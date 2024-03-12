Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Retire With These 9-10% Dividend Yields In March 2024

Mar. 12, 2024 7:15 AM ETARCC, BIZD, BX, BXSL, ET, MAIN, PFF, PFFA2 Comments
Samuel Smith profile picture
Samuel Smith
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • High-yielding stocks can dramatically improve your retirement.
  • Living off of passive income makes budgeting easier, reduces the sequence of returns risk, accelerates the retirement timeline, and enhances peace of mind.
  • We share three 9-10% dividend yields that are very unlikely to be cut and have strong growth momentum right now.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of High Yield Investor get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

High Yield, Low Risk Road Sign

JamesBrey

Retiring on dividends from quality high-yielding stocks is a great way to meet financial needs during the golden years because:

  1. It provides a clearer picture of how well your portfolio is prepared to sustain your lifestyle during retirement

If you want full access to our Portfolio which has beaten the market since inception and all our current Top Picks, join us for a 2-week free trial at High Yield Investor.

We are the fastest-growing high yield-seeking investment service on Seeking Alpha with ~1,200 members on board and a perfect 5/5 rating from 166 reviews.

Our members are profiting from our high-yielding strategies and you can join them today at a compelling value.

With the 2-week free trial, you have nothing to lose and everything to gain.

Start Your 2-Week Free Trial Today!

This article was written by

Samuel Smith profile picture
Samuel Smith
30.34K Followers

Samuel Smith is Vice President of Leonberg Capital, he has a diverse background that includes being lead analyst at several highly regarded dividend stock research firms. He is a Professional Engineer and Project Management Professional and holds a B.S. in Civil Engineering & Mathematics from the United States Military Academy at West Point and has a Masters in Engineering.

Samuel leads the investing group High Yield Investor investing group. Samuel teams up with Jussi Askola and Paul R. Drake where they focus on finding the right balance between safety, growth, yield, and value. High Yield Investor offers real-money core, retirement, and international portfolios. The services also features regular trade alert, educational content, and an active chat room of like minded investors. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ET either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

J
JoeMonte
Today, 8:21 AM
Comments (1.86K)
Excellent summary and long.
D
4823DSMs
Today, 7:43 AM
Comments (59)
Thanks for this perspective of protection from Interest Rate gyrations and not having to break out your Crazy-8-Ball to try and anticipate rate direction..

I hadn’t thought of that extra benefit to these 3 Investments, which I all hold.

I use PFFA as a Cash Parking place, getting 2X MM rates. It’s a no brainer and actually don’t care about any Cap Gains for this.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ARCC--
Ares Capital
BIZD--
VanEck BDC Income ETF
BX--
Blackstone Inc.
BXSL--
Blackstone Secured Lending Fund.
ET--
Energy Transfer LP
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.