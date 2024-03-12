RichVintage

The PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) has seen a near-10% total return so far this year as reality is sinking in slowly that the Federal Reserve, despite a recent setback on the inflation trajectory, is nearing the point of no return: the point at which it will end its tightening policy. This, in my opinion, will set the CEF up for further valuation growth in the remainder of the year. Longer-term interest rates recently fell below the inflation rate in the U.S., which is a strong signal for the Federal Reserve to lower the federal fund rate. I expect the Federal Reserve to accelerate its policy of rate cuts in the second half of the year, which could make the PDI potentially an out-performance candidate for dividend investors!

Data by YCharts

Previous rating

I rated the PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund a buy for dividend investors in Q4'23 because it achieved attractive double-digit long-term returns (based off of net asset value), had a diversified portfolio of income-producing fixed income investments and suffered net asset value declines. These NAV declines have started to reverse, and I believe 2024 could be a year in which the closed-end fund pulls off a return to positive NAV growth.

Inflation trend and cyclical revaluation potential

Inflation was a big investment theme in 2023 as the Federal Reserve raised the federal fund rate at a very fast pace in order to keep up with out-of-control inflation. The theme in 2024 is likely going to be a moderating inflation picture that will allow the Federal Reserve to finally lower the federal fund rate, providing a catalyst for fixed income-focused ETFs. Inflation is currently running at 3.1% -- and in January came in higher than expected -- but the trend is encouraging and inflation even fell below U.S. long-term interest rates.

Data by YCharts

Since the PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund is a multi-sector closed-end fund with a fixed income investment strategy, I believe dividend investors still have an opportunity to invest here before the Federal Reserve officially ends its tightening policy.

The PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund chiefly invests in mortgage-backed securities (at least 25% of investments) and a whole slew of other fixed income instruments including high-yield and investment-grade corporate bonds, sovereign bonds and emerging market bonds. The fund is chiefly invested in U.S. fixed income securities, but has some allocations to non-USD securities (23%) as well.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund

The chart below depicts the breakdown of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund's investment portfolio by asset class. Non-agency mortgages, high-yield credit, non-USD developed market bonds and commercial MBS are the top four investment blocks of PDI's investment portfolio that generates recurring dividend income for the fund's investors.

Author

The PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund should be seen chiefly as a rate-sensitive fixed income position that has revaluation potential in a lower-rate world.

The question here ultimately is when the Federal Reserve will start to adjust the federal fund rate to the reality of lower inflation rates and my guess is that the Fed will pivot aggressively in the second half of the year.

Since the PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund mainly owns rate-sensitive fixed income instruments like mortgage-backed securities which gain in value during low-rate periods -- I explained the relationship between interest rates and MBS in my work on Annaly Capital Management (NLY) -- the PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has considerable NAV growth potential, and thereby revaluation potential, in 2024.

As a result, the PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund is seeing what I believe is the beginning of a net asset value recovery... which has supported recent valuation gains. The current net asset value, as per PIMCO's website, is $17.13 per-share.

Data by YCharts

PDI’s NAV premium is expanding

In expectation of lower interest rates, close observers of the PDI may have noticed that PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund's net asset value premium has expanded again and stood at 11.21% as of 03/08/2024. At the start of the year, this NAV premium completely disappeared. The reappearance of a significant NAV premium signals that the market expects the Fed's upcoming rate pivot to continue to support PDI's net asset value growth.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund

14% yield, paid monthly

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund pays a $0.2205 per-share monthly distribution which calculates to a forward dividend yield of 13.89%. The yield currently sits right at the 3-year yield average. Since the prospects for a higher NAV, related to a revaluation of the fund's fixed income portfolio, have improved lately, I believe we are going to see PDI trade at a lower yield in 2024.

Data by YCharts

Risks with PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund’s NAV performance depends, more than anything, on the federal fund rate. A higher federal fund rate would mean more pressure on the fund's net asset value of fixed income assets, while a lower federal fund rate would obviously help spur a revaluation of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund’s fixed income portfolio to the upside. In this regard, a slower than expected pace of federal fund rate cuts may delay the realization of PDI’s NAV potential. However, the 14% yield and steady income that the fund provides should help dividend investors deal with such as disappointment easily.

Final thoughts

In the second half of the year, the Federal Reserve’s rate pivot should catalyze an upsurge in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund’s net asset value, which, for me, is now the main reason to own the exchange-traded fund. While most buyers of PDI will likely have set their eyes on the very generous 14% distribution, which is paid monthly, I believe that the real reason to own PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund relates to the NAV upside and associated revaluation potential in 2024. The YTD performance trend of the PDI as well as the expanding NAV premium both indicate that the market’s expectations have shifted in favor of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund as well, which is why I am upgrading PDI to strong buy!