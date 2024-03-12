Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Kohl's Q4 Earnings: Strong Finish To 2023, Muted Outlook Ahead

Mar. 12, 2024 8:59 AM ETKohl's Corporation (KSS) Stock
Justin Purohit profile picture
Justin Purohit
2.14K Followers

Summary

  • Kohl’s is trading higher in the pre-market trading hours after releasing its Q4 and year-end results that topped expectations.
  • Heading into the print, the retailer had high hopes for the continued success of its beauty categories. Optimism was also high for “impulse spending” through the holiday season.
  • The latter was a risky bet, in my view, due to the greater propensity of a shopper in the current market to stretch a dollar than to sink it.
  • Despite the consumer uncertainty, Kohl's ended the fiscal year on a strong note, with inventory down 10% YOY and profitability ahead of consensus estimates.
  • While I view shares neutrally, I believe the stock is worth continued attention.
Kohl"s Reports Large Quarterly Loss After 7 Percent Decline In Holiday Sales

Scott Olson/Getty Images News

Shares in department store retailer, Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS), have been treading water. Prior to the company’s Q4 results, the stock has essentially traded flat over the past year.

While

This article was written by

Justin Purohit profile picture
Justin Purohit
2.14K Followers
Providing timely and quick to the punch analysis of earnings and macro-related events across various sectors, with a focus on retail and real estate. I am a licensed CPA.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About KSS Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on KSS

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
KSS
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.