TSLY: A Very Bad High-Yield Way To Invest In Tesla Stock

Xiaolu Chu

While we do not think they are entirely worthless, we do not invest in high-yielding diversified ETFs that support their yields through either direct or notional options writing (i.e., the JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI), the JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ), and the NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (SPYI), etc.). The reasons for this include:

They tend to charge shareholders elevated expense ratios relative to other diversified ETFs. They can lure in investors with high dividend payouts that over the long term end up equating to little more than a return of capital. As a result, they tend to erode shareholder capital over time.

The YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TSLY) is a clear - albeit extreme - example of why. In this article, we will share three reasons why and, as a result, we think that it is a very bad way to invest in Tesla (TSLA) stock.

#1. Elevated Expense Ratio

First and foremost, TSLY charges shareholders a very hefty 1.01% expense ratio. This provides a huge headwind to long-term total returns. For example, if you invested $100,000 today into this fund and held it for 30 years, and earned a 10% pre-fee annualized total return, you would end up spending a whopping $421,819.27 in fees over that period of time, thereby removing 27.3% of your total investment value at the end of that period.

#2. Potentially Misleading Definition Of Income

In exchange for its high fee, TSLY performs the following service to investors. From its website, it states:

The YieldMax™ TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF is an actively managed fund that seeks to generate monthly income by selling/writing call options on TSLA. TSLY pursues a strategy that aims to harvest compelling yields, while retaining capped participation in the price gains of TSLA.

Through a sometimes sophisticated combination of call and put options positions, TSLY holds a synthetic long position in TSLA while capping the upside potential in exchange for cash flow premiums on sold call positions. As a result, TSLY generates a very attractive monthly payout for shareholders in exchange for limited upside potential. While this sounds like a decent tradeoff, the downside is uncapped and therefore the distributions being paid out to shareholders are effectively being taken straight out of capital gains over the long term rather than being true passive investment income in the traditional sense. This is because 100% of TSLY's distributions are from options premiums instead of coming from underlying cash flow thrown off by TSLA shares (since TSLA does not pay a dividend at present).

As a result, investors who hold TSLY for its massive yield in order to fund their retirements may have a false sense of security by thinking that this fund is providing them with passive income to fund their living expenses, when in reality it is effectively selling underlying shares of TSLA over the long term.

#3. Long-Term Capital Erosion

While TSLY's strategy works fine when TSLA shares are trading in a tight range, it leads to long-term capital erosion when TSLA shares experience significant volatility. The long-term performance of TSLY compared to TSLA speaks for itself:

Data by YCharts

Moreover, the results look even worse when looking purely at the share price:

Data by YCharts

The discrepancy in stock price performance between TSLA and TSLY is due to the fact that TSLA is a highly volatile technology stock due to the fact that it is involved in highly innovative technologies and industries that are driven more by long-term projections and market sentiment than by current profits and underlying hard assets. As a result, TSLY generates large premiums (and thereby pays out a high yield), but its stock price gets eroded over time as it misses out on much of the stock price's upswings while participating fully in its downswings.

Ultimately, this is an unsustainable investment model, making TSLY an unsuitable investment for investors who want to build a long-term passive income machine and also an unlikely outperformer relative to the underlying TSLA stock given its sky-high expense ratio and the fact that TSLA is likely to remain a highly volatile stock for years to come.

Why TSLY Is A Far Worse Bet Than JEPQ, JEPI, and SPYI

While TSLY reflects the concerns that we have with JEPQ, JEPI, and SPYI, it is a much worse investment than these other funds in our view for three big reasons:

JEPQ, JEPI, and SPYI are all well-diversified with between 99 and 510 individual holdings, many of whom are far less volatile than TSLA stock is. As a result, the options selling in these funds are not as destructive to the principal over the long term. JEPQ and JEPI only charge 0.35% expense ratios, and SPYI charges an expense ratio of 0.68%. While these are still far higher than many other ETFs, they are still far lower than TSLY's. JEPQ, JEPI, and SPYI pay out far more reasonable dividend yields (7.64%-11.66% on a trailing twelve-month basis) than TSLY does (96.61% on a trailing twelve-month basis), making their payouts more sustainable and a more accurate reflection of their underlying earnings power. This is evidenced in their share price behavior, where they are doing a pretty good job of preserving investor principal, whereas TSLY has destroyed investor principal quite rapidly:

Data by YCharts

Investor Takeaway

While the concept of TSLY sounds highly attractive: participate in some of the upside potential of TSLA - one of the stock market's most exciting stocks and one of the world's most exciting companies - while also enjoying an extremely lucrative yield, in reality, its implementation has been disastrous so far for investors who are long term and income-oriented. Moreover, its expense ratio is far too high to make it a serious candidate for compounding wealth over the long term. As a result, while TSLA stock is actually one of the more intriguing mega-cap tech stocks in our view at the moment, TSLY is a very bad investment opportunity, and we therefore rate it a Sell.