Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

ArcelorMittal: An Even Better Entry Point In Cyclical Steel

Mar. 12, 2024 2:23 PM ETArcelorMittal S.A. (MT) Stock
Wolf Report profile picture
Wolf Report
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • ArcelorMittal is one of the most significant global players in the cyclical steel segment. I would characterize it, at the right price, as a must-own sort of investment.
  • I consider the company to be cheap at this time, and view the company as a "BUY" with an attractive PT and upside.
  • The company may need a few years to achieve its targets, but I have no doubt that this is what the company will manage.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of iREIT® on Alpha get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Headquarters of ArcelorMittal France

HJBC

Dear readers/followers,

Of course, I wish I could say that ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) had moved in the way that I tried to predict in my last article, which was now almost a full year ago. I've owned a small stake

The company discussed in this article is only one potential investment in the sector. Members of iREIT on Alpha get access to investment ideas with upsides that I view as significantly higher/better than this one. Consider subscribing and learning more here.

This article was written by

Wolf Report profile picture
Wolf Report
33.04K Followers

Wolf Report is a senior analyst and private portfolio manager with over 10 years generating value ideas in European and North American markets.

He is a contributing author for the investing group iREIT on Alpha where in addition to the U.S. market, he covers the markets of Scandinavia, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Portugal and Eastern Europe in search of reasonably valued stock ideas. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

While this article may sound like financial advice, please observe that the author is not a CFA or in any way licensed to give financial advice. It may be structured as such, but it is not financial advice. Investors are required and expected to do their own due diligence and research prior to any investment. Short-term trading, options trading/investment and futures trading are potentially extremely risky investment styles. They generally are not appropriate for someone with limited capital, limited investment experience, or a lack of understanding for the necessary risk tolerance involved.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About MT Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MT

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MT
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.