Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

PDI: This Recovery Is Set To Continue (Rating Upgrade)

Mar. 12, 2024 9:02 AM ETPIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (PDI)6 Comments
The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
23.32K Followers

Summary

  • The PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has seen a strong total return performance YTD.
  • The fund's net asset value declines have started to reverse, and PDI could experience positive NAV growth in 2024.
  • The fund's NAV premium is expanding, indicating growing investor confidence and expectations for future performance.

Young Business Boys Making Money

RichVintage

The PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) has seen a near-10% total return so far this year as reality is sinking in slowly that the Federal Reserve, despite a recent setback on the inflation trajectory, is nearing the point of no

This article was written by

The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
23.32K Followers
I look for high-risk, high-reward situations. Five largest portfolio holdings: Bitcoin, SoFi, Alibaba, PayPal, Western Alliance. Early buyer of cryptocurrencies. I live in Thailand :)

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PDI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (6)

u
usiah
Today, 9:47 AM
Comments (14.28K)
PDI is my largest PIMCO. Several years long, and continuing to hold.

Retired income investor
racerkeith profile picture
racerkeith
Today, 9:36 AM
Comments (2.63K)
100% agree with your synopsis! I've owned a full position in $PDI since the covid plunge in 2020 and have been using the dividend income to buy other positions.
Long $PDI $PDO and $PTY
a
aaron.hildebrandt76
Today, 9:28 AM
Comments (7)
What about PDO?
racerkeith profile picture
racerkeith
Today, 9:39 AM
Comments (2.63K)
@aaron.hildebrandt76 PDO is up over 20% from bottom in just a couple of months with the rumor that the Fed might cut in March. It has given back a little bit of that gain as the market has started to believe cuts won't happen until May. PDO is a bond fund that will benefit greatly if the Fed manages to engineer a "soft landing." But at the same time, we can have a lot of confidence in the management team to navigate through a crash landing – a crash landing that PIMCO is already expecting and preparing for.
r
rip1955
Today, 9:27 AM
Comments (1.43K)
"The fund's net asset value declines have started to reverse,...."

Really? PDI NAV has dropped YTD. NAV is down 3% over the past year.
c
cjk420
Today, 9:14 AM
Comments (1.07K)
Hard to say which direction PDI is headed. High premium does not make this attractive compared to XFLT for example. PDI hit price resistance and overbought conditions around 19.70 (pre-market) and retreated. Medium term price action seems to be dominated by swing traders. I would be interested below $18 with significant premium contraction. Right now at best this is a hold if only collecting distributions is the goal and total return is not an issue.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About PDI Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on PDI

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PDI
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.