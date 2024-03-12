My Top 5 Stocks To Buy On A Pullback

JuSun/E+ via Getty Images

The S&P 500 (SP500) "SPX" has appreciated by roughly 27% since the correction low in late October. The rise has been meticulous, with minor pullbacks being bought up aggressively since the uptrend began. Nvidia's (NVDA) market cap has skyrocketed by about $1 trillion just this year alone. Additionally, we've seen outsized gains in many of Wall Street's hottest stocks since the latest leg higher began.

For instance (from last October through to the recent peak):

Nvidia has surged by 150%

Super Micro Computer "SMCI" ( SMCI ) skyrocketed by nearly 450%

SMCI Amazon ( AMZN ) surged by about 52%

AMZN AMD ( AMD ) appreciated by around 145%

AMD Meta ( META ) increased by approximately 88%

META Palantir ( PLTR ) spiked by 90%

PLTR Microsoft ( MSFT ) appreciated by about 37%

These are only several examples, but the list of super-sized gains in a very short time frame, especially in the highly publicized AI sector, goes on and on. In fact, I wrote about Nvidia, SMCI, AMD, and other hot names in my "Top Five AI Stocks" article as potential buys on a pullback several weeks ago.

While Super Micro briefly dropped into the $750-650 buy-in zone I mentioned, Nvidia and AMD just kept rocking higher. Therefore, there's no guarantee that the stocks I'm mentioning here will correct to the levels I envision. Nonetheless, trees don't grow to the sky, and even the most popular AI stocks can use constructive corrections.

Meanwhile, Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL) has hit a rough patch, and Apple's (AAPL) stock seems to be broken. So, where does all this leave the market as we advance?

Perhaps It Is Time For A Pullback

The SPX's momentum is worsening. The RSI continues making lower highs despite the SPX pushing relentlessly higher. The SPX also is around 15% above its 200-day MA, similar to the overbought level we witnessed in July before the lengthy correction in 2023 began.

Of course, the market dynamics are much different than in mid-2023. The economy remains resilient, and the Fed is much closer to easing. Therefore, we're not likely to see a prolonged three-month pullback like last year.

Nonetheless, we could witness a constructive 5%-10% correction, which would reset some overstretched valuations, normalize technical conditions and create compelling buying opportunities in many of our favorite stocks. A 5%-10% pullback would bring the SPX down to about the 4,940-4,680 level, with a base case buy-in level around the 4,800 zone in the SPX.

Nvidia Blowoff Top?

After being significantly overbought for around two months, Nvidia's stock looks like it made a blowoff top recently. Nvidia's market cap spiked to about $2.2 trillion before the stock retreated from its most recent ATH close to $1,000. The move came after the most recent wave of "AI hype" and most recent stock upgrades. Nothing, not even Nvidia, goes up in a straight line, and the stock's correction could drop it down into the optimal buy-in zone around the $700 range.

Wall Street Targets

Nvidia's price targets range wildly from a low of around $200 to a high of $1,400. However, the average one-year price target is around $880, roughly where the stock is today. We could see a 20%-30% correction from Nvidia's recent top, putting it in a solid buy-in range and creating a buying opportunity into H2 and year-end. This dynamic isn't unique to Nvidia, as many high-flying stocks could use a correction at this point.

Apple's Uptrend Is Badly Damaged

While Nvidia's stock continues making new highs, Apple's stock seems broken. Apple is no longer the most significant component of the SPX as its stock recently declined by about 16% from its all-time high of around $200 a share. Moreover, Apple's uptrend is clearly broken. And despite being considerably oversold in the near term, Apple could continue to move lower from here. Apple is still valued as a growth company, but it could be a value trap (for now) instead. Also, I view Apple as a top domino that's falling, which could pull more stocks down in the near term as well.

Apple's P/E Ratio - Still Too High

Apple trades at 26 times this year's EPS estimates, which is relatively expensive for a company in Apple's place. Apple has limited sales and EPS growth potential in the near term, and it could be more expensive than the 24 times forward P/E ratio implies. Due to its worsening outlook in China and other factors, Apple may be revalued more as a value stock in future quarters, implying its stock could continue pulling back in the coming months.

Microsoft is now the most considerable SPX component, accounting for 7% of the major average's total weight. However, despite Microsoft's substantial AI potential and other constructive factors, its stock has become expensive, trading around 35 times EPS.

Microsoft's Stock Has Become Too Expensive (in my view)

Microsoft's stock seems frothy, around 35 times this year's EPS estimates and around 31 times next year's EPS expectations. It peaked at about $420 in early February, and the pullback could continue in future months. Therefore, Microsoft may be the next massive domino following Apple's recent decline. Of course, Microsoft has considerable growth potential, and its stock should recover, but its transitory pullback may enable the broad market correction to continue in the coming weeks.

Top 5 Stocks To Buy On A Pullback

1. Alphabet - While many top stocks remain around their all-time highs or are just starting to correct, Alphabet's stock already has gone through a 15% pullback. Also, Alphabet's forward P/E ratio (2025) is below 18, much cheaper than many other high-quality tech stocks today. Alphabet looks like a solid buy here and is even more interesting if it dips into the $130-$120 buy-in zone.

2. Super Micro - Despite its excellent AI prospects, SMCI remains one of the most overbought stocks in the market today. SMCI's P/E ratio has surged from the low teens to over 50, making it an easy target for a considerable correction as we advance.

SMCI's stock recently surged to over $1,200, and the pullback could be hard and fast. My first buy-in range is around the $900 level, but if the selling pressure is persistent, we may pick up SMCI shares at around $700.

3. Nvidia - We discussed Nvidia's overbought nature earlier in the piece, and the optimal buy-in level remains in the $750-650 range, in my view. Although this price range is above my prior buy-in level of around $600, a solid correction could bring Nvidia down into my new buy-in zone of approximately $700. Robust momentum, continued bullishness in the AI segment, increased price target hikes, and other elements have caused me to raise my buy-in target in Nvidia, AMD, and other top AI names.

4. AMD - Despite AMD's considerable run-up, the stock is less overbought than some other names covered today. Nonetheless, it could use a pullback. Its P/E ratio surged to around 57 recently, and the stock had a bearish reversal after hitting an all-time high and closing on the lows.

AMD (stockcharts.com )

While my prior analysis discussed the $155-145 zone as the buy-in level, I'll consider adding around $180-170 due to AMD's recent stellar gains. Also, AMD has established a solid support range around the $160-180 level and may not go below this range. Additionally, AMD is yet to have its "Nvidia moment," as I call it, and I will add around $180-170 if given the chance.

5. Meta - Meta has had an explosive run-up recently. However, despite the sharp move higher, Meta remains much cheaper than many other stocks. Meta trades at around 22 times next year's EPS estimates, and if the stock's correction continues, the $450-400 range looks like an excellent buy-in zone.

The Bottom Line

Many high-quality stocks have surged recently, likely getting ahead of themselves technically and from a fundamental standpoint on a near-term basis. Therefore, a broad market selloff could continue from here, leading the SPX down to around the 4,800 zone (base-case). Moreover, many top stocks could correct to attractive long-term buy-in levels, possibly declining by 10%-20% or more.

While we may see some short-term pain, this should be a constructive pullback process, leading to considerable long-term buying opportunities in many high-quality names. My top stock picks on this pullback include Alphabet, SMCI, Nvidia, AMD, and Meta. Despite the probability for a near-term pullback, I remain bullish on stocks and the S&P 500 intermediate and long term, and my SPX year-end target range remains 5,700-6,000.