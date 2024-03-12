Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Tencent FY 2024 Earnings Preview And Long-Term Outlook: Undervaluation And China Rebound

Oliver Rodzianko profile picture
Oliver Rodzianko
512 Followers

Summary

  • Tencent faces difficulties from the slowdown in the Chinese economy, but expects promising full-year fiscal 2023 results.
  • The company is focusing on "Immersive Convergence" and the advancement of critical technologies to deepen the synthesis of the digital economy with the real world.
  • Q4 earnings are expected to show growth driven by gaming, advertising sales, and fintech services.
  • I consider the shares significantly undervalued, and I expect high long-term returns. Therefore, my analyst rating is a Buy.
Tencent Headquarter in Shenzhen

Nikada

Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) faces present difficulties from a slowdown in the Chinese economy, but full-year fiscal 2023 results look to close the book on a promising year, indicating the slow return of continued future growth after a troubling 2022. I believe that the

This article was written by

Oliver Rodzianko profile picture
Oliver Rodzianko
512 Followers
I am a financial analyst focusing on 10+ year holding periods in the technology sector. I write for multiple publications and manage an equity portfolio.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About TCEHY Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TCEHY

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TCTZF
--
TCEHY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.