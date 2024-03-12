The Lure Of Infrastructure

Chun han

By Michael McCarthy, CFA

More global asset managers are aiming to diversify their offerings and boost scale in this growing asset class.

Simmering infrastructure markets are grabbing global asset managers' attentions: Since 2020, the industry has seen several majority- or minority acquisitions of infrastructure general partners (GPs) each year - and the pace of consolidation is only picking up.

In January 2024, BlackRock's record-breaking $12.5bn acquisition of Global Infrastructure Partners ("GIP") grabbed headlines and arguably solidified infrastructure as a top investment priority for large-scale private markets managers. In another transaction that month, General Atlantic agreed to acquire Actis, which disclosed that multiple managers had explored a potential acquisition, suggesting that the consolidation trend could be here to stay.1

Thus far in 2024, four transactions involving $130bn+ in infrastructure-focused assets under management (AUM) have been announced; that compares with five well-publicized deals covering roughly $58bn of infrastructure AUM for all of 2023, and five deals totaling $25bn in 2022.2

Meanwhile, overall optimism within infrastructure private markets continues to swell: AUM for the asset class rose to $1.1 trillion in 2023 from $168 billion in 2010, and in February Infrastructure Investor reported that 41% of limited partners (LPs) are looking to increase their infrastructure commitments, while only 10% are looking to invest less, suggesting the industry can expect increased capital flows in 2024.3 Preqin forecasts that infrastructure AUM could reach $1.7 trillion by 2028.4

With institutional investors, such as sovereign wealth funds, pension funds and insurance companies, exhibiting a growing appetite for infrastructure, we believe it's little surprise that private markets managers are looking to bring complementary infrastructure offerings to their platforms.

Sources: (1) "Sustainable investment credential are highly desirable, just ask General Atlantic", Infrastructure Investor, February 1, 2024; (2) Neuberger Berman analysis, Infralogic, manager websites and press releases; (3) "Infrastructure Investor LP Perspectives", Infrastructure Investor; February 2024; (4) Preqin Global Reports 2024: Infrastructure.

