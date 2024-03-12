V2images

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) (OTC:BAIDF) looks undervalued based on earnings growth prospects for key business segments (i.e., namely their core advertising business and iQIYI as well as new growth businesses including cloud, ERNIE, and driverless ride hailing) which suggests the market appears to be ignoring long-term growth opportunities in China's AI space which Baidu is well positioned to capitalize on. Significant risks, however, mean investing in Baidu may be a buy only for investors with a high-risk appetite.

Since I last covered Baidu in May 2022 with a Hold rating, the stock has declined 3.9% largely due to an overall bear market in China and Hong Kong SAR (the S&P 500 rose 28%, but Hang Seng declined roughly 15% during the period). Baidu's valuation at this point looks compelling as there is greater clarity on monetization potential for their AI investments, and thus the company could be worth a look for investors with a high risk appetite.

Baidu's AI strategy is highly synergistic

With their core search business largely mature, Baidu has invested heavily on AI, a strategy that not only holds promise to spearhead growth through new revenue streams but also deliver incremental growth for their core advertising and video streaming business. AI has begun contributing to Baidu's advertising segment (with ERNIE bot improving ad creation, targeting, bidding, as well as enabling clients to create optimized ads thanks to ERNIE bot's conversational interface resulting in higher ad dollars spent on the platform), and iQIYI is leveraging Baidu's ERNIE bot for AI-Generated Content which could potentially reduce content costs and enhance the unit's profitability. AI native applications for enterprise customers could drive cloud computing demand, supporting Baidu's cloud unit. Meanwhile, Apollo Go not only offers multi-billion yuan revenue and earnings potential through ride fares alone, but it could also enhance Baidu's data collection avenues through various products and services (such as Baidu Maps and Search) offered through their robotaxi fleet.

Advertising

Baidu's search advertising business, which is lumped under its Baidu Core - Online Marketing segment, is Baidu's bread and butter business. The segment generated revenues of CNY 75.1 billion in FY2023, accounting for over 50% of Baidu's CNY 135 billion in revenues generated that year and there is room to grow on the back of growing online ad budgets from both domestic and international brands alongside China's expanding consumer market, as well as potential incremental revenue gains driven by AI. Search advertising in China is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7% over the medium term, benefiting players like Baidu, who is China's search market leader with a market share of over 60% in China. Meanwhile, Baidu's ERNIE bot generated revenues of CNY 656 million in Q4 2023, largely due to incremental advertising revenues due to adtech improvements and management expects this figure to increase to several billion in FY2024.

Conservatively assuming Baidu's online marketing revenues grow at 6% annually over the next five years, decelerating slightly to 4% for the remaining four years translates into potential revenues of over CNY 117 billion annually nearly a decade from now. Baidu doesn't break out advertising business margins (which are lumped in their Baidu Core business segment, margins of which are around 15%, but this includes margin dilution from loss-making businesses including intelligent driving which is currently unprofitable, and cloud (which turned profitable on a non-GAAP basis last year). Considering global search leader Google's margins of around 25%, if we conservatively assume Baidu's advertising margins at around 20% suggests earnings of around CNY 23.4 billion on revenues of CNY 117 billion.

Cloud

Baidu's cloud business, categorized as AI Cloud under its Baidu Core business segment, generated revenues of roughly CNY 19 billion in FY2023. Baidu management said in their Q4 2023 earnings call that they are optimistic about seeing an acceleration in their AI Cloud business this year and longer-term prospects are optimistic thanks to continued industry growth (forecast in the high teens) as well as growing enterprise interest in AI-native applications. Assuming Baidu's cloud business grows at an annual rate of 12% over the coming five years before slowing to 9% thereafter, suggests cloud could potentially generate revenues of over CNY 46 billion annually for Baidu nearly a decade from now.

The business is likely unprofitable or at best breaking even currently (on a GAAP basis) and management's efforts to weed out lower margin cloud businesses could help improve profitability; however, this may be offset by competitive pressures as rivals have been aggressively cutting prices lately. While management is optimistic that their AI cloud business would have higher margins than traditional cloud (refer Q4 2023 earnings call), it remains to be seen if Baidu's overall cloud business could turn meaningfully profitable longer-term given competitive pressures. Thus, conservatively assuming a segment profit margin of 4% translates into earnings of around CNY 1.9 billion a year (for perspective Alphabet's (GOOGL) cloud business has a margin of around 5%, and AWS (AMZN) is around 27%).

Driverless Ride Hailing

Baidu's Apollo Go robotaxi unit launched commercial driverless ride-hailing services in China in 2022 and operations have been expanding. The financials of the business have not been disclosed. Nevertheless, the segment's revenue potential is significant; China's ride hailing market leader DiDi (OTCPK:DIDIY) (which has a market share of over 80%) generated revenues of CNY 141 billion in 2022 of which roughly 90% was generated from ride hailing, and while DiDi is loss-making Baidu management mentioned in their Q4 2023 earnings call that they are aiming to have Apollo Go reach UE (unit economics) break even in a few years before turning profitable (refer Q3 2023 earnings call). Considering Apollo Go ride fares are currently roughly less than a third that of DiDi's, and Apollo Go's cost per kilometer has been dropping according to management, it may be possible for the unit to eventually breakeven, as unlike DiDi which retains just 20% of the trip fare, driverless vehicles, while more costly to produce and likely more costly to maintain, would keep most, if not all, of the takings. Conservatively assuming Apollo Go captures a share of 20% of China's estimated CNY 600 billion ride hailing market (this is a fairly conservative figure as Apollo Go likely has a pricing advantage over incumbent ride hailing platforms as well as financial advantages over emerging robotaxi rivals like Pony.ai as well as Didi) translates into revenue potential of around CNY 120 billion at the start of the terminal period (it is not clear how much the unit is generating currently, but it assumed revenues are around CNY 1 billion currently with growth assumed at 100% gradually dropping to 30%), and conservatively assuming margins of 4% (for perspective Uber's margins are around 5%), translates into potential earnings of CNY 4.7 billion. If we assume a more aggressive scenario with revenues growing at over 80% annually, Apollo Go could potentially capture a market share of around 40% translating into potential earnings of CNY 9.6 billion by the end of the growth period.

ERNIE

Baidu's AI chatbot ERNIE is delivering early monetization results, with revenues of CNY 656 million in Q4 2023 (the bot was launched in August 2023). Much of this revenue was earned through incremental ad revenues due to adtech improvements. The bot also holds promise to generate an independent revenue stream through subscriptions. Assuming ERNIE's userbase increases from 100 million currently to 670 million over a decade (on par with Baidu App which has an MAU of 667 million at the moment), along with a conversion rate of 4% (see note below) and ERNIE's current subscription fee of CNY 50-60 per month translates into potential revenues of CNY 17.6 billion (which would translate into an annual revenue growth rate of around 26% which is not unreasonable). This could be higher considering ERNIE's subscription fee is about half that of American rival ChatGPT, which is priced at USD 20 per month (approximately CNY 140 per month).

Note: Conversion rate of 4% is based on ChatGPT's estimated conversion rate; ChatGPT currently has an estimated 180 million users. It is not clear how many of them are paying subscribers but if we take OpenAI's revenues which are on track to hit $2 billion most of which is generated from ChatGPT which charges a subscription fee of $20 per month to individual consumers suggests ChatGPT has roughly 8 million subscribers or around 4% of their total userbase.

ERNIE is currently unprofitable, but losses may narrow with scale (inference costs have been dropping according to management) and potential price hikes. ERNIE's profitability remains a question mark at this point, so it is conservatively assumed to be operating at break even a decade from now.

iQIYI

iQIYI (IQ) turned profitable for the first time last year, with a profit margin of around 4% on revenues of CNY 32 billion, driven by an increase in average revenue per membership (which rose from CNY 14.17 in FY2022 to nearly CNY 16 in FY2023), helping offset a decline in average total subscriber numbers which dropped to 100.3 million from 111.6 million the previous year. Still, iQIYI's pricing is a far cry from Netflix - iQIYI's annual subscription costs at least CNY 238 (approximately USD 33) in China compared with over HKD 750 (approximately USD 96) in Hong Kong for Netflix (NFLX) (Netflix is not available in China while iQIYI is not available in Hong Kong). Continued expansion of the domestic video streaming market (forecast at 9% annually over the coming years), international expansion, and management's focus on cost control could drive growth and improve the business's profitability longer term. Conservatively, assuming a 6% growth annually suggests iQIYI could turn into a CNY 54 billion (approximately USD 7.6 billion) business nearly a decade from now. For perspective, Netflix's net margin hovered in the low-mid single digit range and only saw a step-up in profitability when the company hit the USD 15 billion revenue mark. Therefore, conservatively assuming a 3% profit margin translates into potential earnings of CNY 1.6 billion annually for Baidu after a decade or so.

Valuation

Adding up future earnings from Baidu's key business segments translates into potential earnings of over CNY 32 billion at the start of the terminal period, over 50% higher than their current net profit of CNY 21.8 billion in FY2023 however this assumes this is not offset by any major loss making new ventures. Since AI is still a work in progress, CAPEX needs are likely to remain elevated to support growth and sales (for instance to make necessary investments in data centers, chip development to adapt to U.S. chip restrictions, autonomous vehicle fleet expansion etc), and therefore it is conservatively assumed CAPEX remains at around 8% of revenues and depreciation around 12% of revenues (based on most recent data).

Adding up the company's projected cash flows and terminal value, discounted to the present using a discount rate of 10% which is based on Baidu's cost of equity (beta = 1.04, risk-free rate of return = 4%, market rate of return 10%), suggests Baidu could be worth CNY 400 billion today, or roughly USD 55 billion, nearly double their USD 34 billion market cap currently.

Risks

Restricted access to cutting-edge chips could constrain AI revenue growth, profitability

U.S. restrictions on cutting-edge chip sales to Baidu could constrain growth, as Baidu may be unable to expand server capacity long term to meet demand due to a lack of chips. Baidu has turned to Huawei to replace Nvidia; however, experts say Huawei's chips are as yet not comparable to Nvidia, with Huawei chips having limitations when training AI models.

AI investments may fail to generate anticipated profits

It is still early days for Baidu's AI products, and anticipated profits may fail to materialize. Unlike Alphabet, whose AI, driverless vehicles, and other 'bets' form a relatively small part of a mammoth advertising business that is also highly profitable, Baidu's AI investments have taken considerable financial resources; Alphabet' return on equity is 27% compared to Baidu whose ROE has been declining over the past decade and at 8.6% falls short of their cost of equity of 10%. Baidu's falling profitability may have led to the stock's relatively sluggish stock performance as well, with the stock down 39% over the past decade, in stark contrast to Alphabet, whose stock has appreciated 362% over the same period. If Baidu's AI investments fail to translate into earnings growth, the company could become a long-term value trap.

Conclusion

Baidu has a buy analyst consensus rating.

Baidu's current stock valuation does not reflect its future earnings growth prospects in China's nascent AI space, which Baidu is arguably among the leading players. Limited access to chips and the possibility of anticipated profits not materializing are major risks to financial performance, which has already been unexciting over the past decade. Undervalued by nearly 40% of its potential value but with significant risks, the risk-reward may be compelling for investors with a high-risk appetite.

