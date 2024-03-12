Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Cipher Mining: Fast BTC Asset Accumulation Has Started

Waterside Insight profile picture
Waterside Insight
691 Followers

Summary

  • Cipher Mining is a Bitcoin mining company with four production sites in Texas.
  • The company aims to be the largest bitcoin miner and expects its mining capacity to reach 745 MW by 2025.
  • Cipher Mining's hash rate has increased significantly since its launch, leading to a higher mining difficulty.

Cryptocurrency mining rigs in a data center

luza studios

Investment Thesis

Company Overview

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR), incorporated in 2001 through the merger of a wholly-owned direct subsidiary of Good Wooks Acquisition ("GWAC") with and Cipher Mining Technologies Inc. ("CMTI") and headquarters in New York, NY, is a bitcoin mining company that

This article was written by

Waterside Insight profile picture
Waterside Insight
691 Followers
We are data-oriented investors with over 20 years of investment experience in stocks, fixed income, forex, commodities futures, and options with success. With our unique approach, we provide independent opinions and insights focused on discovering medium-term investment opportunities. Waterside Insight is a wholly-owned subsidiary of RootBanyan Capital Management LLC.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

Chicken of the Cave profile picture
Chicken of the Cave
Today, 11:01 AM
Comments (2.35K)
Those who can buy $CIFR $IREN $CLSK etc and sit on their hands through 2025 will be aptly rewarded.

3-5x probable
10-5x is not out of the realm of possibility
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About CIFR Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CIFR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CIFR
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.