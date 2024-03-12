pidjoe

I continue my focus on renewables companies by analyzing Clearway Energy Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) (NYSE:CWEN.A). Here are links to my recent articles on renewable-related companies: Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA), Northland Power (TSX:NPI:CA), TransAlta (TAC), Sunnova (NOVA), Innergex (INE:CA) and Enlight Renewable Energy (ENLT).

CWEN is one of the leading Independent Power Producers in the United States, with an installed capacity of 8.3 GW, of which 5.9 GW is derived from wind and solar plants. I believe it represents a good investment opportunity in the renewable sector for three main reasons. First, it pays a dividend of c.a. 7.2% of the current price, which has been steadily increasing during the past 5 years. Second, following the $1.4B sale of the Thermal segment in 2022 and new debt, the company already has the capital available to finance the 2024-2025 expansion plan, for an overall increase of more than 1 GW of net capacity. Such expansion will be further facilitated by tax equity financing following the introduction of ITCs and PTCs within the Inflation Reduction Act. Third, BlackRock announced in January 2024 the purchase of GIP (Global Infrastructure Partners). GIP is a company currently holding 50% of Clearway Energy Group LLC (TotalEnergies holds the other 50%), which in turn holds both directly and indirectly 73.9% of CWEN voting rights. I believe such news is positive in terms of future capital raising for the company. As we shall see, however, Clearway Energy's business and activities are also characterized by some risk factors that should be considered before making an informed investment in it. I overall currently rate as a Hold, waiting for more interesting multiples to consider an initial entry on the stock.

Business Overview

Clearway Energy obtains most of its revenues through PPA contracts with various counterparties. The electricity sold in the contracts is generated through wind, photovoltaic, and partly gas-fired power plants. Despite this, the share of fossil fuels is expected to decrease over time as new wind and photovoltaic plants are installed. In addition, it may be the subject of future sales, as was the case with the Thermal segment in 2022. The table below shows revenues and margins details for the past three years for CWEN's business units.

CWEN SEC Filings and Author's Analysis

Conventional generation includes the sale of electricity generated using gas, with a net installed capacity of 2.47 GW. Although revenues have been stable in absolute terms, with their incidence on total revenues declining by 2.4% between FY21 and FY23, the same cannot be said for EBIT and Net Income margins, which have fallen significantly. Such deterioration is steadily decreasing Conventional generation weight on total margins, which, however, was still worth slightly less than half of total net income in FY23. No new investments in the segment are reported at present.

Renewables refers to a net capacity portfolio of 2.21 GW of photovoltaic panels (+108MW of storage) and 3.66 GW of wind power, for a total capacity of 5.87 GW from renewable sources. The new expansion plan and divestment of the Thermal segment led to an increase in Renewables' weight on total revenues by 18%, from 50% in FY21 to 68% in FY23. Between FY24 and FY25, CWEN pipeline is entirely tied to the Renewables segment for a total of 2.2 GW of gross capacity and 150 MW of wind repowering. Such a pipeline will result in an overall increase of slightly over 1 GW of net capacity, of which much of it is already with signed PPA contracts. In addition, as can be seen from the table below, Clearway plans also to exponentially increase its storage capacity in the coming years, in line with or perhaps slightly beyond what I have seen for other IPPs analyzed in previous articles.

CWEN Fourth Quarter 2023 Results Presentation

Funding Forecast

Clearway Energy, following the sale of the Thermal segment in FY22, found itself with a considerable amount of cash. Part of it was allocated to debt reduction, while the remaining portion was used to implement new projects. However, the plants acquisition carried out in FY23 and expected for FY24 also requires the issuance of new debt, resulting in an increase in net debt of $1.3B in FY23, in line with FY21 figures but with $2.1B more PP&E on the balance sheet than in FY22. As of December 2023, CWEN had $1B in cash and according to estimates offered by the management, still has $545m in capital expenditures to meet FY24 and FY25 deadlines, to which the $36m for repowering the Cedar Hill plant must be added.

The current balance sheet should allow CWEN to stabilize the increase in debt for next year and perhaps much of FY25, while still managing to implement a massive program of new installations. For the foreseeable future, the entry of BlackRock as a major shareholder (albeit indirectly through GIP and CEG LLC) may also play a positive role, as it may allow greater ease in raising capital both as a matter of reputation and by incentivizing the use of complex financial financing structures.

CWEN Fourth Quarter 2023 Results Presentation

Commentary On Economic And Financial Data

Revenues grew moderately between FY18 and FY23, despite containing the divestment of the Thermal segment as well as a decline in proceeds from the Conventional generation BU. I believe that new renewable installations will continue to increase CWEN revenues in the coming years, especially in FY24, for which a 9.2% YoY is expected). That is partially due to some installations, such as Texas Solar Nova, which became operational at the end of 2023. I expect that revenues will exceed $1.5B for the first time by FY26.

As regards marginality, in FY23 operating margins remained around historical levels. This is mainly due to the introduction of ITCs and PTCs, allowing for lower overall construction or purchase costs and higher margins on newly built plants. I believe that this positive effect on net income due to the tax credits introduced by the IRA can persist in FY24 and FY25 results. I expect that Net Income for FY26 will reach c.a. $121m (7.8% of Net Income margin).

CWEN SEC Filings and Author's Analysis

Regarding the balance sheet, Clearway has $1.1B of cash, against $8.6B of total debt as of December 2023. The latter is almost totally composed of long-term debt with a fixed interest cost, for a cost of debt of 3.9%. The Net Debt results, therefore, are equal to $7.6B, for a Net Debt/EBITDA FY23 ratio of 9.6x, expected to decline to 8.6x in FY24.

Cash flow analysis shows that Clearway Energy has stable operating cash flows, being PPA-based. OCFs are impacted by CAPEX volatility though, resulting in a rather variable but positive FCF over the period analyzed except in FY19 and FY21. In FY23 an OCF of $702m was reported, accounting for more than 50% of the CWEN revenues, against $284m in CAPEX and acquisitions. The company cash flow structure, in part facilitated by the acquisitions made by CEG, allows for a decent FCF that is partly used to finance an attractive dividend ($1.61 per share for a current yield of c.a. 7.1%). Such dividend is higher than that returned by recently analyzed competitors such as NPI and ORA, with a 7% increase expected for FY24, and more than doubled compared with FY19.

CWEN SEC Filings and Author's Analysis

Main Risks

In my opinion, there are four main risks for Clearway Energy to consider:

Debt represents a major risk factor, having a net debt of $7.6B or 9.64x EBITDA. Rising interest rates between 2022 and 2023 represented a significant headwind for margins, increasing the cost of debt. However, most of the debt is long-term and is covered by $9.5B of PP&E, for 125% net debt coverage, a significant improvement compared with FY18 (c.a. 95%). Moreover, 99% of its debt is fixed rate, partly obtained using Interest Rate Swaps.

As of December 2023, 24% of CWEN's revenues are derived from Southern California Edison and 17% of revenues are derived from PG&E (pg.12 Budget 2023). These figures signal a strong concentration of revenues, due by nature, to PPA contracts. Nevertheless, such dependence on 1 or more companies is a risk factor. In addition, all its facilities are in the United States, a positive factor in terms of asset quality, but a negative factor in terms of diversification. A decline in solar or wind power production in the United States can indeed severely impact the company's results, as was the case in Q4 2023 where below-expected wind production negatively impacted the company's full FY23 results.

Strong dependence on CEG, which is the parent company of Clearway. CEG in turn is 50% controlled by GIP and 50% controlled by TotalEnergies. CWEN has strong economic relations with the parent company, purchasing part of the projects from CGEN, which deals with the execution of the development phase of such projects. Moreover, a subsidiary of CEG is the beneficiary of O&M costs reported by the company in its financial statements. Although the ownership structure brings benefits in terms of funding, according to the basics of corporate governance, a company that exerts significant influence over another seeks to have the maximum benefit, even at the expense of other shareholders. For these reasons, I consider this relationship a red flag, also because of the low disclosure provided in this regard in the financial statements.

Some of the company's assets are beginning to be dated and may need repowering activities, as is happening with the Cedar Hill plant, leading to further outflows in Capex and an increased need for capital.

Discounted Cash Flow

I conducted a DCF analysis to assess Clearway Energy's intrinsic value, returning a valuation of $24.2 per share, about 6% above the current market price.

A two-stage model was employed, the first of which included estimates up to FY28, sourced from Refinitiv Eikon and adjusted to match my view. For the calculation of the Terminal Value, a discounting of cash flows generated over 25 years (FY29- FY53) was performed, a period consistent with the average life of a wind or photovoltaic plant. For the evaluation, the following assumptions were made:

Beta: 0.97x, obtained from Yahoo Finance.

MRP (5.7%) and Risk-Free rate (3.8%) were obtained by using 2023 Fernandez's data referring to the United States, the only geographic area in which Clearway operates. A cost of equity of 6.16% was obtained.

Cost of debt (3.89%) was obtained from the ratio of interest expense to Clearway's total debt as of December 2023.

WACC = 4.52%, increased by 0.5% to consider CWEN's high indebtedness and other risk factors in the previous point.

G = 2% in line with the inflation target in the US.

CWEN SEC Filings, Refinitiv Eikon, and Author's Analysis

Conclusion

CWEN SEC Filings, Refinitiv Eikon, and Author's Analysis

Clearway Energy is one of the leading American IPPs, with a highly diversified, good-quality portfolio that is continuously expanding. Since all its revenues are derived from the U.S., the tax credits introduced by the IRA can be a great opportunity to obtain some of the funding needed to execute upcoming projects also through tax equity financing, as well as having positive effects on marginality. A 7.2% dividend yield represents a higher shareholder remuneration than most peers, although the increase in this percentage is also due to the drop in price from the highs touched in 2022. Overall, I believe that with the right time horizon, Clearway Energy can be a suitable investment for a value investor seeking high dividend yields, with an adequate level of risk.

However, CWEN's multiples appear to be quite high, with an EV/EBITDA FY24E of 13.64x and a forward PE of 49.3x. The high debt and other risks indicated along the course of the analysis are further important risk factors to consider. For these reasons and in line with my DCF results, I currently assign a Hold rating to the stock, expecting a decrease in price by 10-15% to upgrade it to Buy.