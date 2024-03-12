Olga Tsareva

Smoke No Fire

Regardless of the earnings and revenue Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCQX:CRLBF) reports on March 13, 2024, we do not foresee any catalyst significantly moving the share price up soon. In our vision, the entire U.S. cannabis industry is trapped in a tenacious sticky web of arcane religious irresolution, negative science reports, and national politics. Forbes predicts federal cannabis legislation is more than a decade away.

This could keep Cresco shares meandering between $1 and $3.00 each over the next five years or more. The stock can potentially hit $3 or pop or higher depending on things like the US DEA reviewing its Schedule 1 designation of cannabis and Congressional consideration of legislation not to penalize federally insured depositories from providing banking services to licensed marijuana companies has a chance to pass. The blather contributes to the volatility of the shares.

Playing the share price bounces can be entertaining but for retail value investors, it is our opinion, that Cresco and others in the industry are best assessed as a Hold-to-Sell opportunity on these spikes. Little has changed since we turned negative 26 months ago in the last of a series of our articles appearing on Seeking Alpha.

Cresco Labs Inc. is a vertically integrated seed-to-sale company based in Chicago. Its flowers, oils, and edibles are branded and marketed in company stores and through competitor locations. Cresco's market messaging leans heavily on product safety and purity to justify the prices. Cresco wants to build a sustainable corporate image by providing drug education programs and "tangible pathways" for minorities and the poor into the cannabis business. Cresco sells through 71 company-owned Sunnyside*® dispensaries in 8 states and through other retailers.

Risks

Revenue expansion that sparked high share prices years before is at risk. Securing state licenses, limited numbers of dispensaries in proximity, and the fact that +7K dispensaries operate in the U. S. present risk to organic revenue expansion. Competition is fierce and expensive for licenses and customers. Cresco reported fewer sales in Q3 '23, is unprofitable and deep in debt. The debt-to-equity ratio we calculate is in the range of 160%.

Compounding revenue growth risks are legislatures tightening controls and putting up more roadblocks on growers, retailers, and sellers. HIPAA and state privacy laws are being enforced for the sale of medical cannabis; law enforcement is stopping vehicles crossing state lines into states not having legalized cannabis from bordering states where consumers go to purchase marijuana. Competition from street sales continues unabated in many communities.

Cresco's gross profit decreased not just from black market competition but also from inflation and SG&A costs of doing business: FY '21 (53%), FY '22 (49%), and TTM (46%). The TTM deficit in earnings from operations is exponentially higher than in 2022. Net income is much lower TTM (-$339.5M) compared to 2022 (-$212M); there might be some adjustments unaccounted for that the company made at another time because management gets low Factor Grades for revisions.

Rapid revenue growth among companies like Cresco came through M&As more than organic sales. M&As sparked jumps in marijuana stock prices, but stock prices have been beaten down 62% since last summer. For instance, a $2B deal Cresco was cooking and touted for a year terminated in 2023 because the industry is struggling without federal banking reform. Despite more Sunnyside dispensaries opening, Cresco's Q3 '23 net revenues fell to $186.9M from $210.48M in Q3 '22.

Revenue & Estimates (Seeking alpha)

Another risk is the company's ability to source and generate cash. The company diluted shareholders in 2023 by issuing more shares to raise money. In 2023, there were 12.11% more outstanding shares, 11.04% more at the end of 2022, 26.87% more in 2021, and 85.05% more outstanding shares at the close of 2020.

Valuation

Insufficient earnings data limits intelligence to determine a fair valuation. According to Seeking Alpha's valuation metrics, Cresco's P/E is not material. Cresco's EV/Sales, Price/Sales, Price/Book, and EV/EBITDA significantly outshine the sector median. Price/Cash Flow is 8.33 ('TTM') compared to 18.04 for the sector median and 5.23 ('FWD') versus 16.44 per the sector median.

At a high, Viridian Capital Advisors contends the cannabis industry's EBITDA multiple averages around 10x; C A sets the fair value for Cresco stock at $5.80 per share.

We give greater weight to conservative metrics. A history on YCharts suggests the P/S ratio is currently falling to a 0.611 ratio, perhaps factoring in the Q4 '23 earnings report about to be released. The peer average is about 1.9x, so it appears Cresco stock by comparison is a good value. Yet, its cash-to-debt ratio is worse than 80% of other peer companies; its debt-to-equity ratio is higher than 91% of others in the industry; net margin is worse than ~78% of competitors we have looked at; and, Cresco's current liquidity is worse than 73% of others. Cash and depth of inventory are equal to or better than industry averages.

PE Ratio Cresco Labs (YCharts.com)

Given the headwinds we discuss herein, it is our opinion that there is no catalyst in the realms of politics or finance that will significantly tick up the Cresco stock to more than $3.50 to $4 per share. Momentum as S A describes is holding fairly strong, so hints of good news can spark the stock. In the President's SOTU speech, the president talked about releasing convicts guilty of holding small amounts of marijuana; he did not mention descheduling the drug nor changing the Safe Banking Act.

Cresco Labs Compared to Peers (Seeking Alpha)

Opportunities

Several years ago, the company reported no debt. Over the last few years, Cresco accumulated a total debt today of nearly $700M (debt-to-equity is 162.6%). It exploded primarily from expansion through M&As, property and lease acquisitions, store build-outs, and high-tech equipment. In a way, Cresco is in the property business not just cannabis growing and sales; it owns gross property, plant, and equipment valued at over $600M. Perhaps Cresco ought to copy the hamburger house model.

Let us add one more opportunity Cresco and the industry have before them, i.e., the introduction of AI into the cannabis field. Kenneth Morrow explores the potential impact of AI to grade and improve cannabis flowers, automate with greater accuracy the massive number of buds, use AI robotics to trim the flowers, develop AI environmental controls to maximize growing, the cuttings, sorting, and extracting "to leverage their growth." Cresco's opportunity is to cut production costs and improve quality as Morrow writes in Cannabis Business Times:

if cannabis were federally legalized and Big Pharma entered the cannabis cultivation and extraction industry (author: perhaps buying assets rather than building them like pharma does across the pharma industry) to self-produce, I suspect they would seek stringent, GMP-certified production methods that are replicable and repeatable, so they will certainly incorporate both AI and robotics wherever possible. As we've seen with the continuing evolution of computers, it will eventually be inevitable that some future technology will be superior to human-plant interaction, making the return on investment immediately obvious to large-scale operations.

Overly Sensitive to News & Rumors

Surveys reveal the public does not oppose the legalization of medical and recreational marijuana. More states this year are considering bills to license growers and dispensaries for medical and recreational use. The Tax Foundation claims states collected ~$3B in FY '23 and potentially $8.5B annually in the future. Marijuana sales are a new revenue source to help states forefend their growing debt. Flowhub.com reports on demographic preferences:

Demographic Preferences Changing (Flowhub)

Before last August, marijuana stocks were bottoming out then news and rumors spread. Nothing materialized, i.e., there was no action from the U.S. DEA or in Congress. Cresco's levered/unlevered Beta for 24 months volatility reflects the sensitivity standing at 1.37. The Global Cannabis Stock Index which is not covered by S A, collapsed from over $61 per share in July '21 to $7.29. America's Global X Cannabis ETF (POTX) liquidated after investing in public cannabis that were growers, processors, distributors, wholesalers, and retailers. In August positive news and rumors circulated and hope springs eternal. Cresco's stock was +25% YTD earlier in the year but currently is up about 16% prior to the Q4 '23 earnings release. NCV shares hit $9.25 in February '24. Driving up share prices are reports:

The Biden administration supports legislation allowing cannabis for medical purposes.

He pardoned thousands convicted of marijuana crimes.

Senate majority leader Schumer remarked (emphasis added) again on the Senate floor and in a letter to colleagues "making progress on cannabis" through the Secure and Fair Enforcement (SAFE) Banking Act."

A report was released from the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network that the number of banks and credit unions working in 2023 with cannabis companies to process cash deposits and limited credit card charges rose from 807 to 812 Y/Y. None of them to our knowledge are federally insured financial institutions.

New York State announced its intent to expand marijuana licenses to the private sector. Ohio voters approved in November a ballot measure to legalize, for adults, recreational possession. More than half the states by the end of 2023 legalized recreational pot.

Cresco's Q3 earnings report in November undergirded the rally when, according to S A, Q3 revenue beat estimates by +$7M, adjusted EBITDA was up 21% sequentially, operating cash flow topped $40M for the quarter, a net loss occurred because of a one-time, non-cash impairment, and at the end of the quarter current assets were $303M and cash and equivalents hit $113M.

Bullish ratings and upgrades began grabbing the attention of investors. Hopes flourished that legislation favorable to the cannabis companies would be inserted into a criminal reform package. SA reports that 9 Wall Street analysts rate Cresco a Strong Buy,1 at a Buy, and 3 Hold. None have a Sell rating.

What Worries Us

In our opinion, Cresco Labs' revenue will grow at a modest 6% in FY '24, in part due to inflation and more dispensaries. Management told shareholders in the last meeting they are focusing on brand building and opening new locations. If cash from operations and cash on hand do not cover anticipated expenses, shareholders might face more dilution if more shares are issued.

Management acclaimed in its shareholders' meeting that it is making significant labor cost reductions and other cost-saving measures; we think that the Q4 '23 EPS will be closer to -$0.02 than anywhere near last year's Q4 EPS of -$0.31. But neither we nor analysts foresee positive EPS surprises soon:

EPS Actual and Estimates (Seeking Alpha)

The legal cannabis industry is stuck in the mud awaiting Federal action to decriminalize medical and recreational cannabis. President Biden has done nothing for the industry in four years and was an ardent supporter of the War on Drugs throughout his senate career. Likewise for President Trump during his 4 years in office.

Traditional federal banking practices remain out of reach for cannabis companies. Their stocks are not traded by classic brokerage houses. Borrowing money is at a high price from private investors and lenders. Limited payment practices, including the ban by credit card processors, eat at profits. Transporting products across state lines is illegal. Vertically integrated companies must have duplicate operations state-to-state. They cannot take advantage of tax breaks and accounting measures other businesses enjoy; for instance, cannabis operators cannot apply for federal grants for employee training and midlife retraining of the unemployed. Declaring bankruptcy is problematic since trustees do not want to handle liquidations of companies trading in Schedule 1 drugs.

Marketing their products and brands is severely restricted. Outdoor signage on dispensaries is bare. Prior permission is required and limited from state bureaucracies to licensed companies wanting to open sales outlets. Cannabis dispensaries collect sales taxes and pay licensing fees that vary from state to state.

Over the last 12 months, corporate insiders sold 453K shares. They bought less than 180K. Few hedge funds own the stock because of the federal position on owning and trading companies' shares profiting from an illegal substance.

Assets total $1.4B and liabilities are $973.4M. Its short-term assets cover neither short nor long-term liabilities. Generating more cash against assets is going to be a struggle if any crisis arises. S A's Quant Rating and Factor Grades give a snapshot of where the company stands.

Quant Rating & Factor Grades (Seeking Alpha)

Takeaway

The path to federal legalization or decriminalization is stony, making Cresco stock a high-risk investment despite the groundswell for decriminalization. The stock is highly volatile and subject to quick moves, up and down, in response to news and rumors; there is no catalyst we can foresee that is going to make the average price target higher than $3 per share soon. Cresco has accumulated an unsettling debt-to-equity ratio, in Q3 '23 spent $51M for facility upgrades and new stores and will be spending more in FY'24. We own the stock but sold shares in the high teens to cover our initial investment. We are not selling shares currently simply to stay in an industry we think has long-term growth potential and the stock is up in price YTD.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.