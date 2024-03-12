Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

BTAL Anti-Beta Fund: Still A Great Diversifier

DM Martins Research profile picture
DM Martins Research
20.53K Followers

Summary

  • The AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund has historically provided diversification benefits by performing well when the broader equity market is down.
  • Despite its expected flat-to-negative annual return, BTAL has rallied in 2024, potentially due to investors seeking defensive low-beta stocks.
  • Owning BTAL as part of a portfolio can (and likely will, in my opinion) provide superior risk-adjusted returns over the long term.

Business Risk and Strategy: Hand stopping the wooden block domino effect of a business crisis or risk protection concept, prevention, and development to stability

ipuwadol

Those who follow me know that I am a rare appreciator of the AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund (NYSEARCA:BTAL), a long-short strategy that has produced a cumulative loss of nearly 20% since its 2011 inception — see chart

This article was written by

DM Martins Research profile picture
DM Martins Research
20.53K Followers
Daniel Martins is a Napa, California-based analyst and founder of independent research firm DM Martins Research. The firm's work is centered around building more efficient, easily replicable portfolios that are properly risk-balanced for growth with less downside risk.- - -Daniel is the founder and portfolio manager at DM Martins Capital Management LLC. He is a former equity research professional at FBR Capital Markets and Telsey Advisory in New York City and finance analyst at macro hedge fund Bridgewater Associates, where he developed most of his investment management skills earlier in his career. Daniel is also an equity research instructor for Wall Street Prep.He holds an MBA in Financial Instruments and Markets from New York University's Stern School of Business.- - -On Seeking Alpha, DM Martins Research partners with EPB Macro Research, and has collaborated with Risk Research, Inc.DM Martins Research also manages a small team of writers and editors who publish content on several TheStreet.com channels, including Apple Maven (thestreet.com/apple) and Wall Street Memes (thestreet.com/memestocks).

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BTAL, VIXY, SPY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

billpeace65 profile picture
billpeace65
Today, 11:25 AM
Comments (1.02K)
Thanks for an accurate, succinct, and informative article on $BTAL which is now my favorite hedge. I agree with all points but why no mention of $BTALs almost 6% yield? I'm not aware of any good hedges that pay a yield that high. Thanks to @Darren Dawson for making many on the $SVOL threads aware of this near-perfect hedge.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About BTAL ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on BTAL

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BTAL
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.