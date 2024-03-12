bjdlzx

Probably the most significant thing that management of HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) stated in the latest conference call is the thing that barely took up any space in either the conference call or the earnings press release. Management did not state exactly how it was going to get value. Rather, management stated that it would get value. Clearly, the stock had other ideas:

HighPeak Energy Inc. Stock Price History And Key Valuation Measures (Seeking Alpha Website March 10, 2024)

This is a management team that is demonstrating that they do not understand the current stock market. The announcement is clearly material to investors. But "strategic alternatives" clearly has a negative connotation, as the stock price action shows on Thursday, the day of the earnings release. It does not help that management spent roughly a whole sentence on this idea on the earnings conference call.

As noted before, management tried to rapidly increase production only to run afoul of the debt market. With debt not an issue until 2026, management had plenty of time to get back into the good graces of the debt market while resuming something approaching normal operations. Instead, the "strategic alternatives" announcement appears to show more frustration with current market and debt market attitudes to the point where management has just about "had it".

Jack Hightower, the Chairman and CEO (as well as a major stockholder as noted before as well) has successfully started many companies. However, many of those companies were started during the times of rapid growth of the unconventional business. The attitude of both the stock market and the debt market towards rapid debt funded growth was remarkably different from the current environment that demands shareholder returns and "living within the cash flow".

Location Of Operations

This company has one of the best locations for operations of all the small companies I follow. It is likely because this company focused upon this location before many discovered the Midland Basin. Now, many competitors are clambering for this location.

HighPeak Energy Map Of Current Operations (HighPeak Energy Corporate Presentation March 2024)

This location in and around Howard County is likely to be one of the most profitable lease holdings of any company I follow. But realizing the value of these leases is going to take some time. It cannot be done by bucking current market and lending market conditions.

I have covered numerous companies (the latest of which was the acquisition of Hess (HES) by Chevron (CVX)) to be able to confidently state that the market does really not allow any type of premium for oil and gas mergers. It has been this way for a few years now.

That would leave the only pathways open to management as an auction of the lease-holdings or an all-stock merger so that shareholders could benefit from the combined company's strategy. But expecting a premium offer for the company could run against the current market attitude. Therefore, the odds of it happening are not good. Management is likely to prove to be better advised to learning all the current debt market and stock market attitudes to make the most of the company value. That would take more time. But it would also likely result in a lot more shareholder value.

Debt Ratio

As shown from the earnings conference call, Jack Hightower noted:

"We ended the year with a very reasonable leverage ratio of one times-net debt to fourth quarter annualized EBITDA."

What needed to be addressed with a lot of specificity was the lack of free cash flow noted in the following sentence. That free cash flow only came to about $34 million.

What needed to be stated here is that the company put the whole capital budget into free cash flow. Management needed to put maintenance capital into free cash flow and then state that because the company opted to grow, they effectively allocated free cash flow to rapid growth.

Now, whenever management decides to slow the growth rate as they clearly did in the second half, then a sizable amount of free cash flow will go towards maintaining production levels because much of the growth comes from new wells that have a sharp first year decline rate. As production "levels off" due to slower or no production growth, the maintenance capital will decline and there will be more free cash flow.

As it stands right now, the market is very worried about debt because there is no free cash flow. That leaves large segments of the market wondering how debt will be repaid. Management is coming to terms with that by sharply reducing the rig count, while noting that they still hit the growth goals.

But to back up that low debt ratio, the market would want to see slower volume growth with support from free cash flow to handle that debt. Ever since the 2015-2020 period when a whole lot of speculative money "took a bath" in a lot of red ink and bankruptcy, the market and debt market has demanded discipline even from companies with great locations like this one.

Clearly, when it comes to profitability, Howard County is about as good as it can get in the Midland Basin. All this management needs is some patience and understanding.

Costs

Management appears to have a good handle on the operating side of the business.

HighPeak Energy Inc. Operating Cost Reductions (HighPeak Energy Fourth Quarter 2023, Earnings Conference Call Slides)

The production volume now is such that there are likely cost savings available. Management appears to be taking advantage of those cost savings. The companies I follow in Howard County seem to be generally impressed with the profitability in that area.

Now that management has cut back the growth rate, the declining costs should show (or demonstrate) a free cash flow that the market is not currently expecting throughout the current fiscal year.

The lease operating expense per BOE is approaching what I usually report for natural gas companies. But here the production is a lot of far more valuable oil. If management gives itself some time, it may actually demonstrate a far greater value than the market is giving it credit for.

HighPeak Energy Margin Comparison (HighPeak Energy Fourth Quarter 2023, Earnings Conference Call Slides)

What has made Howard County attractive to a lot of companies I follow is what is shown above. The county wells flow "relatively speaking" a large percentage of oil while not giving up much (if anything) in terms of average flow rates in less profitable areas (that are usually more gassy).

Summary

On the operating side, management has a lot going for it and normally this would be a strong buy because of the great location and the bright future. But the risk of the expected outcome has risen considerably due to some financing missteps followed by a "strategic alternatives announcement".

What once looked like a slam dunk is probably a good deal riskier until management can demonstrate that they understand both the stock market and debt market conditions.

Finances are in good shape. Operating costs are coming down. It would be hard to find a management more knowledgeable about the business itself. But sometimes these smaller companies are missing key components of the whole business management picture due to a lack of personnel. Here it appears to be in the financing and then also in the strategy to maximize company value.

For those willing to take the risk that management will figure this out, HighPeak Energy stock remains a strong buy with definitely elevated risk. As one company in a small company basket, that basket should do well. It would be a shame if this company could not maximize the value inherent in the location and the great operations because it does not understand other things. But it certainly could happen here.