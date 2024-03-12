Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

ARM: Everything You Need To Know About The Lock-Up Expiry (Rating Upgrade)

Livy Investment Research profile picture
Livy Investment Research
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Arm Holdings plc's recent pullback in stock price presents an opportunity to invest in the company's AI prospects, which remain intact.
  • The expiration of Arm Holdings' lock-up agreement raises concerns about a potential selloff, but there is likely limited incentive for SoftBank to exit its position.
  • The following analysis will provide an overview of Arm Holdings' IPO lock-up agreement, and discuss potential alternatives to a selloff that would unlock greater upsides for both SoftBank and Arm.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Livy Investment Research. Learn More »

Chip Manufacturer Arm Goes Public With IPO On Nasdaq

Michael M. Santiago

Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM) has been on a tear this year, with its recent release of impressive F3Q24 earnings corroborating participation in emerging AI opportunities. But its eye-watering year-to-date upsurge of as much as

Thank you for reading my analysis. If you are interested in interacting with me directly, exclusive research content and ideas, and tools designed for growth investing, please take a moment to review my Marketplace service Livy Investment Research. Our service's key offerings include:

  • A subscription to our weekly tech and market news recap
  • Full access to research coverage, exclusive ideas and complementary financial models
  • Monitored and regularly updated price alerts for our coverage
  • A compilation of complementary tools such as growth-focused industry primers and peer comps

Feel free to check it out risk-free through the two-week free trial. I hope to see you there!

This article was written by

Livy Investment Research profile picture
Livy Investment Research
8.91K Followers

Livy Investment Research is a technology sector research analyst providing long investment ideas by uncovering hidden value ahead of the tech innovation curve.

Livy runs the investing group Livy Investment Research. They provide deep-dive coverage, interactive financial models, industry primers and community chat. Livy covers companies that are playing a fundamental role in tackling existing technology hurdles capable of capitalizing on long-term growth frontiers. They include electric and autonomous vehicles, semiconductors, cloud-computing, AI/ML, cybersecurity, and analytics – all of which are disrupting legacy norms and contributing towards a more efficient, value-adding economy. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ARM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

S
SMF_USR
Today, 11:20 AM
Comments (2.16K)
Guys - fair value for arm per all the analysts and investors simply 180 days back was $51. It’s IPO price. Any reasonable investor or employee in the company should be looking to lock in whatever profits they can. Stock is currently in windfall territory. On the bullish side, SoftBank has a history of selling at inopportune prices. But then again, maybe they have learned something about hedging.
22thoroughbred profile picture
22thoroughbred
Today, 11:16 AM
Comments (5.01K)
If your thesis is correct, and I do believe it is, and there is not a huge number of shares registered for sale I think the shares will rally pretty strongly. If the shares do rally back to the $150+ area that's when there may be more selling but not so much at $130
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About ARM Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ARM

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ARM
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.