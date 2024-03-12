Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) J.P. Morgan 2024 Industrials Conference (Transcript)

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
145.19K Followers

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) J.P. Morgan 2024 Industrials Conference Call March 12, 2024 9:15 AM ET

Company Participants

Robert Isom - Chief Executive Officer

Devon May - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Jamie Baker - JPMorgan

Mark Streeter - JPMorgan

Jamie Baker

All right, folks, moving right along. For any of you that were in the room for the United presentation, I was right, Mike Leskinen is the most recently seated CFO in the U.S. So, I stand by what I thought for a moment was a mistake.

In any event, the second most recently seated CFO, who is joining Robert Isom, the CEO, up here, and that's Devon May, coming fresh off an Investor Day last week. I suspect some of these slides might look a bit familiar at least to me and Mark and some of the folks in the room.

Let me turn the podium or actually you guys can sit there, whatever you prefer. But ladies and gentlemen, American Airlines. Thank you very much.

Robert Isom

Good to see you.

Devon May

Thanks, Jamie.

Robert Isom

Thanks, Jamie, and good morning, everyone. I'll add that Devon May, while somewhat new to his role, is incredibly seasoned. So...

Devon May

I didn't mean to imply it...

Robert Isom

Right, we feel great about having Devon in charge of our financials at American. So, good morning.

As Jamie said, we are relatively fresh off an Investor Day. That was just last week. It seems like a month ago already. And I started off that presentation by saying we hadn't had an Investor Day in seven years, and I had -- I've been CEO now for two years. And so some of the questions we're getting is. "Why an Investor Day now?" And my simple answer is, well, we have something to talk about on a number of fronts. And

