mREITs - reported solid results as office-related issues were offset by steady performance in multifamily and hotels. TPG RE Finance (TRTX) has been the best-performer this earnings season after it reported that it took "decisive" steps in Q4 to address its delinquent loans, resulting in a book that was 100% performing by quarter-end. TRTX resolved nearly $500M in delinquent loans during the quarter - recognizing $184M in realized losses in the process, but its CECL reserve effectively covered all of these eventual losses.

Loser #3: Residential Mortgage REITs

Residential Mortgage REITs: (Final Grade: B) Macroeconomic conditions finally turned favorable for residential mortgage REITs in late 2023, fueling one of the strongest quarters in recent history for residential mREITs, but the party was short-lived as interest rate headwinds have re-emerged in early 2024. Overall, residential mREITs reported an average 2.2% increase in BVPS, while distributable EPS more-than-doubled in Q4 compared to the prior quarter, which resulted in a far-more-comfortable dividend payout ratio compared to the prior quarter. As expected, the rate-sensitive agency-focused names reported a solid mid-to-high single-digit sequential increase in Q4. Among these agency-focused names, Dynex Capital (DX) led the way with an 8.7% increase in BVPS, followed by AGNC Investment (AGNC) with a 7.7% increase, Annaly Capital (NLY) with a 6.5% jump, and Orchid Island (ORC) with a 2% increase. Also, as expected, Rithm Capital (RITM) - which was an upside standout in 2023 given its less-rate-sensitive MSR portfolio - reported that its BVPS declined by -3.4%, while PennyMac (PMT) - which employs a similar MSR-focused strategy - reported that its BVPS was effectively flat.

We saw more variance in performance from the credit-focused mREITs. MFA Financial (MFA) was an upside standout of that group, reporting a solid 3.7% increase in BVPS and a rise in its distributable EPS to $0.49 - up from $0.40 - which covered its $0.40/share dividend. On the downside, two mREITs reduced their dividends after reporting soft results. Ellington Financial (EFC) cut its monthly dividend by 13% as strong performance from its residential loan portfolio of Agency and non-Agency MBS "didn't quite offset" merger-related dilution and expenses from its acquisition of Arlington Asset. Great Ajax (AJX) reported that its BVPS dipped nearly 10%, prompting its fourth dividend cut in the past year. Elsewhere, results from Cherry Hill (CHMI) showed the potential downside and cost of traditional interest rate hedges if and when rates move sharply in the opposite direction. CHMI noted that it was positioned for a "higher for longer rate environment" with a negative duration portfolio and was "surprised by the Fed's sudden shift in policy" towards rate cuts in 2024. Despite the positive performance in its underlying RMBS book, CHMI reported that its BVPS dipped 9.2% in Q4 - the second-worst among mREITs this earnings season. Two Harbors (TWO) and Chimera (CIM) also reported surprisingly weak results due to hedge-related losses, which offset an otherwise strong quarter for underlying MBS valuations.

Loser #4: Net Lease REITs

Net Lease: (Final Grade: B-) The single most rate-sensitive property sector, net lease REITs have stumbled this earnings season on concerns that a "high for longer" interest rate regime will further compress investment spreads - an issue for REITs that relies on accretive acquisitions to compensate for muted property-level growth. Results showed that these REITs were among the few active buyers left across the real estate industry in late 2023 amid the surge in financing costs, but in some cases, appear to have overpaid for some of these properties if rates remain elevated. Positively, we did see that private market pricing has finally started to come to grips with the reality of higher interest rates, as these REITs acquired properties at a 10-20% discount compared with a year earlier in Q4, reflected in the rise in cap rates by nearly a full percentage point from last year. Less accretive acquisitions and higher interest rate expense resulted in a relatively disappointing year of earnings growth in 2023 and the muted performance is expected again in 2024. Net lease REITs reported average FFO growth of just 0.5% in 2023, and the midpoint of the 2024 guidance calls for growth of 0.0% in 2024.

Five of the ten REITs that provide guidance beat their most recent estimate, while three REITs missed estimates. Essential Properties (EPRT) was an upside standout, reporting sector-leading FFO growth of 7.8% in 2023 - above its prior forecast - and reiterating its outlook for 5% FFO growth in 2024. NNN REIT (NNN) also reported strong results, recording solid full-year FFO growth of 3.8% in 2023 - above its prior guidance of 2.2% - and projecting FFO growth of 1.8% in 2024. Small-caps Gladstone Commercial (GOOD), Alpine Income (PINE), and One Liberty (OLP) - all of which have been net sellers in recent quarters - have also been outperformers this earnings season. Laggards this earnings season included W. P. Carey, which reported mixed results amid its ongoing "strategic exit" from office. WPC reported that its full-year FFO declined -2.1% in 2023 and maintained its relatively downbeat outlook for 2024, which calls for an FFO decline of -9.3%. Global Net Lease has been among the laggards after it announced downbeat 2024 guidance alongside a dividend reduction - the only REIT outside of the office and mortgage sector to reduce its dividend this year.

Loser #5: Casino & Gaming

Casino: (Final Grade: B+) Heralded in recent years for their inflation-hedging characteristics, casino REITs have faced the other side of that trade over the past 18 months. As with their net lease peers, earnings results were decent, but the higher interest rate regime has denied these REITs the ability to grow via accretive acquisitions. Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI) - which owns 62 regional casinos - has been the better performer of the two after it reported solid results and hiked its dividend by 4%. GLPI recorded full-year FFO growth of 3.9% in 2023 - slightly above its prior guidance of 3.8% - and expects modest growth of about 1% in 2024. The relatively quiet M&A environment was the focus of the earnings call, with GLPI commenting, "Our core message to potential counterparties is that despite the macro backdrop in volatility, we are very much open for business." GLPI highlighted its recent deal to acquire Tioga Downs in February - which GLPI financed through an OP unit exchange - as helping its "reputation of being a unique problem solver."

Meanwhile, VICI Properties (VICI) reported similarly solid results, recording FFO growth of 11.4% in 2023 - also above its prior outlook - and providing guidance forecasting 4.0% FFO growth in 2024. The M&A environment has been similarly slow for VICI given the challenging financing environment and ultra-wide bid-ask spread between private market values and the price at which public investors would be willing to accept. With few casinos on the selling block, VICI has pushed into adjacent entertainment-oriented sub-sectors in recent quarters, the two largest of which were its $400M deal to acquire the real estate assets of 38 bowling alleys from Bowlero Corp. and its $350M deal to acquire the real estate under Chelsea Piers in New York City. VICI fielded questions regarding this recent pivot towards non-casino properties, which some analysts have not been particularly keen on, given the more opaque tenant financials and credit quality. VICI reiterated its focus on casinos but noted that expanding its addressable market "gives us a chance to grow when growth may not be available for gaming."

Loser #6: Apartments

Apartment: (Final Grade: B-) Expectations were muted after a disappointing third quarter amid pressure from record-levels of new supply, but the sector cleared this relatively low bar with reports that showed a stabilization - and even slight reacceleration - in blended rent growth in most markets following a steep cooldown from mid-2022 through late 2023. Five of the eleven REITs reported full-year FFO that topped prior guidance - including all three Sunbelt-focused REITs - while four met estimates and two missed. Buoyant mid-single-digit rent growth on renewals (+4.6% in Q4 and + 4.2% in January) and relatively steady occupancy trends helped to offset low-single-digit declines in new lease rates (-3.5% in Q4 and -2.6% in January), resulting in blended spreads that were roughly flat in Q4 and higher by 1.2% in January. As expected, the outlook for 2024 was soft, with Coastal REITs expecting flat FFO growth while Sunbelt REITs expect marginally negative FFO growth, which follows a robust three-year stretch in which the sector delivered cumulative FFO growth in excess of 25%. With expectations of revenue growth of only about 2% this year, containing expenses will become increasingly important. Property-level expense growth is expected to remain elevated in 2024 at 4.9% - down slightly from 5.0% in 2023.

Sunbelt-focused Independence Realty (IRT) was an upside standout, delivering the biggest FFO and NOI "beat" of the group as rent growth stayed marginally positive in Q4 and accelerated in January. Results from Camden Property (CPT) were also quite a bit "less weak" than feared, highlighted by guidance calling for marginally positive same-store revenue growth in 2024 and a subsequent 3% dividend hike. Coastal-focused Equity Residential (EQR) and AvalonBay (AVB) were also upside standouts, with the pair reporting similar regional and market-level performance across the overlapping markets, noting relative strength in their Northeast markets (New England, Mid-Atlantic) and in Southern California, weaker trends in the Sunbelt (Florida, Carolinas, Texas), and the weakest trends in the Pacific Northwest (San Fran, Seattle). NexPoint Residential (NXRT) has been a laggard, as relatively strong property-level performance was offset by a jump in interest rate expense resulting from its elevated debt load compared to its REIT peers. Overall, apartment REITs reported average FFO growth of 4.0% in 2023 but expect their FFO to decline -1.0% in 2024, as modestly positive growth on the coasts is offset by low-single-digit declines in the Sunbelt.

Loser #7: Storage

Storage: (Final Grade: B-) The sector with the strongest aggregate NOI growth since the start of the pandemic, self-storage REITs have faced more challenging fundamentals this year as the pandemic-era boom in housing activity - which fuels demand for self-storage - has moderated amid the surge in mortgage rates. Results from storage REITs this quarter showed continued headwinds on self-storage fundamentals, but also some hints at improving trends in early 2024 amid a mild thawing of the icy-cold housing market. Storage REITs reported average FFO growth of 0.9% in 2023 but expect to report a -2.6% decline in 2024. Consistent with results throughout 2023, all four self-storage REITs reported double-digit declines in "street rates" on new customers in Q4, but this pricing weakness was more-than-offset by mid-single-digit rent growth on renewal leases, resulting in a total rent PSF increase of about 2% compared with last year. While 'sticky' demand and steady rent growth on existing tenants is a feature of the sector, the pricing gap can only extend so far before tenants pack up and move to another nearby facility, offering ample concessions and lower rent. Occupancy rates declined to 90.2% in Q4 - the lowest level in over a decade.

Three of the four REITs reported FFO that topped prior estimates. Extra Space (EXR) noted that it saw "some positive signs that we are getting closer" to regaining pricing power with new customers. New lease rates - referred to as "Street Rates" - remained lower by -10% in Q4 - marking a notable improvement from the -24% dip in Q3. EXR also reiterated its outlook that supply growth will moderate by late 2024, noting that it's seen a 30-40% decline in its measure of new development. On the downside, CubeSmart (CUBE) has been a laggard after reporting that Street Rates were -14% in Q4, and have remained lower by -15% so far in early 2024. National Storage (NSA) - which focuses Sunbelt and secondary markets - reported that Street Rates remained lower by -10% in Q4 - marking a slight improvement from the -15% dip in Q4. Public Storage (PSA) reported that street rates lower by -10% in January and February, an improvement from the -18% dip in Q4.

Loser #8: Farmland

Farmland: Sluggish trends on the "goods" side of the economy were apparent in the soft results from farmland REITs, which have been pressured by a "triple whammy" of lower crop prices, lower crop yields, and higher interest rates. Farmland Partners (FPI) was the laggard of the two after reporting a nearly 50% dip in its FFO in 2023 from the record-setting level in 2022, but provided a more upbeat outlook on farmland fundamentals heading into 2024 with expectations calling for FFO growth of 20% in 2024. FPI entered the Fed tightening cycle with significant variable rate debt exposure - roughly a third of its debt - which accounted for the vast majority of the dip in 2023. Gladstone Land (LAND), meanwhile, reported that its year FFO dipped -21% in 2023 - backtracking most of the pandemic-era growth - and noted that it now has vacancies at 15 of its 168 farms, up from the low-single-digits in 2021 and 2022. Positively, the once-dire water constraints in California have eased after a multi-year drought, but this improvement comes after LAND invested heavily in water resources in the region in recent years. LAND did not provide formal guidance but did note that tenant issues remain isolated to a handful of operators and noted that acquisition activity is expected to remain muted for the foreseeable future given the high cost of capital.

Loser #9: Healthcare

Healthcare: (Final Grade: B) Led by Welltower (WELL), senior housing REITs have been a notable bright-spot thus far, driven by a decisive recovery in their critical Senior Housing Operating Portfolio ("SHOP") segment. WELL reported full-year FFO growth of 8.7% in 2023 - above its prior guidance of 7.8% - and projects an even stronger year in 2024 with growth of 10.4%. Fueled by the combination of recovering senior housing occupancy rates (+330bps Y/Y), record-high rent growth (+5.5%), and a moderation in labor expenses, WELL reported total NOI growth of 12.6% for the year, led by a 24.4% increase in its SHOP portfolio. Ventas (VTR) - which has a smaller 50% allocation to Senior Housing vs. Welltower at 75% - reported FFO growth of 6.0% in 2023 - also above prior guidance - and sees growth of 4.5% in 2024. Importantly, both WELL and VTR expect another year of 20% NOI growth in the critical SHOP segment, while their other segments are expected to post low-single-digit NOI increases in 2024. Welltower was the single most aggressive REIT on the small/mid-scale M&A front in 2023, completing $5.9B in gross investments by leveraging its At-the-Market equity offering program, and continued this external growth into early 2024, announcing a $969M deal to buy a portfolio of 25 independent-living senior housing communities from Affinity Living.

Skilled Nursing ("SNF") REITs were also notable outperformers this earnings season after a pair of earnings reports showed a continued recovery in SNF occupancy and a resulting improvement in operator financial health. Omega Healthcare (OHI) - the largest SNF REIT - reported decent results and provided full-year guidance for the first time since the start of the pandemic. OHI reported a -6.7% decline in AFFO in 2023 but forecasts a stabilization in 2024 with full-year AFFO of $2.75/share at the midpoint of its range - down about 1% - but still covering its $2.68 annual dividend run rate. Consistent with recent data from NIC, Omega reported a 50bps recovery in skilled nursing occupancy to 79.1%, which helped to improve its operators' rent coverage to 1.28x and reduce the percent of properties with sub-1.0x EBITDAR to 13% from 28% earlier this year. CareTrust (CTRE) also rallied after reporting stronger-than-expected results, showing that the small-cap REIT continues to outright sidestep the operator distress that has dogged other SNF REITs in recent quarters. CTRE noted that it collected 100% of 4Q23 contractual rents - up from 97.5% last quarter - which is materially above its larger SNF-focused peers. CTRE reported that its full-year FFO declined -5.4% in 2023 - in line with consensus - but sees a return to growth in 2024 with expectations of a 2.1% increase in FFO at the midpoint of its initial range.

Results from medical office building ("MOB") REITs and lab space REITs have been less impressive, feeling some residual impacts of pressures across the traditional office sector. Healthpeak (DOC) has slumped double-digits this earnings season after reporting mixed results, as steady performance in its core MOB portfolio was offset by sluggish leasing activity in its lab space portfolio. PEAK reported full-year FFO growth of 2.3% in 2023 - above its prior guidance of 1.7% - but forecasts a -1.1% decline in FFO in 2024 as headwinds from higher interest rate expense and one-time costs related to its merger with Physicians Realty (DOC) are expected to offset solid portfolio-level NOI growth of 3.0% Lab space owner Alexandria Real Estate (ARE) reported mixed results amid a continued post-pandemic "normalization" in demand for lab space alongside a record level of new supply growth. ARE reported full-year FFO growth of 6.5% in 2023 - slightly below its Q3 guidance of 6.7% - but reiterated its 2024 outlook for FFO growth of 5.6% this year. Total leasing activity cooled to just 890k SF in Q4, which was its slowest quarter of volume since Q2 2019 and down from the peak of 4.1M SF in Q2 2021. Rent growth also cooled considerably on these leases, with cash renewals increasing by 5.5% in Q4, down from 28.8% in Q3.

One of the most closely-watched reports this earnings season, embattled hospital owner Medical Properties Trust (MPW) - which has plunged over 70% since the start of 2022 - has been the single top-performer this earnings season after its results were less catastrophic than feared. Back in January, MPW reported that its largest tenant, Steward Healthcare - representing a quarter of MPW's annual revenues, failed to pay 75% of its rent in Q4 despite efforts by MPW to prop up the struggling operator via additional bridge loans and rent abatement. Following the "bombshells" in January, the earnings report this week was more-or-less "status quo," with MPW reiterating its plan to reduce its Steward exposure and effectively writing off a sizable chunk of the Steward portfolio via a $770M impairment, as expected, and moving these assets to a cash-basis accounting format. Conditions appear to have improved somewhat for MPW's other struggling operator - Prospect - which paid all rent and interest due through January. MPW ultimately reported that its full-year normalized FFO declined -12.6% in 2023 - slightly better than its prior guidance of a -13.7% decline. Regarding its dividend - which was already slashed by 50% last year - MPW commented that it's "not dependent on Steward, [but rather] our ability to close some of these liquidity transactions."

Loser #10: Cell Tower

Cell Tower: (Final Grade: B) Last but not least, Cell Tower reports showed relatively solid trends in the final quarter of 2023, but also revealed a muted growth outlook for 2024 amid a broader moderation in 5G network investment. American Tower (AMT) - the largest cell tower REIT - reported full-year FFO growth of 1.1% in 2023 - above its prior forecast - and forecast FFO growth of 4.3% in 2024 at the midpoint of its initial guidance range. AMT's more upbeat outlook than its peers was fueled, in part, by its growing data center segment, which AMT forecasts will grow another 10% in 2024 - above its broader revenue outlook calling for growth of 1-3% on an FX-neutral basis. Small-cap fiber owner Uniti Group (UNIT) surged, reporting mixed results, but commented that it plans to maintain its dividend and implicitly hinted that it was engaged in merger talks. UNIT reported that its full-year FFO dipped 19% in 2023 as sharply higher interest expense offset 2% revenue and EBITDA growth. UNIT didn't directly confirm the reports last month that it was engaged in merger talks with its former parent and largest tenant - telecom operator Windstream Holdings - but did comment that it "expects to be active this year evaluating transformative transactions." SBA Communications (SBAC) has been a laggard despite hiking its quarterly dividend by 15%, and reporting full-year FFO growth of 6.8% in 2023 - above its prior guidance. SBAC's outlook, however, called for relatively disappointing FFO growth of just 1.5% in 2024, which "reflects a continuation of the reduced level of carrier CapEx" and ongoing Sprint-related churn.

Helped by an ongoing proxy battle and a re-evaluation of its fiber strategy, Crown Castle (CCI) has been the top-performer of the group after reporting decent results, while providing several updates on its CEO search and its strategic fiber review. CCI recorded full-year FFO growth of 2.3% in 2023 – 10 basis points above its prior guidance - as site revenue growth of 4% was partially offset by higher interest rate expense and a decline in services contribution. The full impacts of the recent industry-wide cooldown in network spending will hit in 2024, however, as CCI maintained its relatively downbeat outlook calling for an 8.5% dip in full-year FFO, higher interest expense, Sprint-related churn, a slowdown in incremental tower leasing, and expenses related to its exit from the construction services segment announced in 2023. Of note, CCI does expect its long-struggling fiber business to return to growth in 2024 and commented that its Fiber Review Committee is "well into its work" but did not provide a specific timeline for a resolution. CCI expects tower leasing activity to be "consistent with the back half of 2023" in 2024 but sees "accelerating" small cell growth. CCI expects 4.5% organic growth from towers in 2024 (down from 5% in 2023), 13% growth from small cells (up from 6% in 2023), and 3% growth in fiber (up from 0% in 2023).

Recap: Strong Quarter, With Few Exceptions

After covering the Winners of REIT Earnings Season last week, Part 2 of our Earnings Recap focused on the worst-performing property sectors and common threads shared by these laggards. While there were no major "bombshells" this earnings season, there were pockets of relative weakness seen in the interest-rate-sensitive property sectors - net lease and office - along with goods-oriented sectors. Surging interest expense was again the culprit behind the balance of the misses. For lenders, defaults have accelerated, but recovery rates remain high. "Rates Up, REITs Down" remained the overriding driver of REIT stock-price performance throughout earnings season on the heels of several strong employment reports and lukewarm inflation data. These relatively buoyant economic conditions have been most consistent with the so-called "No Landing" scenario of 2-4% inflation and economic growth - an outcome that is certainly better than the "Hard Landing" recession scenario, but clearly not as favorable as the ideal "Soft Landing" scenario of 0-2% inflation and economic growth. External growth for public REITs remains challenged for now, but REITs that played it safe during the "boom times" will likely have opportunities as reality sets in for many over-levered private-market property owners who weren't prepared to handle either higher rates or lower property values.

Disclosure: Hoya Capital Real Estate advises two Exchange-Traded Funds listed on the NYSE. In addition to any long positions listed below, Hoya Capital is long all components in the Hoya Capital Housing 100 Index and in the Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield Index. Index definitions and a complete list of holdings are available on our website.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.