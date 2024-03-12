Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Chevron: The Dividend Should Double In 5 Years If Oil Prices Remain At Current Levels

Mar. 12, 2024 9:01 AM ETChevron Corporation (CVX) Stock
Skeptical12 profile picture
Skeptical12
1.92K Followers

Summary

  • Chevron is a leading energy company in the oil and gas industry that consistently offers strong dividends and impressive growth.
  • The company has a strong focus on profitability and has minimal investments in renewable energy.
  • Chevron has a record of returning cash to shareholders through buybacks and increasing dividend payments, and is well-positioned to continue doing so in the future.

Chevron Posts Near Record Profits, Exceeding Market Expectations

Mario Tama

Finding companies that consistently pay strong dividends and solid growth is hard. While some companies prioritize shareholder returns, most higher-growth stocks in industries such as the tech sector tend to pay minimal dividends.

The oil and gas

This article was written by

Skeptical12 profile picture
Skeptical12
1.92K Followers
I am an avid investor and trader who has worked in law, politics, and business.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About CVX Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CVX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CVX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.