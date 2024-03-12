SweetBunFactory/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) is a leading chip designer for power systems, image sensors, and complementary products. ON combines chip design with full vertically integrated manufacturing. ON has spent the last couple of years redefining what they are as a business. This includes the sale of multiple fabs, and low margin, high competition products (predominantly consumer related). The company has narrowed its focus to high growth sectors in automotive, industrial, and telecommunications/cloud. ON has also worked on the efficiency of their manufacturing by prioritizing expansions and refinements of existing facilities (brown fields) rather than spending heavily on new facilities (green fields).

ON’s power systems portfolio is well positioned to outperform the market as the world becomes increasingly electrified, whether in automotive or industrial. ON will also benefit from the increased use of safety systems such as ADAS and factory automation that requires enhanced image sensing. ON has a highly diversified product catalog and, in many cases, is the best in the category.

This article will explain why I believe ON Semiconductor stock is an excellent long-term investment. First, I’ll cover their range of products and the associated demands, manufacturing, and the impacts electrification will have on their business. Additionally, I’ll cover how ON has successfully navigated the current demand weakness and avoided substantial revenue declines that competitors have seen. Lastly, I will look at ON’s current valuation and provide a technical analysis.

Integrated Product Design and Manufacturing Will Lead to Better Performance

ON Semi designs and produces their own products across 43 design centers and 19 manufacturing locations. ON is divided into 3 main groups, “Power Solutions”, “Advanced Solutions”, and “Intelligent Sensing”. ON breaks its clients into 3 groups as well, “Automotive”, “Industrial”, and “Other”. The largest and fastest growing market is automotive, led by EVs and hybrids (25% revenue CAGR), and followed by safety systems such as ADAS (15% CAGR). Industrial clients range from factory automation (8% CAGR) to energy infrastructure (16% CAGR) and EV charging (26% CAGR). ON also generates revenue from 5G and cloud providers by providing components, mostly power related, that are integrated into motherboards (8.8% CAGR).

Market size and growth rates by megatrends (ON Semi 2023 Financial Analyst Day Presentation)

The “Power Solutions Group” produces products used in inverters, batteries, EVs, and electrical equipment. Silicon carbide (SiC) is the largest growth driver for ON. Over the year, revenues increased 4x from $200m in 2022 to $800M 2023 for 9.7% of total revenue. In the Q4 earnings call, Hassane El-Khoury (CEO) said ON currently has around a 25% total market share for SiC, and based on earlier design wins with automotive and industrial clients they expect to grow revenue at 2x the market growth rate going forward. In 2024 alone, the SiC market demand is expected to grow 20%-30%.

ON is actively expanding their SiC production capacity by retooling existing production lines from 150mm wafers to 200mm wafers. Management explained that growing capacity this way allows them to better time capacity with demand (retool lines, so capacity matches demand). Additionally, most of their existing manufacturing equipment can handle 150mm and 200mm wafers. This results in lower CAPEX than constructing a new facility. 200mm wafers also provide greater efficiency since more chips can be made at once, leading to better gross margins without having to raise prices.

The "Intelligent Sensing Group" produces image sensors, stabilizers, and related products used in ADAS systems, factory automation, and machine vision applications.

The “Advanced Solutions Group” is ON’s version of an “other” category. It develops a wide range of products including analog and mixed signal interfaces, controllers, and wireless connectivity devices. During ON’s Financial Analyst Day 2023, they announced the development of a new analog and mixed signal microcontroller platform. These microcontrollers are essentially miniature CPUs that can interface directly with analog sensors, control them, and use the information they generate. Currently, the leaders in microcontrollers and closest competitors to ON are Microchip Technology (MCHP) and NXP Semiconductors (NXPI). During the presentation, management discussed how the new platform is being designed specifically to integrate with ON’s existing product portfolio in order to provide customers with a more capable and lower cost system. During the Q4 earnings call, the CEO stated the microcontroller platform was slightly ahead of schedule and the lead products had been taped out. It was recently confirmed that the first samples of the product have been received. He reiterated the controllers will be “the most competitive mixed-signal analog platform that exists in the market today, and it will carry with it products that are highly synergistic with what we do on the power side”. More information on the platform is expected to be available later this year as development progresses.

Revenue potential by megatrend (ON Semi 2023 Financial Analyst Day Presentation)

Hybrid vs. EV – Either Way ON Wins

Both electric vehicles and hybrid vehicles have electrical powertrains. Since ON focuses on the power systems chips around the battery and motors, it makes no difference which type of vehicle is produced. During the earnings call, management disclosed that ON earns roughly $350 per xEV produced when they are the main chip supplier. This revenue is a mix of power and sensors. ON has the greatest market share in automotive image sensors used in ADAS (revenue increased 12% year-over-year), while their silicon carbide revenue 4X’ed in a year as mentioned above, and they are the second largest IGBT (an alternate, older technology to SiC) supplier by market share. Management also disclosed that IGBT revenue has doubled in the last 2 years, primarily driven by market share gains and the transition to xEVs.

Automotive component usage (ON Semi 2023 Financial Analyst Day Presentation)

Customers have pulled back recently on EV demand, causing automakers to cut back EV production, and GM (GM) even reaffirmed their commitment to ICE vehicles after initially posturing to quickly transition to only EVs. Analysis by the EIA shows that sales of EVs and hybrids accounted for 16% of consumer vehicle sales in 2023. I expect the market share trends shown below to continue, and ultimately resemble an s-curve. Hybrids will likely become the dominant vehicle type because it allows automakers to continue using their experience with ICE cars while also claiming to be better for the environment without causing range anxiety in customers. At a Morgan Stanley conference, the CEO said that they expect xEVs to represent around 50% of all vehicles sold by 2030 and that adoption will be largely price driven.

Electric and hybrid vehicle demand (EIA Today in Energy)

ON saws its hybrid vehicle revenue approximately double in 2023. While total automotive revenue increased 29% in the year. Management also disclosed that design wins with automotive clients increased 50% year-over-year. These wins will lead to greater revenue in the future once the vehicles go into production. Finally, ON stands to benefit from the transition to 48V electrical architectures. 48V architectures lead to greater power efficiency and reduced wiring. Tesla (TSLA) is leading the way with their Cybertruck and even shared their designs with other automakers. ON already makes power chips for 48V and management said they were in talks with automotive clients looking to make the switch. This can benefit ON by maintaining existing clients and capturing new demand from customers looking for a 48V architecture.

Revenue and State of the Market

The analog and mixed signal semiconductor market is currently experiencing demand weakness as customers and suppliers destock excess inventories they amassed in response to the COVID induced supply shortages. ON’s quarterly revenue peaked in Q3 of 2022, but the company has held revenue reasonably steady since then. Guidance for Q1 of 2024 expects midpoint revenue of $1850M. This is a 15% decline from the all-time high, and in line with revenue generated in Q1 of 2022.

Quarterly revenue (Seeking Alpha, Chart by Author)

ON uses long-term service agreements (LTSAs) with many of their large clients. This gives their clients guaranteed parts while also providing ON with forward expectations of demand. Returning to the earnings call, the CEO stated that he first began receiving calls from customers in Q2 of 2022 that were looking to reduce the rate of shipments. To manage inventory, ON started to reduce factory utilization in Q3 of 2022 which also coincides with peak revenue. In the last quarter, factory utilization stood at only 66% and is guided to be in the low to mid 60% range in the upcoming quarter.

ON is not the only semiconductor company seeing weakness. NXP Semiconductors also saw demand weakness from their customers beginning in 2022, and they began to reduce production in Q2 of 2022. Texas Instruments (TXN) has likewise seen demand decline. Their total units shipped peaked in March of 2022 and has steadily dropped since then, with revenue down 22% from the peak. Lastly, Microchip Technology has by far seen the greatest demand drop. In my last article about Microchip, I noted how management’s guidance for the upcoming quarter predicts a 42% decline in revenue over just 3 quarters. Unlike ON, Microchip did not reduce production and oversaturated their customers and distribution chain.

Returning to ON, management has been in contact with key LTSA customers, and they still see demand weakness going forward. However, management did predict Q1 will be the cyclical bottom in factory utilization. Based on their under shipments to customers and distributors, ON expects new shipments to resemble demand later in the year. This will necessitate increasing factory utilization earlier in the year, since semiconductor components take up to 6 months to produce.

At the end of the quarter, inventory at distributors was around 50 days, while ON’s internal inventory was 105 days plus an additional 74 days of SiC bridge inventory. ON has stockpiled additional SiC chips to provide an additional buffer while they retrofit production lines to 200mm wafers.

Looking at revenue by end market and product category, ON generates most of their revenue serving automotive clients. Industrial clients have historically been a significant revenue source for ON, but industrial demand has seen the greatest weakness. Industrial revenue has been flat or down since peaking in Q3 of 2022. I do not believe this is a long-term loss of industrial customers, but rather a cyclical downturn based on the experience ON’s competitors have had. The “Others” category has permanently dropped because ON has been divesting low margin, high competition products in favor of their specialties. Since ON began to realign their business, they have sold off businesses representing approximately $475M in annual revenue. For the year ahead, management disclosed that LTSAs are currently valued at $4.8 billion. Automotive represented 80% ($3.8 billion) of the total, with 17% coming from industrial ($0.8 billion), and the remainder coming from others.

Quarterly revenue by end market (ON Semi, Chart by Author)

Quarterly revenue by product category (ON Semi, Chart by Author)

ON was able to maintain a non-GAAP gross margin of 47.1% in 2023 which is 14.4% higher than in 2020. This increase in margins is largely driven by exiting low margin products, improved production lines, and more sales associated with higher margin products such as SiC. In the guidance for next quarter, ON expects non-GAAP gross margins to fall to 44.5% to 46.5%. The main driver of gross margins will be factory utilization. In response to an analyst question, the CFO stated that a 1% change in factory utilization results in a 0.15% change in gross margin.

Despite the present cyclical demand downturn, ON has lots of potential going forwards. ON was able to add more than 600 new customers in 2023 and their number of automotive design wins was up 50% year-over-year as mentioned above. ON’s customer base is geographically diverse. Though half of their customers are in the Asian Pacific region, many of them are outside of China. Additionally, ON has a sizable customer base in North America and Europe. Management stated they expect to win a large number of new European customers in 2024 based on current design discussions they are having.

Speaking at a Morgan Stanley conference, ON’s CEO stated that they are not predicting a recovery in 2024 because they want to conservatively run the company. Management’s goal is to match production with demand, rather than leave production high in hopes of demand recovering. When posed with the risk of under producing and market demand snapping back, he said:

If we’re wrong and there’s a recovery. Utilization goes up, revenue goes up, margin goes up, profit goes up. It’s all tailwind in this case. […] We will react much faster to an uptick in the market rather than have to [cut production] if we didn’t get it right.

Valuation

Due to the cyclical downturn, ON’s free cash flow has dropped. I am not going to play guessing games with a DCF analysis. Instead, I am going to look at ON’s historical valuation and present technicals.

Relative to sector medians, ON is well priced on most metrics, as seen in the Seeking Alpha quant. ON’s forward PE ratio of 18.4 is less than its 5-year average of 19.2. Earnings have been and will continue to be challenged. Wall St. analyst EPS revisions have been largely negative. Wall St. predicts EPS will bottom in 2024 at $4.29 per share. Starting in 2025, EPS is expected to grow at 20% per year. I agree with the long-term trend, but I expect ON’s short-term performance to depend on how quickly customers consume their inventory and what happens to interest rates. If interest rates drop, the number of car purchases is likely to increase, but higher for longer appears to be more likely.

ON Semi stock price history (Webull)

Looking at the stock price and Fibonacci retracement levels shown above, ON has floated between $76.68 and $80.00 per share. Brief excursions above the $80 mark have quickly sold off. Despite weak guidance going into this quarter, ON has maintained its post earnings rally, which is indicative of long-term support. I have personally bought within this trading range; and the last time I bought shares was the May 2023 dip before earnings.

Based on ON’s specialization in areas that will see long-term growth, their maintenance of margins and revenue despite cyclical demand declines, the potential that Q1 will mark the cycle bottom, and the stability of their share price at current level, I am giving ON a buy rating. I would target acquiring shares between the $76.68 and $80.00 Fibonacci lines. Until material changes occur, such as interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve or announcements from ON, I would not buy above the $80 mark for now due to the high likelihood of a giveback.

Conclusion & Risks

ON is well positioned to benefit from electrification. As the market leader in image sensors, they also stand to benefit from increased safety requirements in cars and industrial automation efforts. The upcoming microcontroller platform also presents a new avenue for revenue growth. Current revenue declines are cyclical as production slows and customers reduce their inventory. ON has been taking market share from their competitors because ON focused on creating the most efficient and highest quality components.

ON is unlikely to experience a rapid demand drop because they appropriately managed their production and identified the demand weakness early. However, the risk of a recession has not been fully ruled out. If customers cut back their production, then there will be no reason for them to restock, furthering the decline in revenue. This would not hurt ON’s long-term prospects, but the occurrence of a recession would likely see the share price tumble.