Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) investors have had to deal with significant volatility since the leading integrated oil and gas company announced the $53B acquisition of Hess Corporation (HES) late last year. I discussed previously possible concerns over Chevron's execution and dilution risks that likely dominated market sentiments then, as CVX experienced a steep pullback to reflect these concerns.

CVX bottomed out in January 2024, although it underperformed the S&P 500 (SPX) (SPY) since my previous update. Notwithstanding the underperformance, I assessed that buying sentiments on CVX have remained robust, suggesting that we may not revisit CVX's July 2022 lows (low-$130 levels).

Notwithstanding more constructive consolidation seen recently, Chevron now needs to manage a possible "five to six months" delay on its Hess deal. Accordingly, arch-rival Exxon Mobil (XOM) has filed for arbitration with the "International Chamber of Commerce to challenge Chevron's acquisition of Hess." Despite that, Exxon Mobil remains in active discussion with Chevron and Hess. Therefore, I assessed that Exxon wants to exercise its pre-emption rights with more authority, even though Chevron believes Exxon has no basis to challenge its acquisition of Hess's Guyana stake through the M&A deal.

Analysts also believe that while Chevron's closure of its Hess acquisition could be delayed, it isn't expected to be tossed aside. Despite that, the increased M&A activity in the oil and gas industry could elevate the FTC's concerns, leading to potentially higher consumer prices. Therefore, increased scrutiny should be expected, even as Chevron deals with the challenges inflicted by Exxon's opposition to the Hess deal closure.

Chevron reported its fourth-quarter earnings in February and provided its forward production guidance. Chevron surpassed analysts' estimates for its Q4 adjusted EPS despite weaker upstream realization. Furthermore, Chevron telegraphed its confidence in achieving higher production in 2024 after setting a record production of 3,120 mboed in 2023.

Accordingly, Chevron projects "volume growth of 4%-7% in 2024." Management reaffirms Chevron's commitment to leverage its continued strength in the Permian to sustain its growth. OPEC+'s decision to extend its production cuts should also bolster Chevron's decision to achieve reasonable volume growth in 2024 amidst weaker underlying oil and gas prices. Despite that, I noticed that WTI crude oil futures (CL1:COM) have also attempted to bottom out since late 2023 at the mid-$60s levels. With WTI futures recovering and re-testing the $80 level recently, I assessed that improving buying sentiments should help bolster Chevron's realization as it increases its production.

Wall Street estimates that Chevron's growth normalization phase reached its nadir in 2023 and is anticipated to recover with a 3% uptick in 2024. Chevron's adjusted EPS should also see a rebound through FY26, reaching $14.19 after peaking at $18.83 in FY22. Therefore, Chevron's operating performance is expected to have moved past its cycle low in 2023, benefiting from its improved production and more robust crude oil prices. Furthermore, the market wasn't unduly concerned with the uncertainties emanating from Chevron's Hess acquisition. Consequently, I assessed that the market has likely priced in the uncertainties following CVX's decline in late 2023, providing opportunities for dip buyers to add exposure.

CVX is valued at a forward adjusted EBITDA multiple of 5.6x, markedly below its 10Y average of 6.4x. It's also bolstered by a robust forward dividend yield of 4.3%, offering solid valuation support at the current levels. CVX trades at a reasonable discount to XOM's forward adjusted EBITDA multiple of 6.2x, suggesting pessimism is likely baked into its valuation.

Therefore, I believe the opportunity for Chevron investors to add exposure to a fundamentally strong (rated "A+" for profitability by Seeking Alpha Quant) oil and gas company is still apt, even as the company navigates the uncertainties attributed to the Hess acquisition.

Rating: Maintain Buy.

Important note: Investors are reminded to do their due diligence and not rely on the information provided as financial advice. Please always apply independent thinking. Note that the rating is not intended to time a specific entry/exit at the point of writing unless otherwise specified.

