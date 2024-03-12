Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Tuya's Losses Narrow, But Stock Still Looks Pricey

Mar. 12, 2024 12:40 PM ETTuya Inc. (TUYA) Stock
Bamboo Works profile picture
Bamboo Works
4.91K Followers

Summary

  • Tuya’s revenue jumped 42.2% in last year’s fourth quarter, with its platform as a service business as the biggest contributor.
  • The company’s stock could be vulnerable if major shareholder Tencent decides to sell down its stake, or if the company gets caught in a flareup of China-U.S. tensions.
  • Despite its stock gains last year, Tuya shares still trade about 20% below the HK$19.30 price for the company’s Hong Kong listing in 2022, which complemented its listing in New York a year earlier.

IFA 2023 Consumer Electronics And Home Appliances Trade Fair

Carsten Koall/Getty Images News

The Internet of Things services provider's gross margin hit a record high last quarter and its loss narrowed on strong performance for its platform as a service business

Internet of Things (IoT) platform as a service (PaaS) provider

This article was written by

Bamboo Works profile picture
Bamboo Works
4.91K Followers
Got a great investment idea on a US- or Hong Kong-listed China stock but don't know how to spread the word? We can help! Contact us at investors@thebambooworks.com. Bamboo Works (www.thebambooworks.com) is the premium source for news and analysis on Chinese companies listed in the United States and Hong Kong, with a strong focus on mid-cap and also pre-IPO companies. Contact us at info@thebambooworks.com to learn about opportunities for sponsored content.

Recommended For You

About TUYA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TUYA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TUYA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.