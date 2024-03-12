Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

U.S. Manufacturing Outlook: Better Times Are Coming

Mar. 12, 2024 6:35 AM ETXLI, VIS, FIDU, IYJ, FXR, UXI, RSPN, SIJ, AIRR
ING Economic and Financial Analysis profile picture
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
3.61K Followers

Summary

  • The US economy as a whole has been consistently surprising to the upside, but the manufacturing sector has been languishing.
  • Even so, a growing belief in a soft landing and the potential for significant interest rate cuts could bring renewed vibrancy to the sector.
  • Politics, trade and policy missteps are all potential threats to be aware of.

Conveyor belt worker operates a robot that transports insulin bags - modern factory for the production of medicines in the healthcare sector

industryview/iStock via Getty Images

By James Knightley & Coco Zhang

US manufacturing sector composition

US manufacturing is a highly diversified sector that contributed $2.9tr to GDP in 2023, equivalent to just over 10% of all economic output. It also employed 13 million people, accounting for

This article was written by

ING Economic and Financial Analysis profile picture
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
3.61K Followers
From Trump to trade, FX to Brexit, ING’s global economists have it covered. Go to ING.com/THINK to stay a step ahead. We’re sorry we can’t reply to individuals' comments.Content disclaimer: The information in the publication is not an investment recommendation and it is not investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument.This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes without regard to any particular user's investment objectives, financial situation, or means. For our full disclaimer please click here.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
XLI--
Industrial Select Sector SPDR® Fund ETF
VIS--
Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares
FIDU--
Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF
IYJ--
iShares U.S. Industrials ETF
FXR--
First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX® Fund ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.