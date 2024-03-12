UUP: Boosting Gains In A Dollar Range

alfexe

My last article on the US dollar was at the start of January. The basic premise was expectations were overly dovish, and rate cuts would be later and less than market pricing, leading to a rise in the USD. This turned out to be the case, and January saw the largest rally since September '23.

However, macro changes quickly, and even though the timing of cuts has been pushed back from March to a likely date in June, the dollar is back to early January prices. This article examines why it is so weak and whether it is likely to rally again in the first half of the year.

A Brief Bounce

Not only has the market changed its tune from expecting a cut in March to now settling on June as more probable, it has priced out around 75bps of the expected easing. The below chart from CME Fed watch shows the probabilities of various Fed Funds Rates at the end of December 2024 meeting.

Back in early January, a rate of 375-400bps was seen as most likely in December. That has dropped to only 4% probability, and the odds point to a 425-450bps rate, with the odds for 450-475bps close behind.

Dec '24 FFR (CME)

Such a large re-pricing shifted the dollar and long-term rates higher. There was a 4% rally in the USD, and the 10-year yield also recovered, but both soon faded. The 10-year topped at 4.335%, which was the level of the 2022 high.

10Y Yield Chart (Tradingview)

The USD (shown by the dollar basket (DXY)) faded from trend line resistance.

USD Chart (Tradingview)

Basic resistance held in both cases, and it will need a more significant catalyst to really shift the view from bearish to bullish.

Converging Views

Back in December, the extreme dovish market view diverged significantly from the more moderate Fed view. This divergence has now converged to the point where the differences are negligible. Here are the Fed "dot plots" from the December meeting, which projected rates at 450-475bps at the end of 2024.

Dec '23 Dot Plots (Federal Reserve)

The problem for the dollar is that this is still a dovish stance. Fed Chair Powell's testimony last week underlined this bias.

We're waiting to become more confident that inflation is moving sustainably at 2%...When we do get that confidence - and we're not far from it - it'll be appropriate to begin to dial back the level of restriction, he said.

A bounce back in inflation and several hot Jobs Reports led to some speculation Powell was going to strike a hawkish tone in his testimony, but it seems the data has not altered the Fed's view one bit. Powell's comments and a cooler Jobs Report led to the dollar shedding -1.22% last week, the worst weekly drop since mid-December.

The Outlook

The USD is currently trading at 102.69, which is mid-way in the January range. This is likely around fair value, as the 100 level should only be exceeded if expectations shift very dovish again.

The upside does look limited, however, as the resistance is unlikely to be broken unless the Fed makes a decisive dovish hawkish shift. Given they have stayed put despite the re-acceleration in economic data and the bounce of inflation, then the bar must be high for them to do so. Indeed, the odds of a slightly more dovish stance are likely higher, as any weakness in the economic data would get the Fed to cut earlier and more frequently.

Assuming there is no shocking data and surprise move from the Fed either way, it looks likely the dollar can stay in a contracting range between the two trend lines shown below.

USD Chart (Tradingview)

Contraction until the June meeting would set up an eventual break and at this time, the odds seem to favour a break lower which can test the 2023 low of 99.57.

The Benefits of UUP

Contraction is not necessarily a bad thing if you hold the Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund ETF (NYSEARCA:UUP). According to the fund page:

The Fund is designed for investors who want a cost effective and convenient way to track the value of the U.S. dollar relative to a basket of the six major world currencies - the euro, Japanese yen, British pound, Canadian dollar, Swedish krona and Swiss franc (collectively, the "Basket Currencies").

UUP does generally track the USD, but its holdings mean it actually outperforms quite significantly as its T-Bills pay interest.

UUP Holdings (Invesco)

UUP currently has a 6.28% dividend (TTM) which is paid at the end of the year and is far from certain given the expected changes in Fed policy. However, the accumulation of the dividend does lead to significant UUP outperformance compared to DXY as can be seen last year.

UUP v DXY (Tradingview)

Last year, UUP outperformed by around 1.5% per quarter so if the opportunity arises to buy when the DXY nears 100 and hold for 3 months for a 103-104 target, there could be a good 5% gain.

Conclusion

The market and Fed views on the path of rates have converged and three cuts in 2024 are the base case, with the first cut likely in June. As long as this view remains valid, the dollar likely holds in a contracting range between 100 and 104, setting up a break in the second half of this year.

Given the Fed did not shift more hawkish on "hot" data, it seems unlikely they will do so at all. This means an upside break in the dollar has low odds. Indeed, any economic weakness could get them to cut earlier and more frequently than currently priced in, and this could ignite a downside break.