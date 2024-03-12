metamorworks

Investment Thesis

Samsara (NYSE:IOT) is a cloud software company providing an ecosystem of data collected from IoT devices by digitizing physical components and processes in the physical world, extracting data as a result, and empowering enterprises to optimize operations and increase business efficiency. At the heart of the company's software is the Connected Cloud which consolidates data from a wide range of Internet-of-Things (IOT) devices deployed within the enterprise network and enables enterprises and organizations to access and analyze highly actionable insights from their business processes and operations.

The company has largely been a beneficiary of the AI wave that started at the end of 2022 as demand for its Connected Cloud software subscriptions surged. Samsara has been beating consensus estimates on both revenue and earnings for at least eight quarters in a row. Samsara's stock has been on a tear, beating benchmark indices easily, as can be seen below.

Samsara outperforms benchmarks over a trailing 12 month period, SA

Based on my review and analysis of the company's recently concluded full-year FY24 earnings results, I believe Samsara still offers investors attractive entry points at these levels.

Samsara's Q4 Earnings Review

Samsara wrapped up its FY24 with a strong show of performance as it reported better-than-expected sales of $276.3 million, up a massive 48% for the year, as seen in the chart below. Consensus expectations projected the company to report revenue of $258.3 million. For the full year of FY24, the company reported sales of $937.4 million, up 44%. On the call to discuss earnings, management mentioned that the ramp-up in their sales capacity was instrumental in driving sales higher. The company's sales and marketing spend did increase by 31% y/y. However, the effectiveness of their sales teams in driving sales is something worth noting, in my opinion, since Samsara's sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of revenue decreased from ~57% in FY23 to 52% in FY24.

Samsara's Revenue and ARR trends, Q4-FY24 investor presentation

Samsara's arrested the decline in its Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) with growth rates stabilizing at 39% on a y/y basis, as can be seen above. Its net new ARR continued its upward trajectory, recording growth of 39% in the Q4 FY24 quarter. This marks the strongest indication of growth in Samsara's net new ARR, in my opinion. Since FY20, the company's ARR has grown at a compounded growth rate of a commendable 54%. Samsara's management provided some commentary on why the company continued to see robust growth in its business, which I have added below.

I think it comes down to the fact that we're selling into a slightly different budget than a lot of the other software companies. We're selling into the operations budget, which tends to be more resilient. And also, our solutions are used to drive real hard ROI. So, customers are deploying our software and they're using it to find cost savings and to drive more safety within their organizations. We have made a concerted effort to add more sales capacity into the business, and that sales capacity clearly came online and continued to ramp and drove more overall productivity. And so, we're pleased with both of those results.

I believe that Samsara's focus on addressing a highly fragmented target market that is still in the early stages of digitization is paying off for the company as customers are increasingly finding more appeal in Samsara's connected vision. Samsara ended FY24 with its core customer cohort, i.e., customers contributing $10K+ ARR, at 1848 customers, up 49% y/y. As seen in the chart below, Samsara's core customer base now makes up the majority of its customers, accounting for 52% of its entire customer base, up from 45% two years ago.

In my view, this is where the strength and effectiveness of their sales team deployment are really benefiting the company, as Samsara seems to have broken further ground in acquiring larger enterprise customers contributing $1M+ in ARR, as seen below. Management also shared an anecdote on the call, alluding to the strength of their sales strategy by revealing that they closed the largest deal in its history by selling to USIC, America's largest provider of public utility locating services.

Samsara's Customer Trends, Q4-FY24 investor presentation

Customers are also clearly engaging and finding utility in Samsara's Connected Cloud platform. While reviewing the company's statements, I found that 53% of the net new Annual Contract Value (ACV) is actually coming from customers that were already using one or more products but have started expanding their product usage. I believe this land-and-expand strategy is accretive for the company as larger customers subscribe to Samsara's platform while expanding product adoption at the same time, driving higher margins as a result.

I've added a slide from Samsara's Investor Day presentation last year, which points to the land-and-expand strategy journey the company had embarked upon. Months later, the results that I can see through the quarters after that presentation are already proving the sustainability of that land-and-expand strategy, manifested by the momentum in its customer base.

Samsara's revenue model, Investor Day Presentation, June 2023

In terms of Samsara's operating efficiency, the company is also seeing higher margins, with gross margins expanding by one percent each in Q4 as well as for the full year FY24, as can be seen below. The company finally achieved a profitability milestone in the recent quarter by turning profitable in Q4 FY24 on an adjusted basis. Samsara reported an operating margin of 5%, which improved by thirteen percentage points y/y. The company reported adjusted EPS of 4 cents, beating consensus expectations by 1 cent in Q4 FY24.

Samsara's Margin profile, Q4-FY24 investor presentation

During the year, Samsara benefited from optimizing a wide range of costs, such as cloud, cellular, warranty, and support costs, which aided gross margin expansion. Per my analysis, Samsara's adjusted operating income may have benefited from a lift in stock-based compensation, which rose 33% y/y to $251.2 million, while also including one-time lease-related legal settlement expenses worth $68.7 million. Nevertheless, I believe Samsara will continue to make strides towards achieving higher profitability goals as it stands to benefit from improving tailwinds in its customer acquisition strategy and sales strategy.

Finally, while reviewing the company's balance sheet, I see that Samsara maintains a strong net cash position. Samsara recorded net cash of $135.5 million while carrying $99.5 million in operating lease liability-related debt.

Why Samsara is still a Buy

To estimate Samsara's value, I will use their sales multiple and revenue projections to arrive at my projections. For now, I will take consensus estimates as listed below, although I feel these estimates could be higher as I am bullish about Samsara's penetration into the larger enterprise market. I also believe the company will continue to benefit from sustained industry-wide acquisition and adoption trends. Here are the company's projections for its FY25 fiscal year.

Samsara's guidance through FY25, Q4-FY24 investor presentation

Taking my projections above into consideration, Samsara is estimated to grow revenue at a CAGR of ~26% over the next 5 years. I have also assumed a slightly higher outstanding share volume of 550 million shares, given the company's past history of dilution. Given this growth rate, a forward sales multiple of 12 times sales is warranted for the stock, showing there is ~15% more upside to the stock's market cap.

Samsara's valuation model, Author

Risks & Other Factors to consider

Enterprise spending could hamper the prospects of Samsara in case there are any sudden economic slowdowns. So far, the company has benefited from outsized spending among its customer base. I had highlighted some commentary earlier from management that pointed to specific trends in Samsara's customer base that illustrated how the company is benefiting despite moderate or flatlined trends in overall business spending in the industry. If these trends were to reverse, Samsara would face headwinds.

On the note of trading specifically, the company has moderate-to-elevated levels of short float. Currently, Samsara's short float stands at 6.8%, which appears to have slightly abated since Spruce Point Capital Management, an investment management firm that specializes in short-selling, announced their opinion on Samsara last year in September.

YCharts

Conclusion

After reviewing the Q4 earnings report and listening to management's commentary, I am convinced that Samsara is still well on track to grow their business, as it stands to benefit from highly potent sustainable trends building in its customer base. I see some strong growth prospects in this stock and rate this stock as a Buy at current levels.