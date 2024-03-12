WS Studio/iStock via Getty Images

Despite the fact that The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) is experiencing unprecedented cocoa scarcity in West Africa, the largest world producer region, due to drier weather, I consider the stock to be an absolute buy after this event and the likely arrival of lower interest rates.

Some Context

With more than 20 thousand employees and a portfolio of more than 80 brands around the globe, following its most recent SEC annual filing 10-K, Hershey is one of the biggest global cocoa market participants, selling mainly in the US and Canada. Together with its non-chocolate, the North America confectionery segment adds up for close to 82% of total revenues. There are two other segments reported: North America Salty Snacks, which produces ready-to-eat popcorn, pretzels, and other snacks, and the International segment, which is a mixture of both product categories but sold in the rest of the world in close to 100 countries. The last two segments represent close to 9% each and vary little from quarter to quarter.

Another important characteristic that rules Hershey’s business is its leading role in the confectionery market in the US. This represents an extremely strong protection against its competitors and newcomers because the costs of competition against Hershey might be unbearable; they will not be disrupted by any Silicon Valley youngsters or basically anybody without a significant amount of money to burn. In a well-developed and mature market like the North American confectionery one, which brings the big majority of Hershey’s revenues, the company has a very strong position and pricing power, which makes it a pure and safe investment in the chocolate and confectionery industry in North America.

Hershey’s fiscal year 2023 has been somewhat difficult but nothing particularly worrisome. The three segments were growing nicely by the third quarter of 2023: North America Confectionery at close to 10%, Salty Snacks at 20% +, and International at just 5%. Unfortunately, by the fourth quarter, revenue growth stopped because of lower volumes caused by price increases due to cocoa futures rising from $3600/T to $4500/T. This means demand is likely beginning to hit the top and that the company’s strong pricing power would begin to crumble because of cocoa's high prices.

Q3 Hershey Results Summary (Hershey) Q4 Hershey Results Summary (Hershey)

From a stock perspective, HSY has had a great run from the pandemic lows of $125 to $275 by the end of Q1 2023. Nonetheless, since then, the stock has fallen 30%, primarily because of the Federal Reserve interest rate hikes, which cause stable low-growth stocks and bonds to collapse because of competition from cash and short-term treasuries. This means that from a pricing perspective, HSY would be able to go higher like a bond whenever the Fed finally decides to cut interest rates. Currently, the stock is trading at 21 times earnings, but with lower interest rates, the stock can be repriced to a more historical 25 to 28 times earnings.

Data by YCharts

From a financial perspective, management has expressed in its more recent earnings call that lower revenue growth might be expected this year, coming from 7% in 2023 to 2-3% in 2024 due to the cocoa shortage. Lower EPS growth is also expected because of the same reason, coming down from 12% to stagnant at 0%. This means that lower margins and volumes should be expected.

Additionally, the company has a safe balance sheet with a good relationship between current assets (2.9B) and current liabilities (3B) and a good tangible equity of 1.4B.

Hershey Balance Sheet (Hershey)

What to do with the cocoa situation?

Usually, when there is a commodity shortage due to great demand, the producer companies make tons of money because revenues go significantly up while operating expenses remain stable. This is the case with commodities like oil, potassium, and uranium. In the case of Hershey, chocolate is not as fundamental to society as oil or gas might be, although some people would disagree. This is the reason why its demand and, more specifically, sales volumes in HSY are beginning to decline quickly with a cocoa price increase.

Data by YCharts

Nonetheless, this shortage is not caused just by great demand but also by a lack of supply. In this case, the sellers have restricted revenues because there is not enough material to sell, such as processed cocoa. Therefore, a cocoa shortage caused by the weather is more similar to the semiconductor shortage that the car industry experienced from 2020 to 2022, limiting car production and sales, although margins expanded. In Hershey’s case, the likely outcome could be what the management expects: a moderate increase in revenues, followed by slight margin contraction and stable EPS.

When this kind of shock occurs, companies tend to take two actions before volume decreases significantly. First is that products would now include less cocoa, likely increasing the amount of sugar and sugar replacements to increase the cocoa flavor. Secondly, products might continue with their cocoa density but would be slightly smaller at the same price. These measures are relatively decently received by the consumer staples markets, especially if the entirety of the industry is implementing them. A particularly good adoption of this happened when Coca-Cola (KO) began to sell smaller cans at similar prices, realizing the clients did not need the larger sizes necessarily, while increasing the margins. This phenomenon is also unofficially referred to as shrinkflation.

What to expect as an investor?

Following Hershey’s guidance, the stock should be stable at around $180 to $200 because no major impact is being seen by the markets. Additionally, while weather problems are a significant challenge in the soft commodities industry, specifically in cocoa, the lack of too much infrastructure to produce the goods, different from mining that is extremely high capital intensive, generally ends up in a relatively quick crop recovery and prices going down in terms of 6 to 18 months at most after the weather stabilizes.

After this, Hershey’s and the other chocolate manufacturers would likely not see the necessity of resizing the product presentations or decreasing pricing because of chocolate's constant staple demand. This means that when cocoa prices go back to earth, big chocolate producers might enjoy new increased margins by 2025. I do not expect a huge increase in those, but an increase, after all, would make Price to Earnings ratio in Hershey’s even lower than the current 21 times. This, together with a decrease in interest rates by a slowing economy, makes Hershey a compelling investment opportunity for 2024 and 2025. Supposing a likely EPS for 2025 of $10.5, boosted by small buybacks and the margin expansion post-cocoa-shortage, at a historical with lower interest rates 25 times P/E ratio, the stock can easily go over $260 a share, with relatively low risk.

Data by YCharts

Possible risks

Some risks to the investment thesis might cause the stock to drop in price. First, the Federal Reserve might keep interest rates higher for longer than anticipated in this article. If inflation re-accelerates and the Fed has to increase rates, Hershey's stock, as well as the general stock market, might suffer.

Other risks come from the cocoa pricing perspective, for example, if there is significant social unrest in Western Africa due to lack of arable land or if prices skyrocket that much that normal people cannot access regularly to chocolate even paying a prime. Another risk is that weather might be altered by way more than anticipated, causing the so-called margin to never come. Other risks associated with a lack of demand because of less sugar and calorie consumption, I think, are relatively small for the time of this investment thesis to work.

Conclusion

The Hershey Company is seeing some short to mid-term headwinds with cocoa pricing skyrocketing. Nonetheless, the stock might benefit in the long term because of lower interest rates and higher pricing and margins due to the measures that usually are taken by consumer staples companies to keep sales volumes in relatively good shape, even with higher raw material costs.

HSY stock is a solid buy below $200. Considering the nature of soft commodity shortages and macroeconomic circumstances, the share can reach $260 plus dividends in a relatively short period of time.