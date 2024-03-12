Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
GLD And UGL Finally Breakout And Are Headed Higher

Mar. 12, 2024 9:48 AM
Michael James McDonald
Summary

  • Both GLD and UGL have broken above their long-term resistance lines, with UGL up 21.1% and GLD up 13.3% since their recommendations.
  • This resistance line breakout after three years is a significant, long-term event, as it is unlikely that prices will settle back and retest the breakout point.
  • The "SK Long Term Gold Buyer Index", based on Commitment of Traders data, remains bullish for gold. It's confirmed by surveys of gold newsletter writers.
  • These two reinforce the continuing strong buy signals for both GLD and UGL.

The Sentiment King has held strong buy signals on both GLD and UGL for over six months. UGL is the ProShare 2X version of GLD. In the last two weeks, both have broken above their long-term resistance lines. Since they were

This article was written by

Michael James McDonald
Michael James McDonald is a stock market forecaster, author and former Senior Vice President of Investments at what is now Morgan Stanley. He is a long-term advocate of the theory of contrary opinion and the measurement of investor sentiment when forecasting price direction.His first book, " A Strategic Guide to the Coming Roller Coaster Market" was published in June of 2000, three months before the top of the dot comm market. On its cover was written, "How a new model of the stock market predicts the end of the 18-year bull market (1982-2000) and the beginning of a new era." The "new era" was to be a long-term (roller coaster) trading range market, which did materialize between 2000 and 2009.Then, on August 31st, 2010, in a SA article titled: "The 10 Year Trading Range Is Over - The 'Final Stampede' Has Begun", he called an end to this trading range market and the beginning of another long-term bull market, which also came about. Through his company the Sentiment King, he continues to study and do what he loves - research and attempt to successfully forecast major stock trends - and help others see them too.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GLD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments

E
EricG12
Today, 10:05 AM
Comments
Thanks for the article/insight. Its been a while since the last one- wish we could get more from you.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

