Hershey: A Great Stock For Taking Advantage Of The Cocoa Shortage

Mar. 12, 2024 8:03 AM ETThe Hershey Company (HSY) Stock
Gen Z Investor
Summary

  • The Hershey Company is facing a cocoa scarcity in West Africa due to drier weather, which could impact sales and margins.
  • Hershey's strong position in the US confectionery market provides protection against competitors, making it a safe investment.
  • Lower revenue growth and EPS growth are expected due to the cocoa shortage, but HSY stock has potential for growth in the long term.

Cacao con trozos de chocolate y chocolate en polvo sobre la mesa.

WS Studio/iStock via Getty Images

Despite the fact that The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) is experiencing unprecedented cocoa scarcity in West Africa, the largest world producer region, due to drier weather, I consider the stock to be an absolute buy

Gen Z Investor
I am a dedicated risk manager and investor specializing in financials, consumer staples, consumer discretionary, and technology industries. I have been involved in the investing world for over seven years, making deep analyses and managing different types of portfolios.I believe in deep research, prioritizing business model trends to understand the perspectives of the companies in the future, before short-term market trends or stock prices. This research philosophy is auspicious to find good growth investment opportunities for the long term while also avoiding dangerous financial instruments presented in the markets. As a relatively young investor, I consider my views to be a valuable approach to analyzing and researching new technologies and enhancements, as well as the impact these could have on the younger generations and the investments made on these.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

