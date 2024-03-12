syahrir maulana

Introduction

This article covers the Avantis US Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC) (the "Fund"), an actively managed exchange-traded fund ("ETF"). Due to its limited operating history, high exposure to the Financial sector and underperformance relative to certain competitor ETFs, I deem it HOLD.

Why Small Caps?

Having performed a review of my portfolio this past Saturday morning, I realized that my portfolio is very underweight small cap stocks. Of course, small caps have been underperforming for several years, as is shown in the table below comparing the S&P 500 (using the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) as a proxy) to the Russell 2000 (using the iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) ("IWM") as a proxy).

Small cap underperformance could mean opportunity. The table below shows that small cap historically trade at 6% discount to large cap stocks; however, today, that discount is hovering around 35%.

Given the foregoing, I have been researching actively managed small cap exchange-traded funds ("ETFs") by reputable asset management firms. One fund, I have been looking at is the Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value Fund (AVUV) ("AVUV"). Avantis Investors is part of American Century Investments, a big player in the mutual fund business. AVUV has been a very successful ETF since its inception in 2019, generating excellent returns and garnering more than $10 billion in assets in the process (per Seeking Alpha).

Notwithstanding AVUV's success, I had in mind a growthier small cap fund, and during my research of AVUV, I came across the Fund, which is also offered by Avantis Investors.

The Avantis Small Cap Equity ETF

Fund Strategy

Per the Fund's Prospectus, it invests primarily in a diverse group of U.S. small cap companies across market sectors and industry groups. The Fund seeks companies that have higher expected returns by focusing on companies with higher profitability and value characteristics (the "Criteria"). On the flip side, the Fund underweights or excludes securities it expects to have lower returns.

In order to identify companies in the small cap universe that meet the Criteria, the portfolio managers focus primarily on two ratios:

1) adjusted book value/price ratio, and

2) adjusted cash from operations to book value ratio.

Other factors may be considered by the mangers of the Fund.

To determine the weight of a security within the portfolio, the Prospectus provides that the portfolio managers will use the market capitalization of the security relative to that of other eligible securities as a baseline, then overweight or underweight the security based on the Criteria.

As will be seen later on in the discussion of the holdings, none of the Fund's positions are particularly material. While the Prospectus makes it clear that the Fund is an actively managed ETF (i.e., not an index fund), the fact that over 1,300 companies are included in Fund's portfolio makes the Fund have the look and feel of an index. Admittedly, this was disappointing from my perspective. Nonetheless, since its inception (January 13, 2022), the Fund has outperformed both IWM and the Russell 2000 Growth index (using the iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO) ("IWO") as a proxy).

Moreover, in just over two years, the Fund's assets under management have grown to more than $800 million.

Given the Fund's success relative to these two ETFs, I felt compelled to do further analysis of the Fund, even though I tend to like ETFs with more concentrated portfolios.

Fund Holdings

The Fund's top 10 holdings account for less than 4% of its total assets, and, as of March 7, 2024, those holdings were as follows (per the Fund's website):

Abercrombie & Fitch Co.. 0.46% Sterling Infrastructure Inc. 0.42% Iovance Biotherapeutics 0.41% Modine Manufacturing Co. 0.41% Skywest Inc. 0.38% Archrock Inc. 0.37% Residio Technologies Inc. 0.36% Radnet Inc. 0.34% Stride Inc. 0.34% International Seaways Inc. 0.33% Click to enlarge

Except for Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF), I am not familiar with the holdings in the Fund's portfolio, but that's to be expected in a small cap fund. The Fund is clearly very diversified, if not "over-diversified."

Sector Composition & Weightings

The Fund is diversified across multiple sectors. Per its website, the top sectors as of February 29, 2024 were as follows:

Financials 24% Industrials 19% Consumer Discretionary 14% Health Care 13% Information Technology 7% Energy 7% Materials 6% Consumer Staples 4% Communication Services 4% Utilities 2% Real Estate 1% Click to enlarge

The large exposure to Financials stands out to me, and I am not a fan. I tried to drill down to determine whether this allocation is largely made up of banks (which I prefer to avoid) versus say insurance stocks (which I am favorably disposed), but I was not able to make any headway given the number of holdings in the Fund (it would just take too long to do the analysis).

Competitors

As shown above, the Fund has outperformed IWO and IWM since its inception; however, I wanted to compare the Fund against two other ETF competitors in the small cap space. Those two ETFs are the Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) and the First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF (AFSM).

As is shown below, the Fund has not been able to keep up with these two competitors.

Seeking Alpha

Extending the comparison, holdings, performance and management fee information for the three competing ETFs is shown in the table below.

AVSC CALF AFSM Management Fee 0.25% 0.59% 0.75% Number of Holdings 1,317 100 111 Dividend Yield 0.59% 1.19% 0.88% 2024 YTD (3/10) 0.25% (0.92%) 4.20% 1 Year 9.64% 21.50% 17.83% Click to enlarge

The Fund's management fee holds up very well against these two competitors, and perhaps that will be a long-term advantage. For now, however, the two competitor ETFs are clearly outperforming the Fund over the last couple of years (and earning those higher management fees). Also, I cannot help but think that the success of these two competitor ETFs is attributable to their more concentrated portfolios. [Full disclosure: while writing this article, I purchased shares of CALF.]

Risks

The risks of investing in the Fund are set forth in the Prospectus (linked earlier). For me, however, the risks of the Fund are as follows:

1) Small Caps continue to underperform large caps because passive flows disproportionately flow to large caps,

2) The Fund has a limited operating history, and

3) The Fund is currently over-weight the Financial sector (nearly a quarter of the Fund), and that is not a growth sector in my view.

Conclusion

The Avantis US Small Cap Equity ETF successfully launched in 2022, garnering over $800 million in assets. However, competitor outperformance, a short operating history, "over-diversification" and high exposure to the Financial sector are keeping me on the sidelines.

At this time, the Fund is NOT a Buy in my view. I consider it a HOLD and think there are better options in the space.