Stocks Rally As Implied Volatility Drops Following Hot CPI Report

Swap markets did an excellent job of again predicting the CPI report, which came in hotter than expected. Headline inflation rose by 3.2% year-over-year vs. estimates of 3.1%, and headline inflation rose by 0.4% vs. forecasts of 0.4%. Core CPI rose by 0.4% vs. estimates of 0.3% and by 3.8% vs. 3.7%.

As a result, bonds and the dollar are rising sharply, and inflation expectations are increasing. Five-year breakevens are nearing 2.5%, and in the past they have been a good indicator of the direction of monetary policy. If the five-year breakeven moves above 2.5%, it could signal that the Fed's next move will be a rate hike.

The rally in stocks is due to the mechanical unwind of implied volatility in the CPI report.

Accelerating Data

The hotter-than-expected results were worse when looking at things like the three-month and six-month annualized rates of change for Core CPI. When accounting for seasonal adjustments, core CPI is up 4.2% and 3.85%, respectively, and has been steadily trending higher over the past few months.

Bloomberg

Meanwhile, we're seeing super core CPI and core services less housing, trending higher on three- and six-month annualized rates as well. This suggests that perhaps inflation in some of these metrics that the Fed watches so closely has bottomed and has turned higher again over the past few months.

Bloomberg

This hotter data, clearly trending in the undesired direction, has Fed Fund swaps removing rate cuts from the equation by January 2025 and pricing in less than 4, down from 4.5.

Bloomberg

More importantly, it's the second month in a row of inflation data that's not consistent with a 2% inflation rate, trends in core inflation measures showing an acceleration in 3—and 6-month measures, and data suggesting the labor market remains strong could push the Fed to reconsider the number of rate cuts in 2024 and shift the outlook for three to two or potentially even fewer.

Inflation Expectations Near Breakout Levels

Indeed, this news shocks bonds and currency markets, with rates and the dollar rising following the data. More importantly, inflation breakevens and swaps also are increasing following the data. At this point, one-year and two-year breakevens are moving higher and continuing to challenge the upper end of their trading ranges, approaching levels previously seen when CPI was at higher levels.

Bloomberg

Even longer-dated five-year breakeven inflation expectations are moving up again today. These five-year breakevens have been contained below 2.5% over the past year but have moved higher since the start of 2024, and a break above 2.5% would be an important indication that the market is losing faith that the Fed has inflation under control.

Bloomberg

In fact, in the past, the five-year breakevens have been a pretty good indicator of the direction of the Federal fund's rates, predicting hikes and cuts in policy before the Fed moves. If five-year breakevens start to move higher again, and above the 2.5% level that has held firmly, it could be a sign that the Fed policy just isn't right enough and could be a sign of further tightening being needed.

Trading View

Mechanical Bid In Stocks

Meanwhile, looking at stocks in a vacuum is often ill-advised and can give the wrong impression of how the "market" responds to the news. Equities are merely one part of the collective "market" and can generally be the last to catch on.

For the most part, the up and down natures of stocks following the hotter CPI "print" is due to mechanical repricing, as implied volatility crashes following the release of the data, as it usually does, following any event. Implied volatility levels heading into the CPI were significantly elevated, especially when using shorter-dated measures, such as the VIX 1-day. The VIX 1-day spiked to about 19 by the close yesterday, which is actually on the upper end of this historical range over the past year. Following the release of the CPI report, the VIX 1-day collapsed to below 11.

Bloomberg

This creates a mechanical bid in equities as the collapse in IV causes puts to lose value quickly, especially since traders were likely placing hedges yesterday ahead of the CPI report. It's this mechanical bid that creates that pop following the news. Whether the knee-jerk reaction lasts is another question because it largely depends on whether rates and the dollar strengthen further off their initial move higher or fade.

At this point, the tightening of fiscal conditions needs to happen to avoid inflation getting worse. Conditions have grown too easy, and they will need to tighten for inflation to move lower and back towards the 2% inflation target the Fed is looking for. That will mean wider credit spreads, higher long-term rates, a stronger dollar, higher implied volatility, and lower equity prices will be needed.

Otherwise, the risk will move from three rates cuts, turning to two, to none, and then the potential for rate hikes to be returned to the table.