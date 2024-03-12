This is the forum for dividend growth investing discussion on Seeking Alpha. A new chat is started every week, and all previous blogs are listed in chronological succession on the main chat page. We won't be doing any kind of comment cleanup in the new chats, our users will always be able to refer back to their previous discussions.

We would like to thank all our valued users who provided input on our new user-centric initiative for a DGI Chat. We are working on providing a user-friendly platform for productive discussion and knowledge sharing.

Taking note of all the feedback we received in the comment section and via emails and DMs, we are happy to inform you that we have changed the cadence of the DGI chat from daily to weekly. We understand the need for continuous discussion, and we trust this new frequency will better suit your needs.

We’d also like to address a few user questions and concerns:

Why this new Chat:



We intend to make this section the go-to destination for all SA dividend growth investing conversations.

To increase the value of these weekly posts, the editorial team will be selecting and sharing articles and news links that point to relevant DGI content.

We believe in minimal yet effective moderation of comments to promote healthy, respectful discussion.

Dormant, individual blogs on the site will soon be closed for future posts, to help centralize DGI discussions and make them easier for new users to find.

In the future, do we plan to monetize DGI chat articles?

As mentioned above, we are providing an open platform for our users, which is designed to increase the value you derive from the website. An example of an already implemented, similar concept is the home for political discussion on SA.

Will old comments be deleted?

No. Only comments that violate our moderation guidelines will be removed. This is done to keep the discussion informative and productive for our users, and to maintain a living archive of all past discussions for ongoing reference.

Who can view and comment?

Every Seeking Alpha registered user can participate in the DGI chat.

How can I read old comments?

The quickest way would be to look back at your comments on your SA profile and pick up the thread.





Moderation Guidelines

We will only remove comments under the following categories:

Personal attacks on another user

Stereotyping, prejudiced or racist language about individuals or the topic under discussion

Inciting violence messages, encouraging hate groups, and political violence

Spam

For any issue with regards to comments please email us at: moderation@seekingalpha.com.