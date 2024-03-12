Patrick Industries: Expectations Run A Bit Hot After Its Biggest M&A Deal

Oleh_Slobodeniuk

At the start of this year, I called Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) a good player with investors pricing in a recovery in 2024. This came after shares re-tested all-time-highs around $100 per share, driven by its long-term success in RVs, manufactured homes and marine industries, even as 2023 was a tougher year.

Despite a move lower in interest rates, no big recovery is expected in 2024, yet stabilization is enough for investors here, as that is needed together with cash flow generation to pay down debt after another recent acquisition, in fact its biggest deal to date. Given the softer earnings power, in combination with shares trading near their all-time highs, I am not in a rush to get involved with Patrick Industries, Inc. shares yet.

Building A Business

Led by CEO Todd Cleveland since 2009, Patrick has quickly built up a growing empire which suppliers components used in RV, manufactured homes and margin settings. After Patrick was overleveraged during the 2009 financial crisis, a $200 million business gained real traction from 2010 onwards.

Driven by growth and M&A capabilities, Patrick has integrated multiple deals per annum, as near flawless integration, combined with greater secular demand for RVs and related products (on the back of aging baby boomers and consumer adopting the outdoor lifestyle), drove rapid growth in the case of Patrick.

With the passage of time, Patrick has not only grown bigger, it has seen its share of RV sales come down to roughly half of sales, driven by greater exposure to the housing and marine sector. Forwarding to early 2023, the company had just posted its 2022 results, a year in which revenues rose by 20% to nearly $4.9 billion, as the business grew a factor of 25 times since 2010. The last innings were achieved under the leadership of Andy Nemeth, which has been CEO since early 2020.

More impressive, operating profits came in at 10% of sales, as net earnings came in at around $13.50 per share in 2022, including modest charges related to convertible notes and amortization charges, as otherwise earnings approached $15 per share. This was clearly an (intermediate) peak as fourth quarter numbers were down year-over-year, as a $1.26 billion net debt load worked down to leverage ratios around 2 times, with EBITDA reported at $643 million.

2023 - A Very Tough Year

The company saw a very soft 2023, with first quarter sales down a third to $900 million, as second quarter sales were down as much as 38% to $921 million, as third quarter sales fell by 22% to $866 million. A reversal of strong market conditions (after abnormal times during the pandemic) and impact of higher interest rates obviously hurt the business. This put the firm on track to post $3.5 billion in sales, as earnings would take a bigger cut from 2022 levels amidst some deleveraging of margins.

Even as earnings would be down greatly, a high single-digit earnings per share number looked more sustainable and not too demanding with shares trading at $100, resulting in low-teens earnings multiple. Net debt came down to $1.1 billion as of the third quarter and with EBITDA trending around $450 million, leverage ratios increased to about 2.5 times. Given the market conditions, the company slowed down the pace of dealmaking in 2023, yet as a sign of confidence, the quarterly dividend was hiked by ten cents to $0.55 per share.

This was comforting, as 2023 was a tough year, despite the diversification efforts, as all segments were hurt by common drivers like inflation, labor availability (or lack thereof), higher interest rates and economic concerns.

Peers like THOR Industries (THO) and Winnebago Industries (WGO) were seeing the same issues, as shares of Thor recently dropped amidst a disappointing outlook for 2024. The green shoots were not yet visible in the results, but a big drop in interest rates throughout the fourth quarter made investors upbeat about the prospects for 2024.

A Substantial Deal

Just a week after I covered Patrick early in January, the company announced a substantial deal. Patrick has reached a $315 million deal to acquire Sportech LLC, a designer and manufacturer of complex component solutions to power sports OEMs. The company generated $255 million in revenues in 2023 and has delivered on a 5-year CAGR of 17% by supplying well-known clients such as John Deere, Polaris, Kubota and Yamaha, among others.

This means that a premium 1.2 times sales multiple has been paid, with the deal expected to be accretive to profit margins and earnings per share. The deal presentation revealed that a 6.8 times EBITDA multiple was paid, suggesting a $46 million EBITDA contribution (after including an estimated $5 million in synergies). EBITDA margins (including synergies) are seen around 18% of sales, surpassing Patrick's own margin profile by a few points.

The deal closed rather quickly, as later in January Patrick announced the closure of the deal, with pro forma leverage is seen around 2.9 times, after the largest acquisition to date.

Color For 2024

In February, Patrick announced its fourth quarter results, a quarter in which revenues were down 18% to $781 million, driven by lower volumes but also deflationary pressures. For the year, revenues were down 29% to just below $3.5 billion as earnings per share were more than cut in half to $6.50 per share, with seasonally softer fourth quarter earnings reported at $1.41 per share, a quarter which furthermore included some one-time charges.

With 22 million shares trading at $112 per share, the company commands a near $2.5 billion equity valuation, or $3.5 billion enterprise valuation if we factor in net debt of just over a billion. This values the own business at about 1.0 times sales, which makes the Sportech deal looks reasonably priced, certainly as its EBITDA margins are higher.

Pro forma net debt is seen just over $1.3 billion as the company claims a near 3 times leverage ratio which suggests pro forma EBITDA around $450 million per annum which even looks a bit light, as I peg pro forma EBITDA around $470 million based on the 2023 performance of Patrick and the expected contribution from Sportech. While this ratio is a bit high, no big debt repayments are due before 2027.

What Now?

While 2023 still ended on a softer note and no formal guidance has been issued for 2024, the fact that the company made its largest acquisition to date at this point in time should be comforting that some sequential improvements are expected, or at least stabilization is seen. This should become evident in the coming quarters, aided by lower interest rates, yet the company has not outlined a formal guidance for 2024.

Commentary on the conference call suggests that key RV retail shipments are seen down 5-10% to about 350,000 units, with similar percentage declines seen in the marine market, in part offset by flattish shipments in the housing market. Fortunately, the company targets 30-50 basis point improvements, as the sum of all this is likely largely neutral to earnings, as this should provide a floor under the share and earnings power, setting the business hopefully up for growth again in 2025.

In that case, a current Patrick Industries, Inc. 17 times multiple should come down over time, but leverage remains a point of attention for now. Amidst all this, I feel no need to chase the shares here, as the 2024 guidance is reasonable, but not too great. While I understand the deal for Sportech, I would welcome greater leverage discipline, feeling no urge to chase the shares here given the prevailing risk-reward proposition here.