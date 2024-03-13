3 Housing Plays So You Can Sleep Well At Night

txking

The other day, I wrote an article on the bigger picture of the housing industry, which included the chart below.

As we can see above, the majority of Seeking Alpha readers believe that 2024 will not be a good year to buy a home.

Roughly 37% of respondents believed that prices will continue to rise, supported by falling rates.

Personally, I’m not sure.

However, I have made some assumptions, especially based on the massive rally in homebuilding stocks.

As we can see below, homebuilding stocks have made a new all-time high this year despite elevated mortgage rates.

The chart below compares SPDR® S&P Homebuilders ETF (XHB) to the inverted 30-year mortgage rate.

The relationship between homebuilders and rates is completely broken, which is based on a very unusual driver: supply is very low.

Because rates are so high, people who have locked in low rates before and during the pandemic are not willing to sell. This erodes supply and keeps prices elevated.

After all, the demand for housing is high. Even Fed Chairman Jerome Powell admitted that the housing market is seeing severe shortages.

Hence, we are now in a market of elevated rates, subdued supply, and high demand – just not at these prices.

This is what affordability looks like:

Theoretical demand is high.

However, actual demand is low, as people simply cannot afford this toxic mix of elevated rates and high home prices.

With that said, I believe that the return of supply could be bearish for the housing sector.

Contrary to what the market believes, my thesis is that the return of supply could weaken prices and force people to sell. Just like the stock market, people will try to get the best prices while they can.

The worst thing is that we could see forced selling.

After two years of higher rates and sticky inflation, we are seeing cracks in credit quality.

For example, mortgage delinquency rates are starting to pick up.

While high-quality mortgages are still seeing little to no stress, the bottom seems to be in, with low-quality FHA loan delinquencies pointing at weakness in the months ahead.

One of the reasons why I believe higher mortgage delinquency rates will occur is because other credit numbers, like auto loan and credit card delinquency rates, are accelerating.

Both rates are now well above pre-pandemic levels.

This is now having a positive impact on supply.

Active home listings in early March of this year are above levels seen in 2021, 2022, and 2023.

Meanwhile, supply in some of the hottest housing markets is booming, with >20% increases in markets like Fort Worth, Fort Lauderdale, Houston, Miami, Dallas, Austin, and Seattle.

We are also seeing an uptick in unemployment, which, if it were to get worse, could add pressure on loan quality and eventually force supply to increase.

Meanwhile, the market is expecting a more hawkish Fed again, as the latest inflation readings do not suggest that the fight against rising prices has been won.

The implied probability of a >4.50% Fed Funds Rate on November 7, 2024, is back above 70%. Earlier this year, it was hovering between 0% and 10%.

Don’t get me wrong, I’m not trying to paint a dark picture here or to predict the next Great Financial Crisis.

However, I am seeing some headwinds that may suggest that the party in homebuilders may be over.

In general, homebuilders are so volatile that I believe they are horrible long-term investments.

They make for great trades and mid-term trades, but on a long-term basis, I’m looking for other investments, especially if I’m planning on holding investments through multiple economic cycles.

In that case, I am looking for specific qualities.

I want companies that are able to maintain elevated shareholder distributions even when demand goes south.

even when demand goes south. I want companies with proven business models that have allowed investors to compound wealth on a consistent basis.

that have allowed investors to on a consistent basis. I want companies with healthy balance sheets .

. I want companies that generate recurring revenues, which tremendously lowers cyclical risks.

In the second part of this article, I will present three stocks that have done a tremendous job growing shareholder wealth in addition to paying consistently rising dividends.

3 Housing Stocks You Can Trust

Here are the three picks:

The Home Depot, Inc. (HD)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (MAA)

Watsco, Inc. (WSO, WSO.B).

The Home Depot is a truly unique housing stock.

(As a side, my first job as a leasing agent out of college was a new Home Depot shopping center in Spartanburg, SC.)

This Atlanta-based mega-corporation does not build homes.

It’s one of the most well-known consumer stocks, offering a wide variety of DIY tools, materials, and so much more.

Over the past ten years, this stock has returned more than 470%, beating the SPDR® S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) by a wide margin.

This company may be large, but it still benefits from a fragmented market with a size of more than $950 billion. In this market, it enjoys a 17% market share.

The company is targeting this market by expanding its services and footprint in areas with elevated population growth, where it seeks strategically located real estate to target a bigger audience.

Home Depot

On top of consistently growing in the DIY market, the company is focusing on the Pro market, which has longer-term tailwinds in the construction industry.

This market is worth close to $500 billion and is being targeted through more fulfillment options, better salespeople, trade credit options, and related.

Home Depot

Furthermore, what sets HD apart is its focus on shareholders.

The company, which currently yields 2.4%, has hiked its dividend by 15.2% per year over the past five years – on average, that is.

The dividend, which is protected by a 60% 2024E payout ratio, has been hiked for 14 consecutive years.

The company has also bought back close to 39% of its shares over the past ten years, which has helped it beat the S&P 500 (SP500) during this period.

Unfortunately, due to economic challenges and its recent stock price surge, the valuation of its stock price is not favorable.

Home Depot, which has an A-rated balance sheet, is currently trading at a blended P/E ratio of 24.7x, which is well above its normalized multiple of 19.6x earnings.

Moreover, EPS growth is expected to be consistent yet subdued. This year, EPS is expected to grow by 1%, followed by 7% and 9% growth in the two years ahead.

FAST Graphs

This suggests that HD Is trading close to its fair stock price value.

As an HD shareholder, I’m waiting for a pullback before buying more.

If potentially deteriorating housing conditions provide us with a buying opportunity, I consider HD to be one of the best housing plays on the market, as it benefits from consistent demand for housing project supplies, secular growth in the Pro industry, and the company’s ability to consistently penetrate a market that is still largely fragmented.

Stock number two is different.

While Home Depot lacks recurring revenue, Mid-America Apartment Communities shines when it comes to income visibility.

The company behind the MAA ticker is one of America’s largest apartment landlords. It has been in business for 30 years, which allowed it to accumulate more than 100,000 apartment units that are managed by 2,400 associates.

Mid-America Apartment Communities

The company, which has a credit rating of A-, has paid 120 consecutive quarterly dividends without a cut. This includes the Great Financial Crisis.

Even better, the company, which expects to grow its core funds from operations (“FFO”) by 6.7% over the next five years, has returned 11.3% per year over the past 20 years, beating its peers by roughly 200 basis points per year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities

On top of that, the company has a juicy yield of 4.4% and a five-year dividend CAGR of 8.8%. This dividend is protected by a sub-66% payout ratio and a healthy balance sheet with an A-range rating.

It also needs to be said that it has no California exposure – I know that some readers want to avoid that market.

Meanwhile, 80% of its residents are single, with a median age of 34 and a rent/income ratio of just 22%. That’s at least eight points below the nation’s average.

Moreover, while it targets fast-growing markets in the South, it is protected against elevated supply, as it has a more attractive pricing advantage and diversification.

Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA is also attractively valued.

Currently, MAA trades at a blended P/AFFO ratio of 16.4x, which is below its long-term average of 18.5x.

While analysts expect a 2% AFFO contraction in 2024, they see a path to 3% growth in 2025 and 9% growth in 2026.

FAST Graphs

Although it needs to be seen what happens to the economy, theoretically, it has a path to 12% annual returns – similar to what it has generated over the past 20 years.

Stock number three is a lesser-known stock but also a fantastic compounder.

Watsco is an industrial distribution stock. It does not build homes. It does not own homes.

So, why do I include it in this article?

Watsco helps companies repair and service HVAC applications. This includes heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration.

As a lot of homes have air conditioning, Watsco is a housing-related stock, especially because the majority of its customers focus on the residential market.

Watsco

Watsco has a genius business model. It has a wide variety of parts that are needed for contractors to repair HVAC applications. This means it does not compete with HVAC producers.

It offers contractors easy access to parts through its stores and e-commerce channels.

Watsco

It also has long-term partnerships with HVAC giants like Carrier Global (CARR).

Through its advanced business model, including digital advantages, it was able to quickly gain ground in a highly fragmented market.

Watsco

Moreover, it benefits from recurring revenue growth, as HVAC systems always need repair and maintenance.

Sure, during a steep recession, demand will likely be lower. However, by growing in a fragmented market and benefitting from recurring revenue, it was able to benefit shareholders tremendously.

The company has grown its revenues by 15% per year since 1989! This allowed it to grow its market cap by more than 20% during this period, as its emphasis on higher margins provided operating leverage.

Watsco

It also has a dividend.

Currently, WSO yields 2.8%. This dividend comes with a five-year CAGR of 10.5% and a 76% payout ratio.

While it has no S&P rating, it is expected to end this year with $330 million in net cash, which means it is expected to have more cash than gross debt.

Valuation-wise, the company has a five-year normalized P/E ratio of 27.4x. This year, EPS is expected to grow by 4%, potentially followed by 13% in 2025 and 12% in 2026.

As it is currently trading at a blended P/E ratio of 29.1x, it has an implied annual return of 9%.

FAST Graphs

However, while I currently do not own WSO, it is on my watchlist, ready to be added on a correction of 10-15%.

I truly believe that WSO is a fantastic housing stock that has the right tools to deliver consistently rising income and capital gains for its investors.

Now comes the best part!

Combining these three stocks yielding between 2.4% and 4.4%, we see that an equal-weighted portfolio has returned 17.4% annually since 1995 (the S&P 500 returned 10.6% annually)!

This has turned a $10,000 investment into $1,080,305!

Portfolio Visualizer

Even better, these stocks have consistently beaten the S&P 500.

As we can see below, the three stocks have returned 16.8% per year over the past ten years. Over the past five years, these stocks have returned 18.5% per year.

Portfolio Visualizer

Obviously, past returns are no guarantee of future performances – especially not if the housing market weakens.

However, the main message here is that I like these three housing plays.

I believe they bring something truly special to the table.

They have fantastic business models, mostly recurring revenues (except for Home Depot), well-protected dividends, consistent dividend growth, and healthy balance sheets.

While returns in the next few quarters may be poorer, I believe that these stocks make for great investments after stock price corrections.

Takeaway

Investing in housing-related stocks can be very profitable. However, I believe it is key to focus on companies with resilient business models, consistent dividend growth, and healthy balance sheets.

While the housing market may face headwinds due to elevated rates and potentially falling debt quality, stocks like The Home Depot, Mid-America Apartment Communities, and Watsco offer attractive long-term opportunities.

As always, thank you for reading and commenting and I look forward to your comments below.