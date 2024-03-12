CPI February 2024: No Fed Rate Cuts Any Time Soon

JLGutierrez

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) Report was published on March 12, 2024, at 8:30 AM. The report contains information about changes in the prices (inflation/deflation) of a wide array of goods and services purchased by consumers in the U.S. during the month of February 2024. The CPI data was slightly hotter than expected, a possibility that we previewed in detail yesterday,

In this report, we will walk readers through a detailed analysis of the CPI report. We will also discuss the likely implications of the reported data for the U.S. economy and financial markets.

Summary Data and Analysis

A summary of key data and analysis for this month's CPI report is provided in Figure 1.

Figure 1: Change, Acceleration, Expectations, and Surprise

Core & All Items CPI (BLS & Investor Acumen)

Month-on-Month (MoM)

All Items. Grew by 0.44% this month, accelerated by 0.13% and surprised to the upside by 0.04%.

Core. Grew by 0.36% this month, decelerated by 0.03% and surprised to the upside by 0.06%.

Year-on-Year (YoY)

All Items. Grew by 3.15% this month, accelerated by 0.06% and surprised to the upside by 0.05%.

Core. Grew by 3.75% this month, decelerated by 0.11% and surprised to the upside by 0.05%.

It should be noted that CPI is reported by the BLS rounded to one decimal place. Therefore, it is important to note that core CPI of +0.36% was only slightly above the median estimate of +0.3% (rounded from +0.32%), but was rounded to +0.4%. In our report yesterday, we highlighted the likelihood of this specific rounding scenario.

Price Changes in Major CPI Components Over Various Time Frames

In this section, we focus on the growth rates of major CPI components over various time frames. Readers should observe the acceleration and/or deceleration of growth rates over time, the relative growth rates between components, and the growth rates of each component compared to its own history (percent rank).

Figure 2: Percent Change, Annualized Change and Percent Rank: 1, 3 and 12 months

Annualized Inflation Over the Past 12 Months (BLS & Investor Acumen)

In the table above, there are some major divergences. First, if you focus on Core Services Ex-Housing -- the metric the Fed is watching most closely - you will see that this metric is running well above the Fed's 2.0% target, and stubbornly so. On a 1-month, 3-month and 6-month basis, this metric is running at a 6.20%, 6.40%, and 5.78% annualized rate, respectively. These are figures that are unacceptably high for the Fed.

By contrast, if you focus on Core Goods, there has been a pretty dramatic trend towards deflation, with price changes in this category actually deflating on a 3 and 6 month basis and at the extreme lower end of historical averages. Although it is important to note that this month’s Core Goods inflation was positive (1.36% annualized) and near the historical median. I highlighted this exact scenario in our published preview yesterday.

It should be kept in mind that, unlike the case with core services, the prices of core goods are significantly influenced by international factors which are largely out of the Fed’s control.

Attribution Analysis of Monthly Change: Major CPI Components

In Figure 3, we perform a decomposition analysis of change and acceleration, breaking CPI down into Non-Core and Core components. We further decompose the growth of Non-Core CPI into two subcomponents and decompose the growth of Core CPI into three subcomponents. Although all five columns in the table provide important information, we recommend that readers pay special attention to the rightmost column (Cumulative Contribution to Acceleration) as it reveals exactly what drove the month over month, or MoM, acceleration/deceleration in CPI during the current month compared to the prior month.

Figure 3: Analysis of Key Aggregate Components

Aggregate CPI Component Analysis (BLS & Investor Acumen)

As can be seen in the table, Energy was by far the largest contributor to the acceleration (+0.21%) of All Items CPI. For Core CPI, Core Goods was the only positive contributor to acceleration (+0.08%). Both Housing Services and Core Services Ex Housing contributed to the deceleration of Core Services (-0.10%).

Core Services Ex Housing - the “supercore” indicator the Fed is currently paying most attention to - decelerated modestly in February. However, this key indicator is still growing at a rate that is far above what is acceptable to the Fed.

We now proceed to analyze the CPI report in even greater depth. For more detailed information on how to read and interpret the tables and graphs in this article, please see the following Seeking Alpha blog post.

Contributions to Monthly Change in Core CPI

In Figure 4, we dig deeper down into the data and present a bar chart that highlights notable positive and negative contributors to the MoM percent change in Core CPI. These contributions take into account both the magnitude of the MoM change in each component, as well as, the weight of each component in CPI.

Figure 4: Top Contributors to MoM Percent Change

Top CPI Contributors (BLS & Investor Acumen)

Once again, Owner's Equivalent Rent was the most important positive contributor to the monthly change in CPI. Rent of primary residence also contributed positively to the monthly change in CPI.

In analyzing cumulative contributions to the change in CPI, it is critical to be aware of the fact that housing components have by far the largest weight in the CPI (accounting for about 40% of core CPI). In this particular regard, it is very important to note that real-time indicators suggest that there will continue to be significant disinflation in the housing components of CPI for the second half of 2024. This can be predicted with near-certainty due to the approximately 12-month lag between real-time housing data and the BLS’s CPI housing data. Therefore, throughout the first half of 2024, we expect that there will be significant downward pressure on both All-Items and Core CPI from the housing components. However, declines in CPI that are driven by these severely lagged components are not relevant for understanding what is presently going on in the housing markets or in the economy.

Contributions to Monthly Acceleration in Core CPI

In Figure 5, we shift the focus from a decomposition of the rate of change, to a decomposition of the rate of acceleration. The bar chart highlights notable positive and negative contributors to the MoM acceleration in Core CPI. These contributions take into account both the magnitude of the MoM accelerations in the components, as well as, the weight of each component in CPI.

Figure 5: Top Contributors to MoM Acceleration of Core CPI

Top CPI Acceleration Contributors (BLS & Investor Acumen)

We recommend that readers examine this table carefully, as it is likely to include most or all of the items that caused deviations from forecasters' expectations of Core CPI.

Among items that contributed to acceleration of Core CPI, Used cars & trucks (+0.08%), Apparel (+0.03%) and Other transportation services (+0.02%) were the largest contributors.

Among items that contributed to deceleration of CPI, Hospital Services (-0.04%) and Owner’s equivalent rent (-0.03%) stood out.

Most of this was highlighted as likely in my preview report yesterday. In particular, I pointed out that Used cars would likely contribute to acceleration. I also pointed out that rising energy prices could “leak” into the core, and we see this in categories such as Airline Fares and other Core Goods. I also highlighted that Owner’s Equivalent Rent was likely to contribute to deceleration this month after a fluke acceleration the previous month.

Top Movers

In Figure 6, for general interest purposes, we highlight a few CPI components (out of over 200) that exhibited the largest positive and negative change during the month. The YoY change in these particular components is displayed to the right.

Figure 6: Top Movers MoM Percent Change

Top CPI Movers (BLS & Investor Acumen)

Girls’ Apparel (+6.48%), Eggs (+5.80%) and Infants’ and toddlers’ apparel (+5.08%) are all notable high inflation items this month. At the opposite extreme, Jewelry (-4.39%), Recreational books (-3.71%) and Citrus fruits (-3.57%) all were large decliners.

Implications for the Economy

With Core Services Ex Housing – the Fed’s favorite metric, also called “super-core” – running at a 3-month +6.18% annualized rate (and accelerating) it should be clear that the US economy has a very serious inflation problem. Under these circumstances, there is no way that the US Fed should be considering interest rate cuts any time soon. Overall core services CPI for the month (+4.39%), and for the last three months (+4.18%), has increased at more than twice the 2.0% rate that the Fed is targeting.

As I have been saying for several months, the U.S. economy is in a "no landing" scenario. Growth has not "landed" and inflation is not landing; in fact, inflation is actually accelerating to the upside in most categories outside of the severely lagged housing components.

Based on this report, we think that the Fed needs to seriously increase the hawkish tone of its communications in order to dampen expectations regarding the timing and extent of Fed rate cuts in 2024.

Implications for Financial Markets

Interest rate markets and common stocks initially sold off significantly in reaction to this report. They then quickly bounced back when analysts figured out that the reported figures were rounded up and that they were actually only very slightly above expectations. We were not surprised by the report today, nor by the market reaction as we highlighted precisely this scenario in my preview yesterday. We were even able to highlight which specific categories were likely to cause core CPI to increase by more than the median estimate – but only due to the fact that the BLS rounds all reported figures to only one decimal point.

Notwithstanding the initially bullish market reaction, the data in this report should ultimately alter expectations for the extent and timing of Fed rate cuts. Fed Funds futures markets are currently still expecting 100 bp of rate cuts in 2024, starting in June. However, it is likely that these expectations will be severely disappointed, for reasons that I clearly spelled out in my preview article yesterday.

There is absolutely no way that the Fed should be considering rate cuts with core inflation at current rates, economic activity growth at current rates and labor market tightness at current levels. Going forward, we expect that markets will continue to adjust their expectations on the extent and timing of Fed rate cuts. Our base case is for only 50 basis points of cuts in 2024, starting in July or later, with a strong possibility of no cuts at all.

Conclusion

We have been saying for several months that the disinflationary process has “paused.” We have been proved correct. In particular, the growth rate of core services ex-housing CPI has become “stuck” at a very high rate, and has accelerated to unacceptable rates on a 3-month and 6-month annualized basis.

In this context, there is a major risk of a re-acceleration of overall inflation, particularly if oil prices start to rise.

As such, the Fed will need to shelve any plans for interest rate cuts for the foreseeable future.

We think that the risk of a reacceleration of inflation in the U.S. is very much on the table, particularly starting in the second half of 2024. At our Investing Group, we will be actively managing this potential transition from a bullish to a bearish inflation environment later this year. However, we also think that the environment for equities currently will remain positive unless and until an exogenous inflationary shock materializes.