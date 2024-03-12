Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN) Management Presents at Barclays 26th Annual Global Healthcare Conference (Transcript)

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
145.19K Followers

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Barclays 26th Annual Global Healthcare Conference Transcript March 12, 2024 11:15 AM ET

Executives

Chris Fenimore - Chief Financial Officer

Ryan Crowe - Vice President, Investor Relations

Analysts

Carter Gould - Barclays

Carter Gould

Great. All right. Good morning. And welcome to the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference. My name is Carter Gould covering large-cap biopharma here at Barclays. Welcome, everyone. I’m pleased to welcome Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to the stage. Joining us, Chris Fenimore, newly-minted CFO and who Heads the IR. Ryan’s going to make some opening comments and then we’ll launch into Q&A.

Ryan Crowe

Yeah. Some quick forward-looking statements here. I’d like to remind you that our remarks made today may include forward-looking statements about Regeneron. Each forward-looking statement is subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those projected in such statements. The description of material risks and uncertainties can be found in Regeneron’s SEC filings. Regeneron does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Carter?

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Carter Gould

All right. Pretty sure you can do that in your sleep now, Ryan. Chris, so I think we were just talking about a month into the new role. Your predecessor was there for a decade plus in that role. As we think now about you taking on this role, do you think about any sort of shifts in priorities or shifts in how you view capital allocation?

Chris Fenimore

Sure. And thanks for the opportunity to be here and have us. So I’ve been with Regeneron for 20 years. I started out -- I ran our financial planning and analysis function and then about seven years ago our former CFO tapped me on the shoulder and

Recommended For You

About REGN Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on REGN

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.