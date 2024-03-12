Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Jumping On The Gold Bandwagon

Money Metals Exchange profile picture
Money Metals Exchange
3.09K Followers

Summary

  • We’re seeing the first signs that Western investors are moving into gold. If past form holds true, this could turbocharge this already-powerful gold rally.
  • Gold has gotten extremely oversold, and it can solve this condition by either correcting lower or simply biding time for a while.
  • While many have been bemoaning the performance of gold stocks during the rally, the record shows that the equities have been outperforming gold.

Service Business

simarik/E+ via Getty Images

By Brien Lundin

We're seeing the first signs that Western investors are moving into gold. If past form holds true, this could turbocharge this already-powerful gold rally.

This new gold bull run has been absolutely shocking

This article was written by

Money Metals Exchange profile picture
Money Metals Exchange
3.09K Followers
Precious Metals News & Analysis - Gold News, Silver News from Money Metals Exchange Money Metals Exchange provides the latest precious metals news for savvy, self-reliant investors who want to invest in gold, silver & other precious metals. | Check Silver Prices: https://www.moneymetals.com/silver-price | Check Gold Prices: https://www.moneymetals.com/gold-price

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About XAUUSD:CUR Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on XAUUSD:CUR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
XAUUSD:CUR
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.