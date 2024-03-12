Warm February CPI, Resilient Stocks: Fed Seen Cutting By June

Mario Tama/Getty Images News

February Headline CPI came in at 0.4% month-over-month, in line with the consensus estimate but also the highest monthly increase since August 2023. The year-over-year rate verified at 3.2%, higher than the 3.1% forecast.

At the Core level, last month’s inflation rate was also 0.4%, a tick above expectations, with a 3.8% annual change, likewise 0.1% to the warm side.

The report was hotter than expected, which backed up January’s hawkish inflation data. Real average hourly earnings are now seen at 1.1% from year-ago levels, down from a revised 1.3% in January, while real average weekly earnings year-over-year are up 0.5%.

Interest rates inched up following the 8:30 a.m. EDT report, though the yield increase was not major. Stock market futures held their early morning gains before the opening bell.

February CPI Comes In Above Estimates, Rate Cuts Still on the Table

Christian Fromhertz

Biggest Headline CPI Sequential Climb In 6 Months

The 6-month annualized inflation rate is now at 3.8% while the 3-month annualized CPI rate rose to 4.3%. Core CPI was pushed higher by real estate subcomponents, higher travel-related costs, and an uptick in vehicle insurance, clothing, and leisure activities. Food away from home and shelter costs retreated, while used vehicles and airfares were positive contributors. Big picture, food inflation has now fallen to just 2.2%, the slowest rate of increase since May 2021.

While this is not what the Fed wants to see, recent consumer price data is likely good enough for Fed Chair Powell and the rest of the FOMC to go ahead and begin cutting rates later in the second quarter. The Fed Funds futures market continues to point to June being the likely month the FOMC begins easing. Still, the odds that the cutting cycle not starting until July rose after the CPI report to about 30%.

3-Month & 6-Month Annualized Rates Near 4%

WSJ

CPI By Segment: Shelter & Gas 60% of the February Inflation Rise

Liz Young

Super Core CPI Contributors

Bloomberg

CPI YoY Contributors

Liz Ann Sonders

Interestingly, the often-criticized Owners’ Equivalent Rent component jumped in February while primary rents dipped, reversing what was seen in January. Recall the first month of the year was scrutinized for large seasonal adjustments and unusually cold weather in some highly populated areas of the country.

Finally Seeing Some Give Back in OER

RenMac

As markets digested the report, equity futures rallied. The S&P 500 (SP500) was up about 0.7% in the premarket as Treasury rates steadied. Small caps and tech stocks showed some outperformance following Monday’s market decline. The US Dollar Index (DXY) continued its recent decline, helping to lift risk assets, though it also pared morning losses. Gold, which has been making fresh all-time highs in recent sessions, was fractionally down Tuesday morning. Bitcoin hovered near $72,000.

Coming into the report, the 1-day Volatility Index – a gauge I like to monitor on CPI Days, Jobs Fridays, and FOMC decisions, was above 19. That was the highest mark since late October, indicating that traders were on edge. That made sense after the response to the January CPI data released a month ago.

The Fed remains in restrictive mode, at least according to common gauges of interest rate policy. The Taylor Rule, a monetary policy guideline formula central banks can use to set their target interest rates based on economic conditions, suggests that the FOMC’s 5.32% current policy rate is more than a percentage point tight. The next policy meeting is a week from tomorrow, and no change to the Fed Funds target rate is expected.

Taylor Rule: The Fed Rate Is In Restrictive Territory

Federal Reserve

The Bottom Line

Stocks responded surprisingly well to what was a warm February CPI report. It came after concerningly hot January inflation data. The thinking here is that inflation will gradually come down over the months ahead, despite some hiccups along the way. That trend should allow for the Fed and the ECB to reduce currently restrictive policy rates later this year.