HJBC

Dear readers/followers,

Of course, I wish I could say that ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) had moved in the way that I tried to predict in my last article, which was now almost a full year ago. I've owned a small stake in this company for several years, and I bought more to this stake at the last time of publishing. Since that particular time, the company has not exactly performed as expected, with an 11% negative RoR.

In this article, and you can find my previous coverage here, I will provide you an update on ArcelorMittal and show you why I believe that more of this company can be bought.

This is a company that features in many of my ancillary articles on other companies specifically, but not touching directly on MT. The company is a Luxembourgish-Spanish-French (and Brazilian) steel company, and its headquarters are in Luxembourg with a tradition going back to the mid-70s, but some of the company's things can be traced back over 150 years. '

Steel is a vital commodity in the world. ArcelorMittal is among the world leaders in this. Why?

Because MT produces 10% of all steel - that's global, not in any one geography. So you can understand why a company such as that might make for a very interesting investment.

Updating on ArcelorMittal - the entry is attractive here for certain

So, over 90M tonnes of annual steel output, of which we can see 200 unique grades for automotive alone, many of which haven't existed for even 20 years at this point. Being in steel has gone from being very commoditized to being more specialized. Arcelor was a Western European steel business, and Mittal was an Indian steel business. ArcelorMittal is a combination of those, and I'm grateful for the fact that the merger was this way, instead of the then-proposed merger between Arcelor and the geographically closer Russian Severstal.

You could imagine what sort of geographical and legal cluster we would be in if this had been the case today.

ArcelorMittal is profitable, innovative, and is consistently high on a comparative context. Also, in the last 10 years, MT has consistently improved its fundamentals. A massive reduction of debt is part of what the company has done since after the GFC.

We have annual results for the business, and those are what we will focus on here. The company managed an annual EBITDA of over $7.5B, with almost $3B worth of free cash flow and close to $5B worth of adjusted net income. The company managed nearly $5.8 per share in adjusted EPS, and the company's book value is now at over $66/share.

Yet, the company trades at less than half this price.

ArcelorMittal has not managed results even close to the record levels in 2021 or 2022, but 2023 nonetheless marks an improvement across the 10-year average prior to COVID-19.

ArcelorMittal IR (ArcelorMittal IR)

The strength of ArcelorMittal should be clear, given its market position. Its market size and leadership give it incredible scale, from its existing footprint with 36 EAFs in the world, including JV's. The company, given the energy requirements of producing steel, has also invested heavily in renewables, with 1,700 MW worth of energy projects, much of it in India, as well as scrap recycling businesses throughout its western market. It's also working the JV and M&A angle to get high-quality assets for inorganic investments.

The company's main markets are, as the company sees them, North America, Brazil, Europe, India/JV's, its sustainable development, and a world-encompassing mining segment. The company has also done some work in consolidating these assets into logical segments, and for 2024E, these operational specifics are as follows.

ArcelorMittal IR (ArcelorMittal IR)

So why should you consider ArcelorMittal as an investment for your portfolio? What is the reason?

Well, there are key macro trends that we're working with here. As with many other companies, we're looking at population growth and the energy transition to more and more renewables. Living standards are also going up, and with increased demand for supply chain security, increased demand for an ever-more circular economy, as well as the push for new mobility, the demand for more specialized types of steel and steel-related products, will only continue to grow.

That makes ArcelorMittal, as I see it, a no-brainer at the right valuation.

When it comes to Steel, we want to work with ex-China numbers. Why Ex-China numbers? Because of the construction/demand volatility in China. But even ex-China, the steel demand is expected to grow over the next decade, with a triple-digit demand increase in India, as well as a double-digit 30% in Brazil and 15% in the EU/US.

I want to show you once again the company's transformation in leverage, which brings a smile to my face in just how conservative this company has become. The entire RCF is even undrawn at this point.

ArcelorMittal IR (ArcelorMittal IR)

The company, as of this time, is actually a "cash" company with $13.2B on its balance sheet, including the RCF in terms of liquidity. There are no real significant maturities during the next few years - over a billion each year for refinancing, but no issue for a company with these fundamentals.

The company's buybacks and return to shareholders have been solid. MT has bought back over 30% of the company's equity repurchased since September of 2020. MT has never been a high dividend-paying company, but it is growing its base dividend, and for 2023, is paying a yield of around 1.7%.

MT IR (MT IR)

For the next year, we're expecting a CapEx of around $4.6B base, up towards a high end of $5B, with organic investments of $1.8B, driving company EBITDA growth. The company has a large number of projects that will be commissioned in 2024.

MT IR (MT IR)

The big news is new Electrical steel lines and capacity projects in France, which will focus on automotive steel, especially in the EV sector. This is just one example of how development in the Steel sector will go more towards specialization rather than commoditization. Also, the company is recording signs of improving macro/market trends.

How?

4Q23 seems to have been the peak of the destocking cycle. The steel spreads which were essentially unsustainable in 3Q have started to slightly recover, but with a negative environment still being somewhat in place. Even China's outlook has improved. The constructive 2024E outlook is expected to grow on a forward basis, with a 3-4% expected growth.

Let's look at the company valuation.

ArcelorMittal Valuation - Upside in Steel

So, the valuation for MT is a positive one from a forward perspective. You can expect this company, as I see it, to outperform for the next few years. The company trades under a "native ADR" ticker on NYSE, the MT ticker.

While the company's earnings have cratered from its highs in the last few years and managed only $1.09 on an adjusted EPS basis for the 2023A fiscal, the next few years are set to change this given the destocking trough that we saw during the last year.

Growth is coming to MT, and in the form of something like 40-50% per year if these forecasts are to be believed.

Let's say you say that a company like that is worth only 10x-11x P/E, which is the 5-year normalized P/E or so. That would come to this RoR if these forecasts hold.

ArcelorMittal Upside (F.A.S.T graphs)

Likely?

ArcelorMittal has some forecastability problems owing to its cyclicality. There's a 50%+ negative miss ratio for this company for the past 10 years. However, with the company from a demand perspective clearly set to see growth in its demand on a global scale, I don't see a significant long-term downside to this investment.

And with the leverage for the company "solved" - it's BBB- now despite only having a 12.95% long-term debt to capital - it's even more positive. The company also doesn't spend much money on its dividend - a sub-1.6% yield means that this payout really doesn't pose a problem here.

I would have much rather bought more shares at some of the trough levels we saw during the first days of COVID-19. That being said, the current level is also attractive if you consider the company's growth estimates even close to likely or possible. I consider them not only possible but likely.

On the basis of top-line growth and some margin improvement, I expect this company to be worth far more in the next few years - and I am certainly not alone in this. S&P Global analysts give the company a range starting at around €29 and going up to €43, with an average PT of around €35/share (Source: S&P Global). Out of 13 analysts, 11 consider the company to be a "BUY" or "Outperform" target here.

I expect full normalization of demand to come in 2025, at which point I expect EBITDA margins to rise above 12% again, and a rise of around 8% in EBITDA to touch around €8B at that time, and I do not believe that we will see a GAAP EPS of below €4-€6/share for the next few years. I also believe this will influence the dividend, though far slower than investors would likely want, with only a low single-digit or high single-digit DGR, despite the significant earnings growth.

This is mostly in line with S&P Global forecasts at this time. Even on the 2026E dividend figure, that would only bring that dividend to barely 2.5%. The real "magic" here lies in the potential growth rate.

Risks for ArcelorMittal?

Macro, for the most part. This is a very cyclical business and will continue to be so. Aside from that, I would say one of the bigger risks is the company's expansion and CapEx plans, and some questions as to why the company has chosen to go down this road. Rather than, for instance, expanding the company in its already-existing Texas assets, the company has gone down the inarguably riskier road of constructing several, 5 new plants. This is done in part due to geographical exposure and wanting to balance markets somewhat, but also due to sourcing - but there is a point to be made that this could have been balanced differently.

All in all, I believe ArcelorMittal is probably one of the more interesting cyclical steel investments you could make here - not due to the dividend, but due to the sheer upside potential this company has. While structural risks exist, and macro is always at play here, I view this as a stock with very favorable potential, and give you my 2024E thesis here.

Thesis

My thesis for ArcelorMittal is currently a positive one for one of the leaders in global steel. I view the company as investable on the basis of its sector-leading low debt and coverage and decent upside. There are "better" investments out there, meaning higher upside with decent safety, but if you want exposure in this sector, there aren't many companies that can measure up to ArcelorMittal.

Based on this, I go into the company with a "BUY" rating, and I'm planning to add to my current position in the business.

My PT for MT remains $37/share conservatively, with the company currently trading at less than $30/share as of early 2024.

Remember, I'm all about:

Buying undervalued - even if that undervaluation is slight and not mind-numbingly massive - companies at a discount, allowing them to normalize over time and harvesting capital gains and dividends in the meantime.

If the company goes well beyond normalization and goes into overvaluation, I harvest gains and rotate my position into other undervalued stocks, repeating #1.

If the company doesn't go into overvaluation but hovers within a fair value, or goes back down to undervaluation, I buy more as time allows.

I reinvest proceeds from dividends, savings from work, or other cash inflows as specified in #1.

Here are my criteria and how the company fulfills them (italicized).

This company is overall qualitative.

This company is fundamentally safe/conservative & well-run.

This company pays a well-covered dividend.

This company is currently cheap.

This company has a realistic upside that is high enough, based on earnings growth or multiple expansion/reversion.

I won't call the company "cheap" here, but it does fulfill all of my other criteria for investing, making it a "BUY".