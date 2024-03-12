A Quick Recap Of The February Jobs Report

miniseries/E+ via Getty Images

The February jobs report was impressive on the surface (+275K), but nothing to get excited about. Most of the recent strength in jobs comes from government hiring, which is the least likely to boost the economy's growth potential. Private sector jobs growth - the main source of the economy's vitality - has decelerated significantly over the past two years and is now growing at a modest 1.6% per year. At best, this suggests the economy remains on a 2+% growth path.

Chart #1

Chart #1 compares the growth of private and public sector jobs. Public sector jobs have grown by a robust 2.8% over the past year, while private sector jobs are up only 1.6% in the past year. The best that can be said of public sector jobs growth is that it has been very modest on balance since 2008.

Chart #2

Chart #2 shows the year-over-year growth of private sector jobs. They were going gangbusters two years ago (up almost 6%), but for the past few months have eked out only 1.6% growth, which works out to monthly gains of about 180K per month. Very ho-hum.

Chart #3

As for the unemployment rate, it's quite low, and that's good. But it's no longer falling and could be on the verge of rising. This bears watching, since rising unemployment from very low levels is a classic sign of impending recession.

