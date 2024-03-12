Rex_Wholster

The cannabis space has shown some life recently after hitting bottom about a year ago, but Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCPK:CURLF) still trades far below the highs. The Biden Administration continues talking a big game about federal legalization of cannabis, but policy changes aren't actually occurring. My investment thesis is bullish on this multi-state operator (MSO) due to valuation and adult-use state programs, not any changes in federal regulations.

New York Adult-Use Start

For all effective purposes, the New York legal cannabis market finally opened up for business. The giant state market with a $5+ billion market opportunity had long languished as a medical cannabis market, and the adult-use market never really launched until December.

Curaleaf opened its first adult-use store in Newburgh, New York on January 24. The MSO is likely to open the 3 adult-use stores allowed by the OCM this year, but the company forecasts the opportunity exists in the wholesale space, where the MSO got approval and began wholesale sales on December 12.

New York has now opened 80 adult-use stores and Curaleaf was the market leader in the medical cannabis market, setting up the strong brand position for the wholesale market. New York regulators recently approved 110 new adult-use business licenses, but the count only includes up to 39 retail licenses.

The state promised to approve up to 250 new retail licenses in early 2024, but New York already has an estimated 2,000 unlicensed operations in NYC alone. The state still has a long way to go before the market ever reaches a goal of becoming a $5+ billion legal cannabis market. After all, the medical cannabis market has long failed to match the success of states like Florida despite a vastly larger opportunity. In addition, both states cater to large tourist bases, producing extra cannabis sales than the general population alone.

On the Q4 '23 earnings call, Chairman Boris Jordan summarized the revenue opportunity ahead over the next few years:

In aggregate, the state and country catalysts could add $500 million to $750 million of incremental revenue for us in the next several years.

The company further outlined the opportunities ahead in the following states and European countries as follows:

New York - up to $6 billion cannabis market with 40% medical market share.

Florida - $2 billion medical market could double to $4 billion, with adult-use potentially on November ballot.

Ohio - adult-use to boost $500 million medical market to $2+ billion.

Pennsylvania - $1.3 billion medical market could reach nearly $4 billion with adult use.

Germany - 4x to 5x cannabis market growth on new cannabis rules.

UK, Poland - expanded sales opportunities in edibles and wholesale.

After a couple of tough years in the cannabis space, the market has completely looked beyond the vast opportunity still ahead. The U.S. cannabis market, including illicit sales, sits at $70 billion, while legal cannabis sales were only $30 billion in 2023.

The U.S. alcohol market sits at $247 billion, suggesting cannabis has substantial upside potential as the market becomes more accepting. The legal cannabis market would have to grow 8x to just match the current alcohol market size, and Curaleaf has a large opportunity in Europe where the population is double the size of the U.S.

Dip Gift

Curaleaf only has a market cap of $3 billion after this dip back below $4. The stock rallied following the uplisting to TSX, but the real driver of the stock valuation is consistent growth, while the stock appears to trade based on failed federal government plans.

The WSJ suggested the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration is running into problems with the plans to reschedule cannabis. While President Biden continues to sound supportive of cannabis regulations highlighted by this tweet following the State of the Union speech, his administration continues to throw up roadblocks such as the questions surrounding the DEA plans.

The MSO reported 2023 sales of $1.35 billion, and consensus estimates are rough for future years. If management is correct on the up to $700 million revenue boost from expanded opportunities above, Curaleaf would top $2 billion in sales in a few years. The consensus estimates aren't buying this internal prediction ahead, with a $1.6 billion sales target in 2025 and the 2026 estimate of $2.1 billion not appearing legitimate due to only 2 estimates and 1 not appearing valid anymore.

The company should exit Q1 '24 with a far better view of how the New York cannabis market develops with an adult-use store open for 2 months and access to wholesale sales. Curaleaf could see a far better boost to sales going forward.

The stock trades at just 2x sales and less than 10x adjusted EBITDA targets. Curaleaf has never been the cheapest MSO on the stock market, but the company has some of the best opportunities in New York and international locations, making the stock more attractive to own.

Also, the biggest player in any industry offers a more secure position to maneuver the complex regulatory environment, while others are struggling to jump on the opportunity in the New York market. Curaleaf has net debt of nearly $500 million, but the company has vast global operations to cover this limited debt level.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. remains one of the best ways to play the growing cannabis market. The MSO is poised to benefit from growing domestic opportunities for adult-use cannabis sales along with international expansion. The stock is very attractive on this dip below $4.

