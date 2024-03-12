Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

My Top 5 Stocks To Buy On A Pullback

Mar. 12, 2024 10:46 AM ETGOOG, GOOGL, SMCI, AMD, NVDA, META1 Comment
Victor Dergunov profile picture
Victor Dergunov
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • The S&P 500 has seen significant gains, particularly in the AI sector, and a pullback may be on the horizon.
  • A pullback in the market is expected, with a potential 5-10% correction that could create buying opportunities.
  • Nvidia may be the poster child of an AI market gone wild, but it's not alone, and many buying opportunities may materialize soon.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, The Financial Prophet. Learn More »
Chatbot icon on the digital futuristic blue wavy background. 3d Illustration with bright colors and pixelated technology.

JuSun/E+ via Getty Images

The S&P 500 (SP500) "SPX" has appreciated by roughly 27% since the correction low in late October. The rise has been meticulous, with minor pullbacks being bought up aggressively since the uptrend began. Nvidia's (NVDA) market cap

Are You Getting The Returns You Want?

  • Invest alongside the Financial Prophet's All-Weather Portfolio (2023 47% return), and achieve optimal results in any market.
  • The Daily Prophet Report provides crucial information before the opening bell rings each morning.
  • Implement my Covered Call Dividend Plan and earn 50% on some of your investments.

All-Weather Portfolio vs. The S&P 500

Don't Wait! Unlock Your Financial Prophet!

Take advantage of the 2-week free trial and receive this limited-time 20% discount with your subscription. Sign up now and start beating the market for less than $1 a day!

This article was written by

Victor Dergunov profile picture
Victor Dergunov
46.91K Followers

Victor Dergunov is an independent investor and author with 20 years experience. He preaches diversification and shares investment ideas across all market sectors. Victor aims to help readers build portfolios that perform well in all economic conditions.

He runs the investing group The Financial Prophet where he covers all market sectors and shares strategies for well-diversified investing. Features include: the All-Weather portfolio, trade alerts, technical analysis, daily reports with his latest updates, covered call strategies, and direct access in chat. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NVDA, AMD, PLTR, GOOG, AMZN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I am long a diversified portfolio with hedges.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

k
kalu0003
Today, 11:18 AM
Comments (6.29K)
when will be the pull back? Thanks
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GOOG--
Alphabet Inc.
GOOGL--
Alphabet Inc.
SMCI--
Super Micro Computer, Inc.
AMD--
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.
NVDA--
NVIDIA Corporation
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.