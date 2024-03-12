Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

GDS Preparing To Spin Off Its Global Business?

Mar. 12, 2024 9:00 AM ETGDS Holdings Limited (GDS) Stock
Bamboo Works profile picture
Bamboo Works
4.91K Followers

Summary

  • GDS is aiming to raise up to $600 million by selling part of its fast-growing global unit that operates data centers in Malaysia and plans to enter Indonesia.
  • The funding would give a small group of global investors a majority of the global operation’s stock, potentially paving the way for the unit’s spinoff.
  • The company announced in December that it had secured a 1.27 billion ringgit ($271 million) green financing facility from a group of major Malaysian lenders.

Data processing and storage center. Server room.

Andrey Semenov

The data center operator is reportedly in talks to sell a stake in its fast-expanding global operation to several major investors, including Hillhouse and Boyu Capital

Will data center operator GDS Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GDS; 9698.HK) become the

This article was written by

Bamboo Works profile picture
Bamboo Works
4.91K Followers
Got a great investment idea on a US- or Hong Kong-listed China stock but don't know how to spread the word? We can help! Contact us at investors@thebambooworks.com. Bamboo Works (www.thebambooworks.com) is the premium source for news and analysis on Chinese companies listed in the United States and Hong Kong, with a strong focus on mid-cap and also pre-IPO companies. Contact us at info@thebambooworks.com to learn about opportunities for sponsored content.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About GDS Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on GDS

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GDS
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.