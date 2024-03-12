Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

The Lure Of Infrastructure

Mar. 12, 2024 10:55 AM ETGII, IGF, VPN, GLIF, NFRA, TOLZ, PAVE, OBOR, SIMS, IFRA
Neuberger Berman profile picture
Neuberger Berman
2.83K Followers

Summary

  • More global asset managers are aiming to diversify their offerings and boost scale in this growing asset class.
  • Since 2020, the industry has seen several majority- or minority acquisitions of infrastructure general partners each year - and the pace of consolidation is only picking up.
  • Overall optimism within infrastructure private markets continues to swell.

Aerial view of the parking lot in the urban green belt

Chun han

By Michael McCarthy, CFA

More global asset managers are aiming to diversify their offerings and boost scale in this growing asset class.

Simmering infrastructure markets are grabbing global asset managers' attentions: Since 2020, the industry has seen several majority- or minority acquisitions

This article was written by

Neuberger Berman profile picture
Neuberger Berman
2.83K Followers
Neuberger Berman, founded in 1939, is a private, independent, employee-owned investment manager. The firm manages a range of strategies—including equity, fixed income, quantitative and multi-asset class, private equity and hedge funds—on behalf of institutions, advisors and individual investors globally. With offices in 23 countries, Neuberger Berman’s team is more than 2,100 professionals. For five consecutive years, the company has been named first or second in Pensions & Investments Best Places to Work in Money Management survey (among those with 1,000 employees or more). Tenured, stable and long-term in focus, the firm has built a diverse team of individuals united in their commitment to delivering compelling investment results for our clients over the long term. That commitment includes active consideration of environmental, social and governance factors. The firm manages $323 billion in client assets as of March 31, 2019. For more information, please visit our website at www.nb.com.For important disclosures: https://www.nb.com/disclosure-global-communications  Contact Us: Advisor Solutions (877) 628-2583 advisor@nb.com RIA & Family Office (888) 556-9030 riadesk@nb.com

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GII--
SPDR® S&P Global Infrastructure ETF
IGF--
iShares Global Infrastructure ETF
VPN--
Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF
GLIF--
AGF Global Infrastructure ETF
NFRA--
FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.