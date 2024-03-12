lucadp

Thesis

Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:DIAX) is one of those rare buy-write equity CEFs that is hamstrung by design in our opinion. We wrote an initial piece about this name almost a year ago, and the CEF has not managed to outperform very low expectations. Given the substantial run-up in artificial intelligence names in the past year, and the Dow Jones versus S&P 500 divergence, we would have hoped the portfolio manager would have made some changes in the CEF's construction.

In this article, we are going to revisit the CEF, its composition, and articulate why we are still firmly of the opinion a retail investor should avoid this buy-write CEF, despite its slight positive total return since our last coverage.

What Should Buy-Write CEFs Actually Do?

A buy-write CEF is just a structure that transforms equity returns into dividends via options. Writing covered calls on equities purely ensures that a fund manager can realize gains via options premiums rather than selling exposures. In a classic set-up, a buy-write CEF purchases stock A while concurrently selling covered calls on said stock A. In a more evolved CEF, the manager replicates an index via its holdings and then sells index options.

A retail investor needs to be aware that in the second scenario, options are usually settled via outright cash payments when they do not expire worthless, since the underlying CEF does not hold all the index components.

Then thirdly we have funds like DIAX which run hidden Dow Jones vs. S&P 500 basis trades. DIAX aims to replicate the Dow Jones Index through its portfolio, but instead of writing call options on the Dow Jones, it does so on the S&P 500:

Holdings (Fund Holdings)

If the correlation between the Dow Jones and the S&P 500 was 1:1 this build would not be a problem. But historically, the two indices display different total return levels:

Data by YCharts

In the first panel of the above graph, we can see the price change in the S&P 500 versus the price change in the Dow Jones in the past five years. In the second panel, we ran the correlation between the two names. A correlation of 1 means the two indices move 1 for 1, thus a perfect correlation. We can see the correlation figures being quite volatile, touching a low of 60% in early 2023.

That purely meant that at the beginning of the year, the Dow Jones stagnated while the S&P 500 rallied.

Understanding The Basis

DIAX runs an unwanted risk factor, namely the SPY/DIA correlation. By virtue of holding names that replicate the Dow Jones while writing call options on the SPY, the fund runs the risk of low returns when the SPY rallies while DIA stagnates. And this is exactly what happened in the first half of 2023.

A retail investor should not run this basis via this fund because it is a complex risk factor with a poor long-term payout. The CEF's performance since our last piece is a testament to that:

Data by YCharts

Our last piece on the name came out on May 20, 2023, and the CEF has rallied only 8.2%, while DIA is up more than 17%. The S&P 500 buy-write CEF Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (ETV) is up 14%, and the Nasdaq buy-write CEF Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (EOS) is up 30%.

A retail investor would have been better off just buying DIA outright and then selling the name today. It would have paid off more than 2x when compared to DIAX. A retail investor needs to understand they can easily replicate DIAX in a more constructive fashion. If you are attracted to DIA as an index, just buy it outright and then write a 3-month covered call option on it, where you choose your own 'out-of-the-moneyness'. If the option attaches (i.e. DIA rallies past the strike), repeat the process after the option expiry. If you back-test for this simple strategy, you will notice you will get superior results to DIAX, while not paying the 0.95% DIAX expense ratio.

Depending on active/passive investor type, the above simple strategy can be replicated for monthly expiries as well. An investor can look at the Seeking Alpha 'Options' tab for DIA, which details expiries and prices for puts and calls.

Unless DIA starts outperforming SPY going forward, expect this construct to keep holding DIAX back. Let us be clear about it - we do not like this basis, and we do not think retail investors are well served by running this complex risk factor that is not properly disclosed.

Via its construction, the S&P 500 index has proven that it is an innovative index that captures the latest market trends and EPS growth, while the Dow Jones is considered by many as an index of the past. We fully expect the SPY to keep outperforming DIA over longer time frames, outperformance which will translate into DIAX being held back by its structuring.

Conclusion

DIAX is an equity buy-write CEF. We have recently covered an outstanding name in the space, namely the Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II, which is correctly structured for what it tries to achieve. Conversely, DIAX has a very poor construct, which has hampered its performance and will continue to introduce an unwanted risk factor, namely the SPY/DIA basis. We would have hoped the portfolio manager would have switched from using S&P 500 call options to using the Dow Jones options via the DIA ETF, but there is no change.

We do not like this structure and do not like the SPY/DIA basis taken via this fund. A retail investor is better served by buying DIA outright and writing 3-month call options themselves rather than investing via DIAX. For us, this CEF is a Sell until the structuring is better aligned with the ultimate goal of the fund.