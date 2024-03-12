Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Warm February CPI, Resilient Stocks: Fed Seen Cutting By June

Summary

  • February CPI came in at 0.44% month-over-month, the highest increase since August 2023.
  • Core inflation rate was 0.4%, higher than expectations, with a 3.8% annual change.
  • Despite the hotter-than-expected report, stock market futures held their gains, and rate cuts are still on the table, likely in June.

January"s Consumer Price Index To Be Released Tuesday Showing Latest Inflation Trends

Mario Tama/Getty Images News

February Headline CPI came in at 0.4% month-over-month, in line with the consensus estimate but also the highest monthly increase since August 2023. The year-over-year rate verified at 3.2%, higher than the 3.1% forecast.

Freelance Financial Writer | Investments | Markets | Personal Finance | RetirementI create written content used in various formats including articles, blogs, emails, and social media for financial advisors and investment firms in a cost-efficient way. My passion is putting a narrative to financial data. Working with teams that include senior editors, investment strategists, marketing managers, data analysts, and executives, I contribute ideas to help make content relevant, accessible, and measurable. Having expertise in thematic investing, market events, client education, and compelling investment outlooks, I relate to everyday investors in a pithy way. I enjoy analyzing stock market sectors, ETFs, economic data, and broad market conditions, then producing snackable content for various audiences. Macro drivers of asset classes such as stocks, bonds, commodities, currencies, and crypto excite me. I truly enjoy communicating finance with an educational and creative style. I also believe in producing evidence-based narratives using empirical data to drive home points. Charts are one of the many tools I leverage to tell a story in a simple but engaging way. I focus on SEO and specific style guides when appropriate. I am a contributor to WisdomTree Investments.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (4)

Cristi_an profile picture
Cristi_an
Today, 10:58 AM
Comments (1.65K)
why cutting? Because of WS junkies? Economy is strong..inflation is not subdued… so why cutting?
T
Truth in Tension
Today, 11:07 AM
Comments (895)
@Cristi_an
Because Mike Zaccardi said they will cut rates. Of course he is always pumping up the markets. If the Fed cuts rates the dollar will tank. Who is $ John Galt?
Peter Jaworowski profile picture
Peter Jaworowski
Today, 10:41 AM
Comments (2.66K)
My question is, wouldn't inflation actually have to be under 2% for a while (several years) so the FED could get back to their goal of long term inflation of 2%?
At this point, inflation has been over 2% for 3+ years, even rising over 8%. Unless we start getting inflation below 2%, the FED will fail at its goal. Thats why this talk of rate cuts just doesn't make any sense to me.
r
rogueriver
Today, 10:30 AM
Comments (22)
Why do you think inflation subsides when the data says it's increasing?
