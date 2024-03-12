Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Telecom Argentina S.A. (TEO) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
145.18K Followers

Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript March 12, 2024 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Luis Rial Ubago - IR

Gabriel Blasi - CFO

Roberto Nobile - CEO

Conference Call Participants

Marcelo Santo - JPMorgan

Andres Coello - Scotiabank

Luis Rial Ubago

Good morning. On behalf of Telecom Argentina, I would like to thank everybody for participating on this conference call. The participants of today's conference call are Roberto Nobile, Chief Executive Officer; Gabriel Blasi, Chief Financial Officer, and myself, Luis Rial Ubago. The purpose of this call is to share with you the results of the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023 ended on December 31st of 2023. If you have not received a press release or presentation, you can call our investor relations office to request the documents or download them from the investor relations section of our website located at inversores.telecom.com.ar.

I would like to go over some safe harbor information and other details of the quarter. We would like to clarify that during the conference call and Q&A session, we could mention certain forward-looking statements about Telecom’s future performance, plans, strategies, and objectives. Such statements are subject to uncertainties that could cause Telecom's actual results and operations to differ materially. Such uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the effects of ongoing and economic regulations, possible changes in the demand for telecoms, products and services, the effects of potential changes in general market and economic conditions, and in legislation. Our press release announcing the company's results as of the end of fiscal year 2023, a copy of which was included in a Form 6-K and sent to the SEC, describes certain factors that may affect any forward-looking statements that could be mentioned during this call. The company has reflected the effects of the inflation adjustment adopted by Resolution 777/18 of the Comision Nacional de Valores, or CNV, which establishes that the re-expression will

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About TEO Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TEO

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.