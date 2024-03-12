marekuliasz

In this article, we catch up on Q4 results from the Business Development Company ("BDC") Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS). FDUS trades at a total dividend yield of 13.4% and a 100% valuation. FDUS invests in the lower middle-market segment and is overweight the Technology sector.

Our key takeaway is that FDUS offers one of the best opportunities in the BDC market, particularly for investors who want to diversify away from the upper middle-market popular names like ARCC, OCSL, OBDC and others. The company continues to deliver very strong results but continues to trade at an unusually low valuation for its performance.

FDUS

Quarter Update

Over Q4, adjusted net income fell after three quarters of rises.

Systematic Income BDC Tool

Although total investment income rose once again, the per share figure fell due to additional equity issuance (the share count grew by almost 9%) as well as the seasonal excise tax accrual impact.

Systematic Income BDC Tool

FDUS paid total dividends of $0.80 in Q4 and declared $0.65 for Q1 - in line with its net investment income. It is one of the very few BDCs that are not under-distributing relative to their net income. In Q4, the company overdistributed by around 0.8% of the NAV or by around 23% of its net income.

As many FDUS investors know, the company's dividend has been composed of three parts. The base dividend targets the floor the company expects to generate in net income. The supplemental covers the gap between net income and the base dividend. The special dividend is there to gradually push the spillover lower, so it is closer to its target of 3 quarters of the base dividend. For Q1, FDUS declared just the base and the supplemental.

This dividend framework means the dividend has grown sharply over the last few years.

Systematic Income BDC Tool

It also means that the supplemental is likely to drop over the medium term once the Fed decides to take rates down. This is particularly as the company has no floating-rate debt to soak up some of the fall in short-term rates. That said, it does mean that the company's dividend yield is one of the highest in the sector.

Systematic Income BDC Tool

The NAV rose by 0.5% - slightly above the sector average for the quarter. And because the company is overdistributing, it actually understates the rise in the NAV relative to other BDCs.

Systematic Income

Although the NAV is off its peak, that is largely due to the recent overdistribution. The NAV remains well above its level prior to COVID.

Systematic Income

The total NAV return for the quarter came in well above the average and behind only the usual high-performing / high-valuation BDCs.

Systematic Income

Income Dynamics

Net new investments were positive as fundings outpaced sales and repayments.

Systematic Income BDC Tool

However, as new share issuance roughly matched net new investments, leverage was flat during the quarter. FDUS features the lowest level of leverage in our coverage.

Systematic Income BDC Tool

FDUS aims to reduce its allocation to equity securities in favor of first-lien holdings. This would not only increase its investment income but also decrease the beta of its overall portfolio. Over the last quarter, around 90% of new investments were first-lien. That said, its equity allocation is still among the highest in the sector.

Systematic Income BDC Tool

Asset yields fell slightly while interest expense was roughly flat. FDUS features the lowest level of interest expense in our coverage due to it having no floating-rate debt. This is in contrast to an average BDC, which has about half its financing coming from a floating-rate credit facility. Credit facilities are relatively expensive ways to raise cash - with a cost of around 7-8% - versus existing debt, much of which was put on over the previous several years when rates were much lower. This dynamic means FDUS is able to generate an above-average level of net income at a below-average level of leverage - a highly efficient situation. The first bond refinancing will be in 2026.

Systematic Income BDC Tool

Portfolio Quality

Non-accruals fell slightly over the quarter to 1% on fair-value. No new companies were added to non-accrual.

Systematic Income BDC Tool

Portfolio quality as gauged by internal metrics worsened slightly, however, the three lowest rated buckets remained stable.

Systematic Income BDC Tool

The level of PIK fell back to a below-sector average level.

Systematic Income BDC Tool

There was another net realized gain as FDUS continues to shrink its equity allocation. The company has generated by far the largest level of net realized gains in our coverage over the last few years.

Systematic Income BDC Tool

Return And Valuation Profile

Despite being somewhat under the radar, FDUS remains one of the strongest-performing BDCs.

Systematic Income BDC Tool

FDUS has consistently outperformed the sector on a twelve-month trailing basis (yellow line staying above zero).

Systematic Income BDC Tool

The company's valuation has tended to be fairly modest - rarely exceeding 110% despite its strong and consistent track record.

Systematic Income

After surging to a sizable premium relative to its sector, it is currently trading at a valuation below the sector average.

Systematic Income

On the 5Y total NAV return (y-axis) and valuation (x-axis) chart, FDUS is somewhat of an outlier, suggesting that its valuation is too low relative to its performance. Nearly all the other BDCs with a higher valuation have underperformed FDUS on a 5Y total NAV return basis (those inside the red rectangle).

Systematic Income BDC Tool

This is why FDUS has one of the most attractive combinations of total NAV returns and valuation ratios as the following chart shows.

Systematic Income

We have tended to add the stock (green lines) when it trades at a below sector average valuation (i.e., below 0 in the chart) and reduce when its valuation rises to a 5-10% premium above the sector average (red lines). At the moment, Fidus Investment looks very attractive in the sector.