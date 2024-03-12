Nancy Anderson

I've written about Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) a few times. I was initially bullish on the stock last February given its valuation and the roll-off of unfavorable hedge into more favorable hedges in 2023, before switching to a neutral stance on the name in May due to a decline in rig activity in the Haynesville. In August, I wrote that a distribution cut looked likely in 2024, although I felt better in earlier November after natural gas future prices rebounded and the company saw solid production in Q3. Let’s catch up on the name following its Q4 earnings report.

Company Profile

As a refresher, BSM is a mineral interest holder. It leases land to energy producers to drill, and in return, it that gets a percentage of the production or revenue from the energy produced. It normally gets between a 20-25% royalty interest as well as lease bonus payments and doesn’t pay any costs associated with drilling or transporting production drilled on its land. However, BSM does have some non-operated working interests where it is responsible for some of these costs.

BSM and Aethon have an agreement where the E&P receives a preferred royalty rates in exchange for increased drilling in the Shelby Trough.

Q4 Earnings

For Q4 reported last month, BSM saw revenue fall -17% to $190.8 million, but that topped analyst estimates by about $64.6 million. The decline was due to lower commodity prices.

Earnings attributable to common unitholders came in at $141.6 million, or 65 cents per unit, down from $178.0 million, or 82 cents per unit. That topped the consensus estimate by 24 cents.

Adjusted EBITDA fell -5% to $125.5 million. Distributable cash flow ("DCF") decreased -5% to $119.1 million. On a per unit basis, DCF also fell -5% to 56.6 cents from 59.8 cents.

BSM paid out a 47.5-cent distribution in the quarter. Its distribution coverage ratio was 1.19x. The company said the distribution could fall below 1.0x in 2024, and that it could have to reduce it until natural gas prices recover.

Total production slipped -2% to 41.1 MBoe/d while working interest production rose 5% to 2.2 MBoe/d. Total volumes were down nearly -4% sequentially.

Mineral and royalty volumes fell -3% to 38.9 MBoe/d year over year from 40.0 MBoe/d. These volumes also slipped -3% sequentially from 40.3 MBoe/d in Q3.

Total natural gas production decreased -3% to 16,546 MMcf, while oil & condensate volumes rose by 1% to 1,026 MBbls.

BSM saw a -42% decrease in rigs on its acreage year over year and -17% sequentially. The company said most of the declines on its acreage was from the Haynesville and Permian.

The company also noted that in December that Aethon chose to exercise a “time-out” provision in its joint exploration agreement that allows it to suspend drilling operations for up to nine months if natural gas prices fall below certain levels. It can use this time-out provision for a maximum of 18 months over a 48-month period.

BSM ended the quarter with zero debt and had $102.9 million in cash at the end of 2023.

On its Q4 earnings call, CFO Even Kiefer said:

“In the Shelby Trough, Aethon has indicated their intentions to turn in line in 2024 the wells that have been spud prior to the time-out provision, and we’re working very closely with them to determine the long-term impact on future production volumes. We expect a modest increase in volumes in the East Texas Austin Chalk where we now have 30 new generation, multistage completion wells that are currently producing as we are working with our operating partners in the area to accelerate activity. Our Permian position is broadly expected to remain in-line with 2023 levels as operators continue to focus on capital discipline, but is offset by an expected decline in the Bakken as that play continues to mature. On the heels of a robust 2022 and 2023, we expect a slowdown in Louisiana Haynesville in response to lower natural gas prices as evidenced by a recent announcement of rig cuts as well as some natural production declines on our acreage outside of these 4 plays.”

Looking ahead, the company forecast 2024 total production to be between 40-42 Mboe/d compared to 39.8 MBoe/d in 2023. It also expects lease bonus payments of between $10-15 million versus $12.5 million last year. Cash G&A expenses are expected to be between $44-45 million versus $40.6 million in 2023.

BSM once again benefited from the roll-off of low-priced hedges to more attractive hedges. In Q4, the company realized cash settlements of $54.5 million from its hedge book, while it saw $37.4 million in unrealized gains.

For Q1, its natural gas hedges have a weighted average price of $3.56 compared to $5.15 in Q3, which is -31% lower. For 2024, its weighted average price for natural gas hedges is $3.55. The company has oil hedges for 2024 at a weighted average price of $71.45.

The fourth quarter from BSM was fine. Production on its acreage declined moderately, but its hedge book helped it post overall solid numbers.

However, the benefits of that hedge book fall off dramatically compared to 2023 starting in the current quarter, and natural gas prices have just been beaten down. Not surprisingly, given where prices are, Aethon decided to exercise a provision in its agreement to pause drilling.

While the Aethon pause looks like it won’t have a big impact on 2024 production, it will likely impact 2025. New shale wells tend to have steep decline rates early on before flattening out, so there will be a fall off with a lack of new drilling. Combined with overall drilling activity slowing in the Haynesville, 2025 production could take a hit unless BSM uses its balance sheet strength to make some acquisitions. Now given the number of mature wells it has interests in, production won't fall off a cliff, but it will decline.

Valuation

BSM currently trades at about 8.9x the 2024 EBITDA consensus of $391.5 million. It trades at a 2025 EV/EBITDA multiple of 8.4x based on an EBITDA consensus of $415.0 million.

The stock currently has a free cash flow ("FCF") yield of about 11%, as most of its EBITDA converts into FCF given its lack of CapEx.

BSM Historical Valuation (FinBox)

Historically, the company generally trades in the 7-13x EV EBITDA range. That would place a value on the stock between $13-25. Given an expected distribution cut, I’d value the stock closer to the low valuation of this range. I also think that the 2025 consensus is too high barring a big rally in natural gas prices, as BSM will likely see 2025 volumes decline from 2024 levels.

Conclusion

I began to worry about BSM cutting its distribution last summer, and barring a rally in natural gas prices, that now appears likely to happen. The drilling on the company’s acreage held up well for much of 2023 compared to overall natural gas rig counts, but eventually prices caught up to it. The Haynesville also has tended to be more of a swing basin compared to Appalachia, where breakevens are lower.

Given an expected distribution cut, I’m neutral on the stock at this time, and see downside to around $13.

The biggest upside potential for the stock would just be higher natural gas prices. However, after a warm winter that could be difficult. The biggest downside risk to the stock in the distribution cut and weak natural gas prices leading to even less drilling on its acreage.