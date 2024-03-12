Michael M. Santiago

Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM) has been on a tear this year, with its recent release of impressive F3Q24 earnings corroborating participation in emerging AI opportunities. But its eye-watering year-to-date upsurge of as much as 116% has been stopped short by a steepening pullback this week. Much of the stock’s latest declines appear congruent with market’s AI darling Nvidia’s (NVDA) steep selloff on Friday. There are also additional downside risk implications pertaining to the expiry of its IPO lock-up agreement today (March 12). This has potentially weighed on the stock’s recent performance as well.

Admittedly, ARM currently trades at a significant premium on a relative basis to its semiconductor peers with similar forward growth prospects. However, the stock’s recent pullback could present an opportunity for participating in the fruition of the market’s ongoing AI theme.

An Overview of ARM’s Lock-Up Agreement

ARM’s Form F-1 filing pertaining to its IPO in September stipulates a 180 lock-up period that expires on March 12. The lock-up agreement specifically precludes ARM’s “non-independent directors, executive officers, and selling shareholder” from selling their stake in the 180 days following the company’s IPO offering. The “selling shareholder” cited in ARM’s Form F-1 refers to SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY / OTCPK:SFTBF), which currently owns 90% of the company.

The expiry of an IPO lock-up period typically raises risks of price decline due to the incremental number of shares made available for immediate trading thereafter. In ARM’s case, all eyes are on whether SoftBank will look to cash in on some of the stock’s recent gains following the lock-up expiry on March 12.

Risks of SoftBank Selling Likely Remote

We see limited incentive for SoftBank in exiting its current position in ARM immediately following the lock-up expiry. Particularly, ARM offers several value propositions critical to SoftBank and its founder Masayoshi Son’s broader picture AI ambitions.

SoftBank’s AI Ambitions

Specifically, Son is leading SoftBank in the creation of a new $100 billion fund for investing in the build-out of additional AI processor capacity, rivalling against Nvidia. SoftBank is expected to fund 30% of the venture, with the remaining capital likely garnered from institutional investors in the Middle East.

The latest development follows Son’s commentary in the latest SoftBank annual report to “play offense” in fiscal 2024 and beyond. The firm’s focus will be set primarily on opportunities stemming from the “information revolution” led by the emergence of AI. And ARM has been highlighted as a critical investment for SoftBank in capitalizing on opportunities from the AI-driven information revolution.

Since our acquisition, ARM not only has maintained an impressive leadership position in the smartphone chip market – but has also set its sight on broader horizons. With continuous advancements in CPUs and GPUs driving the computing landscape, we have witnessed ARM chips embedded in all kinds of devices, including a single integrated AI chip. I believe that ARM has continued room for growth in the years to come. Source: “Message from our CEO, Masayoshi Son”, SoftBank Group 2023 Annual Report.

Admittedly, ARM’s recent upsurge marks an attractive opportunity to take profit for SoftBank. Specifically, SoftBank could use some excess cash to manage its ballooning debt level, which has close to doubled in the past five years. Realizing gains on its ARM investment could also contribute favorably to its prospective AI chip venture. But since ARM remains a critical piece to SoftBank’s AI investment strategy, the firm’s incentive to exit its stake in the near-term is likely low. Taking profit on ARM in the current market also potentially bodes unfavorably with SoftBank’s ambitions to “play offense,” which is just getting started.

ARM Helps SoftBank in Playing Offense

Instead, we see potential for SoftBank to continue leveraging its stake in ARM to further its AI ambitions. This includes bolstering its ability in tapping into external funding through both debt and equity. Specifically, SoftBank can potentially pledge more of its ARM shares for external financing to fund its AI chip venture and other investments.

The firm had already pledged 75.01% of its existing stake in ARM, or 769 million shares, to secure the “New SoftBank Group Facility” prior to the chipmaker’s September IPO. And the recent appreciation in ARM value accordingly bolsters SoftBank’s balance sheet for further access to lower cost external funding. Without selling its stake in ARM post lock-up, SoftBank also contributes to maintaining ARM’s recent appreciation, thus reducing risks of the New SoftBank Group Facility from being margin called. Meanwhile, ARM’s recent price gains also provides validation to SoftBank’s AI strategy, which subsequently improves the firm’s access to equity financing.

ARM’s recent valuation upsurge, if not disrupted by a post lock-up selloff, could also allow the chipmaker to independently tap into additional financing for funding its longer-term growth initiatives. Specifically, SoftBank’s latest interim report cites that ARM will “continue to increase investments in R&D in order to build the future of computing.” This includes ARM’s gradual expansion beyond CPUs to architecture in support of GPUs and accelerators critical to the development and deployment of AI offerings at scale.

And this prospective product roadmap is already corroborated by ARM’s increased focus on emerging AI opportunities in the data center coming out of its latest earnings release. We expect an impending transition in ARM’s CPU-centric business to AI accelerators and GPUs. This is consistent with ARM’s recent introduction of the v9 architecture and Neoverse Compute Subsystems (“CSS”). The newest designs underpin next-generation hardware developments that are optimized for AI workloads, including Nvidia’s GH200 Grace Hopper Superchip and Microsoft’s (MSFT) Azure Cobalt 100 server processors.

Specifically, Nvidia’s GH200 Superchip combines both a CPU and GPU to improve performance and TCO in handling increasingly complex workloads. And the GH200’s incorporation of ARM’s v9 architecture in the CPU component, in our opinion, provides validation to ARM’s prospects of eventual direct penetration into GPUs as stipulated in SoftBank’s latest interim report. Investing in the diversification of its currently CPU-centric product roadmap would also be critical to mitigating ARM’s exposure to risks of obsolescence. As Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has repeatedly chimed, general-purpose CPU-based data centers will eventually be replaced by accelerated computing demanded by increasingly complex workloads, such as AI training and inferencing. Taken together, the opportunities ahead for ARM should deter SoftBank from selling at current levels and severing ARM’s participation – and, inadvertently, SoftBank’s participation – in emerging AI opportunities.

Admittedly, share issuances have historically been a downside implication for stock valuations due to dilution risks. However, there are instances where an equity offering is favored by markets, especially when underpinned by an immediately positive return on investments. This is corroborated by Super Micro Computer’s (SMCI) 30% upsurge since its issuance of convertible notes in late February. The offering was likely viewed by investors as a mean for providing immediate access to additional financing for SMCI to stock up on supply needed to address existing outsized demand and convert them into real, immediate returns. And ARM could be similarly positioned, especially as it continues to ride on the coattails of Nvidia, as previously discussed.

Price Considerations

Our fundamental expectations for ARM remains unchanged from the previous forecast. Specifically, R&D is likely to remain heavy over the NTM, which is in line with the company’s transition to AI opportunities. We expect operating leverage to improve significantly exiting FY 2025. This is in line with ARM’s low-margin chip design business, and incremental tailwinds from the ramp-up of v9 architecture adoption critical in supporting training and inferencing needs across chipmakers and hyperscalers. Recall that the v9 architecture also generates double the royalty take-rate compared to its predecessor, and is expected to overtake penetration of the v8 architecture by calendar 2026.

We have observed a similarly outsized operating leverage improvement in Nvidia’s recent quarterly results as its AI opportunities materialize. This has likely been a key contributor to the Nvidia stock’s upward valuation re-rate over the LTM, which ARM shows prospects of mimicking as its AI product roadmap ramps.

Author

Taken together, we expect limited downside catalysts to ARM’s underlying business fundamentals that would cause the stock to breach $119 apiece in the near-term. The anticipated near-term bottom price of $119 is computed under the discounted cash flow ("DCF") approach.

The key valuation assumptions applied in the DCF analysis remains largely unchanged from our previous analysis. The perpetual growth rate of 5.1% projected on FY 2028 EBITDA generates an estimated terminal value equivalent to the application of a 3% perpetual growth rate on projected FY 2033 EBITDA, when ARM’s growth profile is expected to normalize. The valuation premium applied on projected FY 2028 EBITDA in the DCF analysis is consistent with ARM’s leading market share, as well as its exposure to AI-driven total addressable market ("TAM") expansion potential over the longer term. In the current analysis, we have increased the WACC slightly to 6.6% (previous analysis: 6.1% WACC) to account for changes in the company’s risk profile post IPO lock-up.

Author Author

In the near-term, we expect the ARM stock to consolidate at about $123 in response to post lock-up expiry risks, with a subsequent rebound later this week should a SoftBank selloff does not materialize. This expectation is consistent with our expectations that ARM’s fundamental outlook – particularly pertaining to emerging AI opportunities – remains intact. The expectation is also in line with movements observed in outperforming names – such as Instacart (CART), Apogee Therapeutics (APGE), and CAVA Group (CAVA) – that have recently had their respective lock-up periods expire with no sharp selloff. While many of these names have had slight declines averaging ~3% leading up to their respective lock-up expires, most have rebounded sharply since.

Conclusion

Arm Holdings plc’s recent pullback marks a potential opportunity to partake in longer-term upside potential underpinned by its AI prospects. Admittedly, ARM is not a direct participant in the ballooning AI momentum yet, given its lack of direct exposure to GPUs and accelerated computing. However, that should have already been priced into its recent valuation re-rate post F3Q24 earnings, leaving any direct entry to GPU opportunities a catalyst for further upside ahead.

We also see remote risks of its largest shareholder – namely, SoftBank – taking gains on their stake in ARM. This is in line with Son’s ambitions in the fruition of artificial general intelligence within the next decade, as well as SoftBank’s view of ARM as a critical component of its next venture.

Taken together, the extent of Arm Holdings plc’s recent pullback attributable to its lock-up expiry should mark an opportunity. We view the low $120-range as a potential entry to partake in what we expect to be an emerging relief rally in the near-term. This will continue to be supported by ARM’s robust fundamental outlook and AI prospects, which remain intact.

