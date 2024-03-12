Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Dividend Growth Daily Chat 03/12/2024

Mar. 12, 2024
DGI Chat
This is the forum for dividend growth investing discussion on Seeking Alpha. A new chat is started every week, and all previous blogs are listed in chronological succession on the main chat page. We won't be doing any kind of comment cleanup in the new chats, our users will always be able to refer back to their previous discussions.

We would like to thank all our valued users who provided input on our new user-centric initiative for a DGI Chat. We are working on providing a user-friendly platform for productive discussion and knowledge sharing.

Taking note of all the feedback we received in the comment section and via emails and DMs, we are happy to inform you that we have changed the cadence of the DGI chat from daily to weekly. We understand the need for continuous discussion, and we trust this new frequency will better suit your needs.

We’d also like to address a few user questions and concerns:

Why this new Chat:

  • We intend to make this section the go-to destination for all SA dividend growth investing conversations.

  • To increase the value of these weekly posts, the editorial team will be selecting and sharing articles and news links that point to relevant DGI content.

  • We believe in minimal yet effective moderation of comments to promote healthy, respectful discussion.

  • Dormant, individual blogs on the site will soon be closed for future posts, to help centralize DGI discussions and make them easier for new users to find.

This is the go-to destination for dividend growth investing conversations on Seeking Alpha. The main idea is to exchange ideas and have fun in the process.These comments are not regulated with the same rigor as the rest of the site. We kindly request all users to refrain from personal attacks on fellow commenters. Regardless of on which side of a dividend investing idea you find yourself, please be courteous and don't direct abuse at other users.

