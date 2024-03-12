Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

BTB REIT: 10% Yield And Modest Upside

Trapping Value profile picture
Trapping Value
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Since our last coverage, BTB Real Estate Investment Trust has done well and has also outperformed H&R REIT by a margin of 14.6%.
  • Q4 2023 showed steady results and the company reported higher AFFO and FFO.
  • We look at the risk factors and tell you why we think there is some more upside here.
  • I do much more than just articles at Conservative Income Portfolio: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More »

Parliament Building of Quebec. Quebec City in autumn. Canada.

Parliament Building of Quebec. Quebec City in autumn. Canada.

CHENG FENG CHIANG/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Note: All amounts discussed are in Canadian Dollars and all stock prices refer to the TSX quotes

On our last coverage of

Are you looking for Real Yields which reduce portfolio volatility?

Conservative Income Portfolio targets the best value stocks with the highest margins of safety. The volatility of these investments is further lowered using the best priced options. Our Enhanced Equity Income Solutions Portfolio is designed to reduce volatility while generating 7-9% yields.

Take advantage of the currently offered  discount on annual memberships and give CIP a try. The offer comes with a 11 month money guarantee, for first time members. 

This article was written by

Trapping Value profile picture
Trapping Value
42.04K Followers

Trapping Value is a team of analysts with over 40 years of combined experience generating options income while also focusing on capital preservation. They run the investing group Conservative Income Portfolio in partnership with Preferred Stock Trader. The investing group features two income-generating portfolios and a bond ladder.

Trapping Value provides Covered Calls, and Preferred Stock Trader covers Fixed Income. The Covered Calls Portfolio is designed to provide lower volatility income investing with a focus on capital preservation. The fixed income portfolio focuses on buying securities with high income potential and heavy undervaluation relative to comparatives. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of HR.UN:CA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About BTB.UN:CA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FFO (FWD)
PE
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on BTB.UN:CA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BTBIF
--
BTB.UN:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.