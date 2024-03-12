oliver de la haye/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Introduction

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) owned a fleet of 68 containerships at the end of 2023. It was still generating very strong cash flows thanks to its ability to sign new leases when the market peaked, and although I expected the charter rates to come down as some of the contracts will have to be renewed from this year on, the recent issues in and around the Red Sea have caused the charter rates to surge again and this puts Global Ship Lease in an enviable spot. I currently still have no position in the common shares of the company, but I have been tracking the preferred shares for several years now. And after having been bullish on the preferreds, I think they are a ‘sell’ at this time.

Data by YCharts

The company performed well and the cash flow continues to gush in

As I’m mainly interested in the preferred shares of Global Ship Lease, I will keep my review of the financial results limited to what’s important from the perspective of a preferred share investor: profitability and balance sheet strength.

GSL Investor Relations

In the fourth quarter of 2024, the total revenue generated by Global Ship Lease came in at almost $179M, a substantial increase compared to the fourth quarter of 2022. And the sole reason why the operating income came in $6.3M lower than in Q4 2022 is the $18.8M impairment charge on the value of the vessels, which increased by almost $16M compared to the final quarter of 2022.

GSL Investor Relations

Despite this, It goes without saying the operating income of $79M is still pretty good, and it forms the basis for a very robust net income performance as well. Thanks to the rapid reduction of the company’s debt position, the net interest expenses decreased from $9.1M to $8.3M in the final quarter of 2023 which brought the total net interest expense for the year 2023 to $35M, coming from almost $73M.

As you can see in the image above, the income statement shows a net profit of $67M and after deducting the $2.4M in preferred dividend payments, the net income attributable to the common shareholders of Global Ship Lease was $64.7M which represents an EPS of $1.84 per share. Keep in mind this includes an impairment charge of $18.8M which had a negative impact of $0.53 per share.

Looking at the full-year results, the net income attributable to the common shareholders of Global Ship Lease was almost $295M or $8.38 per share.

This wasn’t just a paper profit as the company’s free cash flow result also came in quite strong. Looking at the full-year cash flow statement, the reported operating cash flow was $375M. This does include approximately $19M in working capital changes as well as $38M in drydocking expenses. The drydocking expenses are recurring in nature but the $19M in working capital changes should be added back to the cash flow result to calculate the true underlying cash flow strength.

GSL Investor Relations

As such, the operating cash flow was approximately $394M and after spending $20M on vessel capex, the adjusted free cash flow was $374M. Of course, operating a shipping company means you have very high upfront costs and relatively low sustaining capital expenditures. It is important to keep an eye on a company’s fleet renewal efforts. During 2023, Global Ship Lease spent $123M on new vessels, while it paid $9.6M in advances for new vessels. That’s substantially higher than the $92M in depreciation expenses, and it indicates GSL is taking the fleet renewal requirements pretty serious. Of course, this comes right after a very capex-light 2022 as the prices for new vessels were skyrocketing and delivery dates for new orders were pushed out for three years anyway.

GSL Investor Relations

The company spent approximately $63M on dividends, including the $9.5M that had to be spent on the preferred dividend payments. Additionally, Global Ship Lease repaid $126M in debt. At the end of 2023, Global Ship Lease had approximately $210M in cash, restricted cash and time deposits while it had $193M in short-term debt and approximately $620M in long-term debt for a total net debt position of $603M. Compared to the book value of the vessels of $1.66B, the loan to value ratio has dropped to a very acceptable 36% versus 50% at the end of 2022.

GSL Investor Relations

The balance sheet also provides interesting information for preferred shareholders. As you can see above, the total amount of equity on the balance sheet is $1.18B. There are currently 4.36 million preferred shares of $25 each outstanding, representing $109M in preferred equity. Which means there is approximately $1.07B in common equity, which ranks junior to the preferred equity. And that is a very nice safety net.

This means the preferred shares of Global Ship Lease meet my requirements based on the dividend coverage ratio (GSL only needed about 3% of its net income to cover the preferred dividends) as well as the asset coverage ratio (with almost $1.1B in common equity which ranks junior to the preferred shares).

I expected the preferred dividend coverage ratio to decrease from this year on as vessels coming off charters would have to be redeployed in a lower charter rate environment. However, the issues in the Red Sea have caused the charter rates to increase again, making it increasingly likely the current lessees of container vessels will exercise their options to extend the charter period of the vessels and that should support the earnings profile for at least another year (while it will also support the value of vessels on the second hand market).

GSL Investor Relations

The details of the Series B preferred shares

The preferred shares (NYSE:GSL.PR.B) have an 8.75% distribution rate, which works out to $2.1875/share per year, payable in four equal quarterly tranches. As a reminder, these preferred shares can be called by Global Ship Lease at any time, that is the main risk here. And as the preferred shares are currently trading at a 7% premium to the call price (the current share price is $26.75 at the opening bell on Monday, March 11, after the preferreds closed at $26.55 on Friday), I can no longer be bullish on the preferred shares, not even from the simple ‘buy and hold’ perspective.

Seeking Alpha

Investment thesis

While the asset coverage ratio and preferred dividend coverage ratio are excellent, as shown earlier in this article, I don’t think the preferred shares are attractive at the current price levels. After all, the Series B preferred shares can be called at any given time and this would result in an immediate capital loss as the call price of the preferred shares is just $25/share. Of course, one could speculate on the preferred shares not getting called. After all, it is a relatively small issue, but calling the preferred shares would actually increase the EPS of the common shares by approximately $0.25 per share per year.

I currently have no position in the preferred shares anymore, but I will soon start writing put options on the common shares in an attempt to establish a long position.