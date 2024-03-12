Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Credo Technology: Concentration Risk Still Overshadows Hyperscaler Progress

Tech and Growth profile picture
Tech and Growth
2.93K Followers

Summary

  • Credo Technology provides high-speed connectivity solutions including integrated circuits, Active Electrical Cables, and Serializer and Deserializer Chiplets.
  • Despite volatility in 2023, CRDO has had a strong rebound with a 126% return in the past year.
  • The company is benefitting from the growing demand for high-performance computing in data centers, particularly from US hyperscalers like Microsoft.

Laptop, network and data center with a black woman it support engineer working in a dark server room. Computer, cybersecurity and analytics with a female programmer problem solving or troubleshooting

Jacob Wackerhausen/iStock via Getty Images

Credo Technology (NASDAQ:CRDO) is a company providing high-speed connectivity solutions, such as integrated circuits / ICs, Active Electrical Cables / AECs, and Serializer and Deserializaer / SerDes Chiplets.

Share performance has been relatively strong since

This article was written by

Tech and Growth profile picture
Tech and Growth
2.93K Followers
We're a long-only asset manager allocating into tech and growth asset classes. Learn more at www.tnginvestments.com

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About CRDO Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CRDO

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CRDO
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.