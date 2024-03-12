BTB REIT: 10% Yield And Modest Upside

Parliament Building of Quebec. Quebec City in autumn. Canada. CHENG FENG CHIANG/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Note: All amounts discussed are in Canadian Dollars and all stock prices refer to the TSX quotes

On our last coverage of BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:BTB.UN:CA), we found that the company was being perceived as a bit riskier than it actually was. The properties were performing well and the risk from office exposure seemed modest. We slapped a buy rating on the common shares and suggested investors pick up the debentures for a low risk 10% yield to maturity. The REIT has performed well and has actually done a bit better than what we would have expected. It has also outperformed H&R REIT (HR.UN:CA), a diversified REIT we actually own, by a 14.6% margin over the last 3 months.

We examine the Q4 2023 results and see if we can continue to maintain a buy rating on this.

Q4 2023

While the metrics for the quarter are important, it does pay to look at the longer term trend for BTB. Net operating income (NOI), funds from operations (FFO) per unit and the Adjusted FFO (AFFO) payout ratio, are all moving in the right direction over the past few years.

One added metric that investors would be happy with is the change in the relative weight assigned to the office segment. At 43%, it is definitely less threatening than it was at 54.6% in 2020.

In this quarter, we saw a small improvement in occupancy rates for both office and industrial segments, while retail held at its 97.8% level.

AFFO showed a marked improvement from the comparable quarter last year as well as from the Q3 2023 levels. A big part of the improvement was the straight-line rental revenue adjustment change.

But overall numbers looked solid and the AFFO is calculated after accounting for capex and potential uncollected fees.

Outlook

Analyzing BTB requires assessing the risks from debt structure and the lease maturities. If you are happy with buying the 10% yield without looking further, then our analysis probably holds little of value for you. But if you do want to look at the risks, then you have come to the right place.

The debt structure actually looks quite solid relative to some other REITs that we have seen in Canada. 2024 is a heavy year for mortgages and even the convertible debentures come due. But as a percentage of the total debt, this is quite manageable.

Even the weighted average interest rate on those maturities is fairly good. So the bump up will be modest. If they get through this hump, it is smooth sailing for 2025. At present, the interest coverage is on the weaker side than what we would like, at 2.23X. But as mentioned above, it is unlikely to deteriorate in the near term.

The occupancy levels have been relatively steady and the weighted average lease term moved up a tad over the last 12 months.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2023, the weighted average lease term is 5.94 years, an increase compared to 5.87 years for the same period in 2022. In addition to securing future revenues for the Trust and solidifying its tenant base, the Trust’s lease renewal strategy is also focused on ensuring longevity in the lease terms when appropriate.

The lease renewal terms were also positive, suggesting that BTB is not having to compromise to keep tenants in its office space.

Looking at the lease maturity profile, we can see that it is well spread out and only 9.4% of the total comes up for renewal in 2024.

Of course, in that, we are primarily concerned with office. The good part here is that the occupancy/vacancy rates for BTB office space are pretty much in line with the city averages. This is an important factor we look at because over time you tend to see convergence between city-wide averages and a REIT's occupancy properties in that city. This was one reason we had such a negative view of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (HPP). Overall the risk levels here look modest, and it is hard to imagine this one getting into big difficulties, despite the office exposure.

Verdict

The bull case can be made on the NAV discount.

Especially with over half the fair value coming from necessity based retail and industrial, it is hard to fathom office taking down the whole ship with it. The cap rates for office used in the NAV calculation are a bit on the low side in our opinion, so we would not hang our hat on the notion that the stock needs to almost double from here.

But you definitely are getting some value down here at a 45% NAV discount.

You can also make it on the well covered 10% yield and a modest multiple expansion in 3 years. The negative is that the debt to assets ratio is still quite high and the REIT does not have any easy way to reduce this quickly. As previously mentioned, H&R REIT is an even higher quality diversified REIT, with a similar discount to NAV and has more flexibility, thanks to its lower debt to asset ratio and investment grade credit rating.

That is one we currently own. BTB still gets a buy rating, but we are doubling down on our H&R call and think on a risk-adjusted basis, that is the best bet.

Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.

