Shares in department store retailer, Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS), have been treading water. Prior to the company’s Q4 results, the stock has essentially traded flat over the past year.

Seeking Alpha - 1YR Share Price Return Of KSS Compared To Peers

While shares are up nearly 14% over the last six months, the gains have lagged similar retailers, such as Nordstrom (JWN) and Macy’s (M).

Investors had more to cheer about following the company's Q4 results. Before turning more flat, shares had gained about 3% in the pre-market trading hours shortly after the release. Driving the gains may have been better-than-feared topline performance, as well as a strong beat on full-year profitability. For investors seeking positioning, KSS appears adequately priced but is worth the continued watch.

Kohl’s Stock Key Metrics

KSS most recently commanded a 10.9x multiple of the estimated midpoint of its full-year earnings. This represents a slight premium to its peers, Nordstrom and Macy’s. The stock also traded at a premium when considered from a forward EV/EBITDA perspective.

Seeking Alpha - Valuation Metrics Of KSS Stock Compared To Peers

Despite the trading multiples relative to its similar-sized peers, the stock still received an “A” grade on valuation from Seeking Alpha’s (“SA”) quant score. Driving the positive scoring is the stock’s discount to the overall sector at-large, as well as its own historical average. Compared to its multiples over the last five-years, one can reason that KSS is adequately priced.

Seeking Alpha - Ratings Summary Of KSS Stock

Where KSS stock has struggled is its growth metrics. The “F” grade in this metric from the quant ratings is the primary reason why shares are viewed as a “hold.” In recent periods, the company has reported declining sales, which have in-turn negatively impacted its EBITDA margins.

Seeking Alpha - Growth Metrics Of KSS Stock Compared To Peers

Wall Street and the broader SA Analyst community, alike, are similarly neutral on the stock. For those on the bullish end of the spectrum, the company’s attractive dividend payout is one draw to the stock. At current trading valuations, the quarterly dividend provides a yield of more than 7%.

Seeking Alpha - Dividend Payout Of KSS Stock Compared To Peers

Similar to Macy’s, Kohl’s also has been the subject of activist speculation, and the speculation isn’t without merit. In July 2022, the company ended talks to sell itself and had turned down a previous offer of $64/share for the company’s stock.

What Was Kohl’s Expecting Heading Into Q4 Results?

Expectations were tempered ahead of Kohl’s Q4 results. The company had previously provided softer-than-expected guidance in conjunction with its Q3 release, sending shares falling 6%.

In revising the full-year outlook, the management team guided for an overall decrease in net sales of between 2.8% and 4%. This compared to their previous guidance of a decline of 2% at the better end of the range.

Investors had more to cheer on the overall earnings outlook. At the low end of the diluted EPS range, Kohl’s expected $2.30/share, up $0.20/share from the previous estimate. With the high end of the range staying fixed at $2.70/share, investors should have expected full year diluted EPS of $2.50/share at the midpoint coming into the print. The EPS target would have been on an operating margin rate of 4%.

KSS Q4 Results Recap

For the full year, KSS reported an overall decrease in net sales of 3.4%. This was right at the midpoint of the revised guidance range provided following the Q3 earnings release. On a comparable basis, net sales were down 4.7% on the year.

Full-year profitability came in above expectations, with operating margins at 4.1% compared to previous estimates of 4%. The stronger-than-expected profitability in-turn contributed to full-year diluted EPS of $2.85/share or about $0.15/share above the high end of expectations.

For the quarter, KSS reported a decrease in net sales of 1.1%, with a comparable decrease of 4.3%. Despite the decrease, revenues still came in ahead of expectations by +$190M.

On a similar basis, Q4 diluted EPS of $1.67/share landed $0.39/share above estimates.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2024, KSS sees sales essentially flat, with comparables in a range of 0% to 2%. In the accompanying release, Kingsbury pointed to continuing strength in Sephora and a newly announced partnership with Babies "R" Us in an effort to expand their presence in the baby category. This may serve as a catalyst, but if so, it's not reflected well in the forward outlook, with sales expected to be flat YOY.

Is KSS Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

The somewhat narrow trading range in Kohl’s stock price over the last year perhaps served as a reprieve for long-term investors who have seen the value of their shares decline by over 60% in the last five years. Missteps, including a failed sale and declining sales, have been mostly to blame.

Revenue expectations were low heading into the Q4 release. The company did, however, have a wildcard in its new CEO, Tom Kingsbury, who previously headed Burlington and was called upon by KSS following the departure of Michelle Gass to Levi Strauss. While not entirely new to Kohl’s, Q4 marked the first holiday quarter under Kingsbury’s watch.

And leading into the release, Kingsbury outlined his bet on the continued success of Sephora and the related beauty categories, as well as his high hopes of success for “impulse spending.” In my view, the latter focus was a risky proposition, given the consumer dynamics at play, with shoppers much more likely to stretch a dollar than sink it. At any rate, Kohl’s provided a greater assortment of impulse products and reconfigured the shopping areas near the cash registers accordingly.

The offerings seemed to have connected with shoppers over the holiday season, as comparable sales came in better-than-feared. The company also benefitted from continuing strength in Sephora, as well as a more favorable inventory position, with inventory down 10% at year-end.

Despite a flattish sales outlook with ongoing turnaround efforts, shares in KSS trade at a reasonable forward multiple of around 11.7x. In addition, any investment would come paired with a quarterly payout that is currently yielding an annualized rate of over 7%. The dividend yield provides an attractive premium over comparable risk-free alternatives, in my view. An investment in KSS also comes with the ever-present prospect of continued activist interest.

Kohl's ended the fiscal year on a strong note. But the sales outlook still remains muted. Nevertheless, I believe current risk/reward considerations favor continued positioning in the stock. A reversal in the sales trend and continued progress in ongoing initiatives would swing me to a more bullish viewpoint. Until then, I would continue to view shares as best left on “hold.”