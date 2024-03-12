Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Chevron: Exxon Barges In To Scupper The Hess Deal Closure

JR Research profile picture
JR Research
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Chevron's acquisition of Hess Corporation faces significant uncertainties as Exxon Mobil looks to exercise its pre-emption rights.
  • Regarding the deal, Exxon Mobil has filed for arbitration with the International Chamber of Commerce, putting more pressure on Chevron and Hess.
  • Chevron's earnings and production guidance show confidence in achieving higher production in 2024, and Wall Street estimates anticipate recovery and growth for the company.
  • The market seems unperturbed by the uncertainties attributed to the Hess deal.
  • CVX's relatively reasonable valuation and robust price action suggest pessimism is likely reflected.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Ultimate Growth Investing get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Chevron Posts Near Record Profits, Exceeding Market Expectations

Mario Tama

Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) investors have had to deal with significant volatility since the leading integrated oil and gas company announced the $53B acquisition of Hess Corporation (HES) late last year. I discussed previously possible concerns

A Unique Price Action-based Growth Investing Service

  • We believe price action is a leading indicator. 
  • We called the TSLA top in late 2021.
  • We then picked TSLA's bottom in December 2022.
  • We updated members that the NASDAQ had long-term bearish price action signals in November 2021.
  • We told members that the S&P 500 likely bottomed in October 2022.
  • Members navigated the turning points of the market confidently in our service.
  • Members tuned out the noise in the financial media and focused on what really matters: Price Action.

Sign up now for a Risk-Free 14-Day free trial!

This article was written by

JR Research profile picture
JR Research
32.76K Followers

JR Research is a seasoned investor with a background in economics. He focuses on identifying 3 main things - leading growth companies, emerging market trends, and secular growth opportunities. His approach combines price action with fundamentals investing.

He runs the investing group Ultimate Growth Investing which specializes in identifying high-potential opportunities across various sectors. The group is designed for investors seeking to capitalize on emerging, high-growth opportunities, and investors looking for sustainable growth opportunities at a reasonable price.

He identifies attractive risk/reward opportunities supported by robust price action to potentially generate alpha well above the S&P 500.

Learn more

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (4)

ndardick profile picture
ndardick
Today, 9:29 AM
Comments (8.35K)
Good coverage, but I have recently accumulated a full position in XOM at prices under $100. I believe XOM has better cash flow, better management and a disciplined plan of becoming more green over time with forays into both hydrogen and lithium production, while enjoying the substantial positive cash flow from the sale of fossil fuels that are going to be needed for quite some time.
v
valrisk
Today, 9:23 AM
Comments (2.53K)
CVX needs to Exxon Valdez the Pioneer deal.
Jeff Pokorny profile picture
Jeff Pokorny
Today, 9:22 AM
Comments (2.44K)
Tsk tsk....those pesky contracts and their pre-emption language. I would guess you'd have to look long and hard to find a loophole in an XOM authored contract.
N
Natturner1966
Today, 9:16 AM
Comments (6.75K)
Spot on analysis. I’m long XOM. When you overlay the charts of CVX and XOM they look almost identical. Both have been decent investments.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About CVX Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CVX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CVX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.