Chevron: The Dividend Should Double In 5 Years If Oil Prices Remain At Current Levels

Finding companies that consistently pay strong dividends and solid growth is hard. While some companies prioritize shareholder returns, most higher-growth stocks in industries such as the tech sector tend to pay minimal dividends.

The oil and gas industry has been one of the few sectors that has consistently offered shareholders strong growth and impressive dividends. One of the best-performing energy companies in this sector for some time has been Chevron (NYSE:CVX). Chevron is a $280 billion dollar company that is primarily an oil producer focused on upstream operations.

Chevron gets nearly 77% of revenues from upstream operations, and nearly two-thirds of these upstream operations are from oil production. The leading energy producer also has only a negligible renewable energy portfolio, since management is focusing on profitability levels. Chevron has said the company plans to invest $10 billion in renewable energy by 2028, but the leading energy producer is a $280 billion dollar company, these are small capital allocations.

Data by YCharts

Chevron has been one of the best-performing stocks in the market for some time, and the company has also consistently outperformed Exxon Mobil (XOM) as well.

Data by YCharts

I last wrote about Chevron in August of last year, I wanted to revisit my coverage since energy prices have been range-bound over the last seven months. I am rating this company a strong buy today. Chevron is the best-positioned major oil company in the US. The leading energy producer should continue to have record cash flow, since management has done a very good job managing costs and maximizing production without spending too much capital. Management is also committed to returning cash to shareholders with massive buybacks and consistently increasing dividend payments. Chevron should be able to double the dividend over the next 5 years if oil prices remain in the $60 to $80 a barrel range, which is likely.

Chevron's last earnings report showed how strong the company's core fundamentals still are. Management reported normalized earnings per share of $3.45 and revenues of $47.18. Even though the company beat on earnings per share but missed by $6 billion on revenue, the summary was strong for multiple reasons. Oil companies can't control the price of oil, but management can control capital expenditures and decisions about how to use free cash flow. Chevron reported record production in the fourth quarter, primarily because of the company's successful acquisition of PDC and increased production in the Permian Basin. Management reported that net oil production in the US was up 34% on a year-to-year basis, while overall in the US and globally oil production was up 4% on a net year on a year-to-year basis. Chevron also returned a record $26.3 billion to shareholders in 2023.

A chart showing Chevron's cash flow (Statista)

Chevron's cash flow in 2023 was at record highs, and the company should have a lot of flexibility to return cash to shareholders this year as well. Management has a long record of returning cash to shareholders with buybacks and increased dividend payments as well.

A chart showing Chevron's dividend history (Seeking Alpha)

Chevron has also reduced the company's debt to levels significantly in the last 2 years, and that should give management increased flexibility to maximize shareholder returns this year.

A Chart of Chevron's Debt Levels (Statista)

Chevron's capex did rise 32% in 2023, but the company reiterated in the recent earnings report that the capital expenditure budget should be between $14-16 billion per year from 2024-2027. The company's impressive production numbers show that the company's capital expenditures and acquisitions have been successful, and Chevron should be positioned to return even more capital to shareholders moving forward if oil prices remain at or near current levels.

Over the past three years, Chevron has generated $110 billion in cash flow, and $80 billion in free cash flow, with the average price of oil being $84 dollars a barrel during this time period.

A Chart of the Price of Oil (Statista)

The company has also raised the dividend by 30% since early 2021. The US Energy Information Administration is projecting the price of oil to be $81 a barrel in 2024 and $78 a barrel in 2025 as well. Now that Chevron has reduced debt and the company does not plan to increase capital expenditures, management should also have more flexibility to increase share buyback and dividends moving forward.

If Chevron can generate at or near the $80 billion in free cash flow the company made in the last three years, management is likely to allocate more capital to the dividend since debt levels have been reduced significantly and the company has said the budget will be limited moving forward. Chevron is currently paying out nearly $11 billion a year in annual dividends, so management should easily be able to double these payouts over the next 5 years if oil prices and cash flow remain at or near current levels. Chevron returned $26.3 billion to shareholders in 2023 alone. Management is also likely to focus more on dividend payouts than buybacks this year because of the run-up in the stock since early 2023.

This is also why Chevron still looks undervalued at current price levels using multiple metrics. The company currently trades at 1.44x forecasted forward sales, 5.55x projected forward EBITDA, and 7.2x expected forward cash flow. The energy producer's average five-year valuation is 1.62x projected forward sales, 6.76x expected forward EBITDA, and 7.90x forecasted forward cash flow.

All investments have risks, and Chevron is obviously vulnerable to price movements in the oil and gas markets. The company could also face regulatory concerns if Biden is re-elected and the left ramps up efforts to curtail fossil fuel production in the US. Still, Chevron is better positioned the Exxon Mobil and other US oil majors. Exxon has in the natural gas market, and Chevron's management teams have been more efficient than Exxon's in using capital to make more successful acquisitions as well.

Finding well run companies that are committed to returning capital to shareholders is hard. Chevron's management team has consistently shown an impressive ability to both manage the company's operations and use multiple methods to deliver shareholder value as well. While Chevron won't likely offer the same significant capital returns moving forward in the near term, the company should still be able to focus on giving shareholders solid dividends and overall growth for some time.