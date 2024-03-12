Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

The Great Paradox Of The U.S. Market

Mar. 12, 2024 2:30 PM ETS&P 500 Index (SPX), SP500ACTV, AFMC, AFSM, ARKK, AVUV, BAPR, IVOO, IVOV, IVV, IVW, IWC, IWM, IWN, IWO, IWP, IWR, IWS, IYY, QQQ, SPLV, SPMD, SPMO, SPMV, SPSM, SPUS, SPUU, SPVM, SPVU, SPXE, SPXL, SPXN, SPXS, SPXT, SPXU, SPXV, SPY, SPYD, SPYG, SPYV, SPYX, SQEW, SQLV, SSLY, SSO, SSPY, SVAL, SYLD, TMDV, TPHD, TPLC, TPSC, UAUG, UJAN, UMAR, UMAY, UOCT, UPRO, USMC, USMF, USVM, EWJ, DFJ, DXJ, SCJ, FJP, DBJP, DXJS, HEWJ, JPXN, GSJY, FLJP, FLJH, BBJP, EWJV, VEA, EFA, GAB, IEFA, URTH, ESGD, DBEF, IDEV, GSIE, HEFA, EFZ, RODM, KLDW, FDT, HFXI, EFU, EFO, IDHQ, IQIN, DWMF, EFAX, RFDI, IJUL, QUAL, IQLT, JQUA, FQAL, SPHQ, TTAC, VFQY, SEIQ, DIA, CDL, DVY, IWD, VTV, PWV, IVE, SDY, PRF, PFM, FDL, FVD, DHS, DTD, DLN, RPV, VYM, FTA, PKW, MGV, IWX, HDV, VLU, QDF, CDC, QLC, DJD, KNG, IUS, RWL, FLV, IUSV, ILCV, SCHV, VOOV, VONV, DGRO, SCHD, SDOG, SPHD, QDEF, FNDB, FNDX, VLUE, RDIV, NOBL, RDVY, WBIF, WBIG, ROUS, LRGF, OUSA, LVHD, ESGS, FDVV, FDRR, FVAL, NULV, COWZ, VSMV, EDOW, MAGA, EQRR, SPDV, CLRG, JVAL, DIVB, ULVM, VALQ, QDIV, AUSF, SURE, DURA, REVS, RAFE, ABEQ, SIXA, SIXH, BUFF, CFCV, FBCV, TEQI, ALTL, LOPP, PVAL, FUNL, MBOX, FXY, YCL, YCS
Jeremy Grantham profile picture
Jeremy Grantham
4.73K Followers

Summary

  • The US market's Shiller P/E of 34 as of March 1st is in the top 1% of history. Total profits are at near-record levels as well. If margins and multiples are both at record levels at the same time, it really is double counting and double jeopardy.
  • For those who must own U.S. stocks even when they are generally very overpriced, there is a reasonable choice of relatively attractive investments.
  • In contrast to extreme overpricing of U.S. equities, those overseas are a little overpriced, offering uninspired but positive returns.

Finance background

honglouwawa

Prices reflect near perfection, yet today’s world is particularly imperfect and dangerous.

1) The U.S. Market

Well, the U.S. is really enjoying itself, if you go by stock prices. A Shiller P/E of 34 (as of March 1

This article was written by

Jeremy Grantham profile picture
Jeremy Grantham
4.73K Followers
Legendary investor Jeremy Grantham serves as Chairman of the Board of Grantham, Mayo Van Otterloo (GMO) and oversees quantitative products and investment strategies. Before GMO’s founding in 1977, Mr. Grantham was co-founder of Batterymarch Financial Management. Prior to helping found Batterymarch, he was a portfolio manager at Keystone Custodian Funds, a management consultant with Cresap McCormick & Paget, and an economist with Royal Dutch Shell. Mr. Grantham earned his undergraduate degree from the University of Sheffield (U.K.) and an M.B.A. from Harvard Business School. Note: Mr. Grantham is not an active contributor to Seeking Alpha; rather, SA editors excerpt regularly from Mr. Grantham's public commentary. Visit GMO (http://www.gmo.com/)

Recommended For You

About SPX Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SPX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SP500
--
SPX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.