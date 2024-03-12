Wall Street Breakfast: Inflation Check

Inflation check

Are things still hot? Investors will find out at 8:30 AM ET. February's inflation report is especially important, as it will be one of the last major tests before Fed policymakers gather next week to decide on monetary policy. The latest reading will also arrive after a hotter-than-expected report for January showed that the central bank’s inflation fight might be bumpy, with consumer prices rising by the most in eight months.



By the numbers: Economists, on average, see February's CPI rising 0.4% from a month ago, up from January’s 0.3% increase. On a year-over-year basis, the index is expected to advance 3.1%, unchanged from the previous month's print, but still above the Fed's 2% goal. Interestingly, things are looking slightly better on the core front. When stripping out food and energy prices, the CPI consensus expects to see an increase of 0.3% M/M, easing from +0.4% in January. Core inflation is anticipated to rise 3.7% Y/Y vs. +3.9% in January.



In his last appearance, Fed Chair Jerome Powell testified before the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing & Urban Affairs that the central bank is "not far" from being ready to make rate reductions. That also doesn't mean that a rate cut is within reach, and it could take until the summer for the FOMC to shift into easing mode. Incoming CPI data today may also help modify the current go-slow approach, and could show up in the next dot plot, which will be published next week in the Fed's Summary of Economic Projections.



Commentary: "While Jerome Powell was quite dovish in his latest testimony in Congress, Mr. Market's rate cut optimism would look premature if CPI and PPI reports show inflation getting sticky well above the Fed's target rate of 2%," Investing Group Leader Ahan Vashi stated. "With financial conditions loosening significantly in recent weeks, risk assets have broken out to new highs; however, stretched valuations and overextended technicals dictate that any negative surprises can lead to a sharp pullback."

Camera ban

Facing flak for hidden cameras over the years, Airbnb (ABNB) is barring the devices from being placed indoors. The new rules will apply to listings globally, starting April 30, and include common areas like hallways and living rooms. "These changes were made in consultation with our guests, hosts and privacy experts, and we'll continue to seek feedback to ensure our policies work," said Juniper Downs, Airbnb's head of Community Policy and Partnerships. More comprehensive rules will apply to outdoor security cameras, as well as other guidelines for things like noise decibel monitors.

Up, up and away

As bitcoin (BTC-USD) continues to scale new heights, Michael Saylor, co-founder and former CEO of MicroStrategy (MSTR) believes the top cryptocurrency is going to "eat" gold (XAUUSD:CUR). Bitcoin has "all the great attributes of gold and none of the defects," and will increasingly "divert capital from risk assets," he declared, referencing the strong inflows into spot bitcoin ETFs. The remarks come as bitcoin surged past $72,000 to score a new record high. Will it keep going? SA analyst Logan Kane expects bitcoin to top $100,000 shortly before or after the April halving event, but its current rally is likely capping long-term upside.

Phones to EVs

Getting in on the game, Xiaomi (OTCPK:XIACF) has announced the launch date of its first electric sedan, sending the company's Hong Kong-listed shares soaring 11% on Tuesday. The firm, which invested over CNY 10B ($1.39B) in the electric vehicle's initial R&D phase, aims to become one of the top five global automakers in the next 15-20 years. "Price-wise, this sporty vehicle is unlikely to disrupt the market in the budget segment, like Xiaomi's smartphones," SA analyst Florian Muller said, predicting that the EV's potential high price tag could be a challenge. The SU7 launch comes as automakers face muted EV demand in China and growing competition that has triggered a price war.