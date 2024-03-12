Liudmila Chernetska

Ventyx's Strategic Shift: A Closer Look at VTX3232's Potential

A lot has changed at Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) since my last look in August. Back then, I was primarily researching their lead candidate, VTX958, for the treatment of various inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. I recommended a "hold" on the stock and concluded the following:

While the company's pipeline is undoubtedly promising, the financial fundamentals and looming results make it prudent to await more concrete data before making aggressive investment moves.

In October and November, Ventyx reported disappointing data for VTX958 in ulcerative colitis and psoriasis, respectively. Suddenly, the stock that was trading over $30/share during my article cratered to $2/share. The company has since announced workforce reductions.

As I pointed out in August, the company had a bit of optionality within their pipeline.

As biotechs often do, the story surrounding Ventyx has already morphed into something completely different.

Last month, NodThera revealed preclinical data on their brain-penetrant NLRP3 inhibitor, NT-0796. In obese mice, NT-0796 was just as effective as Novo Nordisk's Wegovy in weight loss. The findings suggest that "NLRP3 activation in the brain is implicated in driving obesity, which can be reversed with brain penetrant NLRP3 inhibitors."

As a result of Ventyx's own brain-penetrant NLRP3 inhibitor, VTX3232, analysts such as Piper have drawn attention to this opportunity.

On Monday, Ventyx revealed preclinical data for VTX3232. According to the press release:

VTX3232 was well-tolerated with no dose-limiting toxicities identified. All treatment-emergent adverse events were graded mild or moderate. VTX3232 exhibited a dose-dependent and dose-linear pharmacokinetic profile. Repeat doses of 3 mg QD maintained steady-state IL-1β IC 5 0 coverage in both plasma and CSF over 24 hours. Repeat doses of 40 mg QD exceeded steady-state IL-1β IC 90 coverage in both plasma and CSF over 24 hours. Robust, dose-dependent pharmacodynamic effects were observed in a whole blood ex vivo IL-1β stimulation assay. Additionally, reductions in inflammatory biomarkers were observed in plasma and CSF samples.

There isn't much to get into, given the lack of details, but this update should be viewed in a positive light. The company plans to initiate a trial on obesity in the second half of the year.

Interestingly, NLRP3 inhibition may benefit diseases like Parkinson's as well. Just last week, NodThera's NT-0796 demonstrated "reduced key neuroinflammatory and inflammatory biomarkers in Parkinson's disease patients to the levels found in healthy elderly controls over 28 days." So, Ventyx will also explore a Phase 2 trial in Parkinson's later this year.

For their ulcerative colitis candidate, VTX002, an oral S1P1 receptor modulator that has, seemingly, taken a backseat relative to the drugs discussed above, the company intends to partner up prior to advancing into a Phase 3 trial. There is an existing oral S1P1 receptor already on the market for ulcerative colitis, Zeposia. Just glancing at the data, VTX002 appears inferior in inducing remission (37% versus 28%, respectively).

Following Monday's updates, Ventyx's stock is off 20%. I would simply attribute this to volatility and profit taking after an extended run.

Financial Health

Looking at Ventyx's balance sheet, they have $51.579 million of cash and cash equivalents and $200.641 million in marketable securities. The current ratio is nearly 12, so the company can easily cover any short-term liabilities. These figures do not include the $100 million achieved from last week's PIPE.

Cash flow from operating activities over the past year equals $166.522 million. So, their cash burn is $13.87 million per month. If you divide their cash and marketable securities by this figure, it comes out to 18 months of cash runway. Remember, this estimate is based on historical figures. Ventyx provided their own estimate, based on future assumptions, on Monday. After the PIPE financing, Ventyx anticipates its cash runway extending into the second half of 2026.

The probability of the company having to raise equity within the next twelve months seems low.

Market Sentiment

According to Seeking Alpha, Ventyx has a market capitalization of nearly $500 million. Relative to the S&P 500 (SPY), Ventyx's stock is underperforming in long-term timeframes like six and twelve months, down 77% within the last year. However, momentum has been strong in the last three months. Ventyx is up over 300% during this time.

Short interest, per Fintel, is 15.17%. This is a pretty high figure and indicates some doubt amongst market participants, but it could also lead to a short squeeze. Per Nasdaq, insider trading leans heavily on selling. Shares sold outnumbered shares bought: 8,886,011 to zero. Institutional activity favors decreased positions (32,997,496 shares) over increased positions (21,760,221).

Although the stock momentum has been positive recently, the market sentiment can be qualified as "fragile."

My Analysis And Recommendation

The story here now relies heavily on early-stage assets like VTX3232. While preclinical data points to efficacy in prevalent diseases like obesity and Parkinson's, actual results in diseased individuals may vary. Needless to say, there's a long way to go here, and the company has much to prove. Moreover, competition from existing and developing players in both conditions figures to be formidable.

Interestingly, this is another case study of the importance of optionality in biotechnology. Ventyx's stock jumping from $2/share to $10/share was a welcome sight for investors, considering the poor returns in the last year. The PIPE provides the company with plenty of runways to meet some important catalysts in obesity and Parkinson's. I don't suspect their ulcerative colitis drug, VTX002, will garner much interest, but any amount of nondiluting finance the company could get would be a plus in my book.

I would rate Ventyx a Hold at this point. This is a very volatile and risky prospect. Investors interested in Ventyx should be prepared to either lose their entire investment or see multiples in return. Given the nature of biotechnology, the former is far more likely. In light of this, the market seems efficient in its pricing of Ventyx's stock. But for those seeking alpha in their diversified portfolio, this may be for you. As for me, I'll watch from the sidelines.